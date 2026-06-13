Most writers trying to grow on Substack feel like they’re pushing uphill every single day.

Writing posts. Trying different formats. Showing up consistently and still checking their metrics to find the subscriber count barely moved.

The effort is real. The results aren’t matching it.

That feeling is almost always a system problem, not a talent problem. Most writers are spending the majority of their time on posts that only their existing subscribers see and wondering why new people aren’t finding them?

When I started figuring this out, I knew one thing for certain — whatever system I built had to be simple enough to actually do every single day.

Because if it wasn’t simple it wouldn’t get done. And if it didn’t get done consistently it wouldn’t work.

So I built a 20-minute morning routine and I’ve stuck to it ever since. Rarely do I spend more time than that.

I write my Notes and go on about my day. Then subscribers come in all day long. And while I sleep.

Every morning I wake up to new subscriber notifications on my phone before I’ve done anything that day.

This has been happening for over a year now.

Not because I did anything special overnight. Because I ran through my routine the morning before and the platform kept doing its job while I was completely offline.

The power of this isn’t the routine itself. It’s the consistency.

That consistency is what teaches the algorithm who I am and who my readers are — and once it figures that out it starts sending me new subscribers automatically every single day.

Here’s exactly what those 20 minutes look like.

After 1,000+ Notes I found only three types actually bring subscribers. Here’s what they are.

I spend a few minutes finding ideas — scrolling the feed, checking my running idea list on my phone, plugging topics into ChatGPT for angles.

Then I write two to three Notes rotating between these three types. And, then I restack one or two of my own older Notes and one or two writers in my niche.

That’s the whole routine.

But the types of Notes I write are what actually make the difference.

Story Notes — a specific honest moment from your own experience that your reader recognizes in themselves.

Community Notes — genuinely inviting your audience into a real conversation rather than just broadcasting at them. These build the kind of engagement the algorithm rewards and the kind of trust that turns casual readers into loyal subscribers over time.

Motivational Notes — speaking directly to the specific struggle your reader is dealing with right now. Not generic inspiration but the kind of honest encouragement that makes the right person feel like you wrote it specifically for them.

Each type serves a different purpose and works at a different moment in the reader’s journey.

This weekend is the last chance to join the Notes Workshop (before pricing goes up)

If you want the complete system behind this — the specific Note types broken down in detail, the exact routine, and the restacking strategy — it’s all inside the Notes Growth Workshop.

Here’s what you get when you join this weekend:

The Notes Growth Workshop — my complete 20-minute daily Notes routine behind 18,000 subscribers and consistent 10+ subscriber days. The three Note types broken down with real examples so you know exactly what to write and why it works.

The Notes Writing Playbook — 30+ of my best Notes prompts and templates included as a bonus this weekend. Open it every morning, pick a prompt, and never sit down with nothing to say.

Over 300 writers have joined the Workshop in the last year and are growing every day with Notes. You can join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

📌 One more thing worth knowing — pricing on all my products goes up officially on June 15th. If you’ve been on the fence and you’re ready to grow your Substack this summer now is genuinely the best time to join before that happens.

And even if the Workshop isn’t for you right now, I want to encourage you to start writing Notes anyway.

I genuinely believe you’ll be in a completely different place this time next month.

Keep writing, Wes

Questions on the Workshop? Just drop them in the comments below or my DM’s are always open.