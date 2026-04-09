Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Bob
5h

Wes, the transparency around how you built your templates from your own data is genuinely useful — most people never study their Notes that closely, and it shows in your results. But because I spend a lot of time examining how creator‑advice gets packaged and sold, I also notice the familiar pivot from personal insight to the paid masterclass. It’s not deceptive — just part of the architecture of this space.

I’m Bob, longtime writer, former teacher, and now the guy behind The Funnel Examiner, where I look at exactly these patterns. Posts like this are always interesting to me because they’re both helpful and strategic at the same time.

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