I was posting every single day.

Writing helpful content. Showing up consistently. Doing everything the “experts” told me to do.

And my subscriber count? 500. For six months straight.

I’d refresh my dashboard obsessively, checking my stats multiple times a day. Nothing moved.

Meanwhile, I’d see other writers growing. Newsletters about the same topics as mine adding hundreds of subscribers weekly.

What was I doing wrong?

I tried everything. Different post formats. Better headlines. More engagement. Nothing worked.

The worst part? I had no idea what was broken. I was working hard and getting nowhere.

Then someone asked me a simple question that helped me break through my wall.

Turns out, I was attracting the ‘wrong’ people

Looking back, I realize I was trying to attract “anyone interested in newsletters.”

My content was helpful but generic. I had no filter for who was subscribing, so anyone scrolling past could hit that button.

And they did. But they were the wrong subscribers.

They’d sign up, never engage, never open emails, and definitely never buy anything when I finally made an offer.

More numbers meant nothing if I couldn’t monetize. I was building an audience of people who didn’t actually care about what I was building.

That’s what happens when you don’t have a clear story. You attract everyone, which means you attract no one who really matters.

Then, someone asked me a question I couldn’t answer

“So what’s your story?”

I froze.

I could tell them what I taught…newsletter growth, Substack monetization, digital products. But I couldn’t tell them WHY I was the one teaching it or what made me different from every other newsletter writer talking about newsletters.

That’s when it hit me. I was stuck because I didn’t know my own story.

How could anyone connect with me if I couldn’t even explain my journey?

Four questions that broke me out of the plateau

So, I sat down and asked myself four questions:

What’s my before and after? Why did I start this newsletter? What obstacle have I overcome? What makes me uniquely qualified to write about this?

I didn’t overcomplicate it. I just wrote it out in 4-5 sentences. That’s it.

My story became clear: I was a burnt-out career coach doing 5, 6 or 7 client calls a day, exhausted and stuck trading time for money. I started this newsletter to figure out how to build a different kind of business and find a way out. Now I write for 2 to 3 hours a day working anywhere in the world, made over $100K in a year selling simple digital products, and never have to do another coaching call (unless I want to). I teach writers how to monetize their newsletters without burning out or adding paid subscriptions.

Simple. Clear. Specific.

That’s when things started to change…

Your story is a filter, not a magnet

Clarifying my story did two critical things.

It attracted the right subscribers , writers who wanted freedom and monetization, people who related to my journey.

And it repelled the wrong subscribers, people looking for quick hacks, get-rich-quick types, anyone who didn’t resonate with my path.

Before I clarified my story, I had a generic audience with low engagement and zero sales. After, I had highly engaged readers who bought my products, shared my work, and told their friends about me.

The right 1,000 subscribers beats the wrong 10,000 every single time.

Growth isn’t just about more numbers. It’s about the right people.

Here’s what most writers get backwards

They think they need to give away all the value upfront to build trust.

But your story is what gets people in the door. It’s what makes them subscribe and what makes them remember you.

The “how” comes later. The frameworks, systems, step-by-step processes…that’s what they buy. That’s what’s inside your offers.

But they won’t buy if they don’t connect first.

Share your story upfront. Then, share the value in your offer.

Once I clarified my story, my newsletter grew to 10,000+ subscribers in a year (and we just crossed 15,000). Also, generated $100K in revenue last year. And these are the RIGHT types of subscribers….

Let Me Show You How to Clarify Your Story and Grow Your Newsletter

Understanding that you need a clear story is one thing.

Knowing how to actually clarify it, tell it effectively, and use it to grow your newsletter is another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last year figuring out. Going from stuck at 500 to 15,000+ subscribers. From burnt-out and broke to making over $100K selling simple digital products.

And the foundation of everything? Clarifying my story.

That’s why in my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass, one of the very first things we cover is how to write your origin story.

Because once you nail that, everything else clicks into place.

Inside the Masterclass, you’ll learn:

My approach that helped me grow to 15,000+ subscribers —I break down exactly how to build your foundation and grow your newsletter (quickly)

How to identify and clarify your origin story —the specific moment or transformation that makes you uniquely qualified to teach what you teach

Where to strategically place your story for maximum growth —in your Notes, posts, About page, and emails so it compounds over time

My Notes-writing strategy to grow your audience —my 20-minute daily Notes-writing habit that grows my newsletter every single day

How to monetize your newsletter from Day 1—the best way to begin monetizing, in addition to paid subscribers (so you have options)

Plus you’ll get my complete system for growing and monetizing on Substack, from Notes strategy to product creation to the daily routine that brings me 10+ subscribers every single day.

I’ve proven it works. From stuck at 500 to 15,000+ subscribers. From burnt-out to location independent. From zero income to over $100K in one year.

All because I finally figured out my story.

You can join the Masterclass below and learn how to clarify yours:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

P.S. Question: What’s your story? Can you explain it in 2-3 sentences? Drop it in the comments, I’d love to read it.

