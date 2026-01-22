I hit 2,000 subscribers and had exactly zero dollars to show for it.

Months of consistent writing, building an audience, showing up every single week, etc. And I was still doing 5-7 coaching calls daily just to pay my bills, completely burnt out and wondering what the hell I was building this newsletter for.

Everyone had different advice on how to monetize…

“Turn on paid subscriptions, you’ve got the audience.” “Get sponsors.” “Sell high-ticket coaching.” Different voices saying different things, all of them sounding confident.

So I decided to test everything. Methodically. Give each approach a real shot and see what actually worked.

I spent the last year trying seven different monetization strategies. Most of them flopped completely.

One changed everything about how I run my newsletter and gave me the freedom I was actually looking for.

I tried paid subscriptions first. Made $400 in three months and felt trapped.

Paid subscriptions seemed like the obvious move.

I turned them on, wrote some posts behind the paywall, and waited for the money to roll in.

Got about 20-30 paid subscribers. Made $400 over a few months. But the moment you turn on paid subscriptions, you feel obligated to produce content monthly to justify that recurring charge.

People expect value every month. Miss a month and they cancel. I wasn’t building freedom, I was building another job with monthly performance reviews.

Sponsorships sounded great until I realized you need 10,000+ subscribers to get any decent deals.

The few opportunities I could land at 2,000 subscribers paid maybe $100-200 per post. And I felt weird promoting products I didn’t actually use or believe in.

Made about $500 total before I stopped. Not worth compromising what I was building for coffee money.

Affiliate marketing seemed like easy passive income.

I promoted a few tools I actually used. Made $150 over four months. The effort of constantly weaving affiliate links into content and tracking conversions wasn’t worth the tiny commissions.

Plus it made me feel like I was always selling something.

High-ticket coaching was just recreating the exact burnout I was trying to escape.

Sure, I could charge $500-600 per session instead of $100. But I was still trading my time for money. Still doing calls all day. Still exhausted. Just making slightly more per hour while hating my life.

Newsletter swaps and growth partnerships brought new subscribers but zero revenue.

I’d partner with other writers, share audiences, grow my list. Great for vanity metrics. Terrible for actually making money. Growth without monetization is just a hobby with added pressure.

Tip jar donations through Buy Me a Coffee made $30. Literally thirty dollars.

People don’t tip for content they expect to be free, and honestly, begging for tips felt awful.

Six different approaches. Six failures.

Each one failed for specific reasons, but the pattern was pretty obvious to me: they either required massive scale I didn’t have yet, made me feel trapped in new obligations, or brought almost no money for the effort involved.

The seventh method worked and brings me $5K+ every month.

Digital products.

Not complicated courses with modules and weekly calls. Not high-ticket masterminds. Simple products under $100 that solved one specific problem my readers had.

I created my first one in a weekend. Recorded a 45-minute workshop on my exact Substack Notes strategy and paired it with a guide I wrote in a Google Doc.

I priced it reasonably at $47 and sent an email to my 2,000 subscribers.

Made $1,400 that first weekend.

Then something clicked. I didn’t need to create a new product every week. I just kept offering that same workshop to new subscribers who discovered me. Every week, new people found my newsletter. Some of them bought the workshop.

The product stayed the same. The audience grew. The revenue became consistent.

You create it once. You sell it forever.

Now I make $5K-8K monthly from three to four simple products, all under $100. All created in weekends.

Right now, I’m working remotely from Puerto Rico (to avoid the winter back home). This morning I went surfing for three hours and wrote this afternoon for a bit.

Checked my email this afternoon and saw someone bought my Notes Workshop and someone else bought my Digital Product Masterclass. Made $150-200 while I was in the ocean.

That’s the difference between digital products and every other monetization method. It’s not just about the money, it’s about what that money allows you to do with your time.

Why digital products don’t feel like building another job

With paid subscriptions, you have to earn that revenue every single month.

Your subscribers expect new content. They’re paying for ongoing access. Miss a month and people start canceling. It’s a content treadmill where the revenue only continues if you keep running.

But with digital products? You build it once.

Package up your expertise into something concrete. Then you sell it to every new subscriber who needs what you created.

You’re not building recurring revenue that requires recurring work. You’re building assets that generate income whether you’re working or not.

I’m not saying I work four hours a week and make millions. I still work. But I work on things I actually want to work on. Growing my newsletter. Writing posts I care about. Creating new products when I have ideas worth sharing.

That’s what the right monetization strategy gives you. Not just money, but actual freedom.

The year I “wasted” testing strategies that didn’t match what I wanted

Most writers approach monetization completely backwards.

They spend months building an audience, then scramble to figure out how to make money from it. Usually they default to paid subscriptions because it’s the obvious button to click in their Substack dashboard.

But paid subscriptions work best for a specific type of writer. Someone who genuinely enjoys creating regular content for members.

If that’s you, great. Paid subscriptions can work beautifully.

But if you want freedom? If you want to work from anywhere? If you don’t want another content obligation dictating your schedule? Digital products are the better path.

Or, at the least you can combine them together.

I wasted months testing strategies that were never going to give me what I actually wanted. Not because they’re bad strategies, but because they didn’t match my goals.

If I could go back and tell myself one thing when I hit 2,000 subscribers, it would be this: “Stop trying every monetization method. Pick the one that actually fits the life you want to build. Then master it.”

You don’t need to test all seven approaches like I did.

Let me show you how to build digital products that actually sell, and make their first $1K

Understanding that digital products work is one thing.

Knowing what products to create…how to validate them before you waste weeks building the wrong thing…how to price them so people actually buy…how to launch them to a small audience…that’s another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last year figuring out through constant testing and iteration. Which product formats actually sell…andWhich ones flop no matter how much effort you put in.

And that’s why I created the Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass.

Inside, I break down how to:

Find product ideas your audience actually wants - not what you think they need, but what they’ll pay for, using the validation framework that prevents you from building something nobody buys

Create simple products that sell - workshops, guides, templates, and how to decide which format fits your expertise without overcomplicating it or spending months in creation mode

Price your products so they’re an easy yes - why products under $100 consistently outperform expensive courses, and the psychology behind newsletter audience buying behavior

Launch to small audiences and still make money - you don’t need 10,000 subscribers to make your first $1K, I’ll show you the exact sequence that works with 500-2,000 subscribers

Sell the same product repeatedly without burnout - how to offer your products every week to new subscribers without feeling pushy or exhausting your audience

Special bonus: When you join this week, you get my complete Digital Product Starter Kit. This walks you through exactly how to create your first product and make your first $1,000.

I’ve proven it works. $100K+ in revenue last year from three simple products, all under $100.

You can join below and start building your first product:

Question: Which monetization method have you tried for your newsletter?

What’s been your experience? Let me know in the comments.

