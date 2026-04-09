I read a post this morning from a writer who said she was tired of hearing people talk about templates and formulas.

I get it. Nobody needs another growth hack. Literally nobody.

But here’s why I keep bringing templates up anyway…and it’s not because I’m trying to sell you on the idea of templates.

It’s because of what they did to my own writing. My own growth. My own daily routine.

That’s a different conversation.

This Was My Morning Routine Before I Started Writing with Templates

When I first started writing Notes, I was completely banking on inspiration.

Every morning I’d open my phone, scroll through the feed looking for something to spark an idea, and spend about 30 minutes trying to write something that sounded clever enough to post.

Sometimes it hit. Most of the time it didn’t.

The results were all over the place. One Note might bring in 20 new subscribers and I’d have no idea why.

Then I’d try to recreate that same energy the next day and get nothing. Zero. Maybe a handful of likes from writers who were just being supportive.

I was essentially gambling every single morning and calling it a strategy.

The problem wasn’t that I didn’t care enough or wasn’t trying hard enough. The problem was I had no idea what was actually working and why.

So, I Started Asking a Different Question About My Own Notes

At some point I stopped asking “what should I write today” and started asking something different.

“Which of my Notes are actually bringing in new subscribers — and what do they all have in common?”

I went back through my best performing Notes and studied them. Not for likes or comments. For subscriber conversions.

The Notes that were quietly bringing in new readers every single day.

And the patterns were becoming pretty obvious.

The Notes that converted weren’t the cleverest ones or the most polished.

They followed a specific structure. A specific emotional arc. A specific type of hook that stopped people mid-scroll.

So I took my thirty or so best performing Notes, brought them to Claude, and asked him to do something specific:

“Claude, analyze why these Notes performed so well. Find the common structures, hooks, and patterns. Then build a set of templates I could use every single day.”

Not generic templates pulled from some internet list. Templates built directly from my own proven content.

That became my Notes Writing Playbook. Thirty plus hooks and templates built from Notes that had already proven they work.

Here’s What 90 Days of Writing From Templates Actually Did to My Numbers

My Substack grew by over 1,000 new subscribers during the last month alone.

Trust me, I don’t say that to brag. I really don’t. I’m a very ordinary person.

I just say it to show you the power of Notes & templates.

That number isn’t from a viral moment or a lucky break. That’s from showing up every single day with a template, writing a Note, and letting the system do what it’s designed to do.

My goal has always been simple: bring in 10+ new people finding me through Notes every single day.

Just ten consistent new readers daily who stumble across my writing in the feed and decide they want more of it.

Templates made that consistent instead of random.

My daily routine now looks like this. I pick a template, I write two or three Notes for the day. I spend some time engaging authentically with other writers in the feed.

That’s it. Twenty to thirty minutes total.

That’s my entire Notes strategy. And it brought in over 1,000 new subscribers last month.

So Don’t Your Notes All Sound the Same Now?

This is the question I get every time I talk about templates. And it’s a fair one.

The honest answer is no. Not even close.

The template is just the structure. The story inside it is always new. Always mine. Always different from yesterday’s Note and tomorrow’s Note.

Think of it like a song. Every pop song follows a similar structure. Verse, chorus, bridge.

But the lyrics and the melody make each one completely different. Nobody listens to a song and says “well this has a chorus so it sounds like every other song.”

The template gets the juices flowing. The story makes it yours.

The Notes Writing Playbook Behind All of This Is Yours This Weekend

The Notes Writing Playbook is the collection of 30+ hooks and templates I built from my own highest performing Notes.

Not templates I found somewhere online. Templates reverse engineered from real Notes that brought in real subscribers.

The same ones behind 1,000+ new subscribers last month and consistent daily growth for over a year.

This weekend you get the Notes Writing Playbook included as a bonus when you join my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

The Substack Masterclass is the complete system behind me growing to 17,000 subscribers and consistent daily revenue from a newsletter I write in two to three hours a day.

The Notes Writing Playbook comes with it this weekend only. Thirty plus templates ready to use the moment you join.

Here’s exactly what you get:

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass — the complete growth and monetization system behind 17,000 subscribers and over a year of consistent daily revenue. Everything from finding your story to making real money from simple digital products.

The Notes Writing Playbook — 30+ of my highest converting Notes hooks and templates, each one built from proven content and ready to adapt to your niche immediately.

If you’re tired of staring at a blank screen every morning wondering what to write on Notes — this is the thing that fixes that:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Are you writing your Notes from scratch every day or do you have a system? Tell me where you’re at in the comments. I read every single one.

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📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life. 🙏