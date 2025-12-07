You’ve been posting on Substack Notes for weeks. Maybe months. Doing everything “right.”

Sharing tips. Dropping insights. Posting consistently.

Getting likes. Maybe some comments. But zero subscribers.

Meanwhile, you’re watching other writers blow up with posts that seem so simple. While your “valuable content” just sits there.

It’s frustrating…

I was in the same spot. So, I decided to stop guessing and start studying what actually works.

Every time I saw a popular or viral Note, I saved it to a Google Doc. After 90 days, I had dozens and dozens of examples.

Then I took it a step further. I asked ChatGPT to analyze what made these posts so popular.

One word kept coming up: Storytelling.

Not tips. Not insights. Not “value bombs.” Stories.

That discovery changed my entire outlook on Notes.

Why Notes is Different (and why Substack actually wants you to win)

Before I get into the storytelling piece, you need to understand why Notes is worth your time.

Most platforms fight your growth. Instagram wants you trapped in Instagram. TikTok wants you endlessly swiping.

They don’t want people leaving to read your newsletter. They want eyeballs on ads.

Substack Notes is fundamentally different.

Mike Cohen, Substack’s head of machine learning, explained it at their NYC Notes Night event: “The goal is to get people to discover, subscribe, and ideally pay. That’s how we built the feed.”

Not time spent. Not ad clicks. Actual subscriptions.

The algorithm looks for overlapping audiences and connects readers with writers they’ll genuinely care about. Hamish McKenzie, Substack’s co-founder, said Notes is like Substack’s “town square.” Before Notes, writers had no place to meet each other. That’s the problem it solved.

This matters because you’re not fighting an algorithm designed to keep people scrolling forever. You’re working with one designed to help you grow.

I gained over 600 subscribers in the last 6 weeks from Notes alone. I don’t say that to brag. I share it to show what’s possible when you understand how this works.

Everyone’s Posting the Same Type of Content (and it’s not really working)

Here’s what most writers do on Notes:

They post tips. Insights. “Here’s how to do X.” Quick bullets. Helpful advice.

Gets some likes. Maybe engagement.

But no subscribers.

Why?

Because everyone’s posting the same thing. Your feed is full of tips and tricks. Another piece of advice just blends in.

In the world of AI and Google, tips and tricks are dime a dozen. Your story is what actually connects with people.

What the Top Writers Do Differently

The Notes that consistently brought subscribers weren’t sharing what they learned. They were sharing how they learned it.

Not “here’s how to grow” but “I posted for 60 days and got 12 subscribers, then this happened...”

Not “consistency matters” but “I missed one day and here’s what it taught me...”

See the difference?

Writers scroll past tips. They’ve seen them all before. Writers stop for stories. Especially relatable struggles.

Stories create connection. Tips create scrolling. And the algorithm favors Notes that keep people engaged longer. Stories do that naturally.

The One Question that Makes Notes Work…

Here’s what I started asking myself before posting any Note:

“How can I turn this into a story?”

Did this happen to me? A friend? A family member?

What was the messy middle? The failure? The doubt?

That’s where the connection lives.

Instead of posting “Here’s how to use Notes effectively,” I’d share the story of being stuck at the same subscriber count for months. Posting daily. Getting nowhere. Then one specific Note that changed everything.

The story version performs 10x better. Every single time.

How to Actually Write Story-Driven Notes

Okay, so storytelling works. But how do you actually do it?

Here’s what I’ve learned after a year of testing…

Don’t share what you learned. Share how you learned it.

Here’s an example transformation:

Before: “Here’s how to grow on Notes”

After: “I was stuck at the same subscriber count for months. Posting daily. Getting nowhere. Then one Note changed everything...”

The second one makes you want to keep reading. The first one makes you scroll.

Include the vulnerable parts.

Your mistakes matter more than your wins. The doubt. The fear. The times you almost quit.

Writers on Notes understand the struggle. When you share yours, they feel less alone. That’s when they subscribe.

I posted a Note once about feeling like nobody was reading my work. Nothing profound. Just honest. The comments poured in. Writers sharing they felt the same way.

That Note didn’t go viral. But it brought me a handful of deeply engaged subscribers who’ve been with me ever since.

Make it specific.

Real numbers. Real timeline. Real emotions.

Not “low subscriber count” but the actual number. Not “after a while” but “Day 31.” Not “it was challenging” but “I almost quit.”

Specificity equals believability equals connection.

Keep it conversational.

Write like you’re texting a friend. Short sentences. Line breaks. Natural voice.

No “guru voice.” No teaching mode. Just tell what happened.

The Common Mistakes That Kill Story Notes

Here’s what I see writers doing that kills their story Notes:

They try to sound professional instead of human…

They cut out all the vulnerable parts, the exact parts that would connect with readers…

They make themselves the hero instead of the relatable struggler…

And they polish everything to death.

I watch writers edit the life out of their Notes. They remove all the rough edges. Make everything “better.” Smoother. More polished.

Then they wonder why nobody engages.

Here’s the thing: the rough edges are what make people stop scrolling.

The messy parts. The doubts. The moments where you almost quit. That’s where the connection happens.

Authenticity beats polish. Every single time.

Bonus: Visuals Stop the Scroll Faster

Notes is becoming more visual. Top performers are adding images consistently. It’s optional but effective.

What works: behind-the-scenes photos (coffee shop, workspace, notebook), screenshots of results (with permission), simple graphics or quote cards, photos from your phone.

You don’t need fancy design skills. A coffee cup photo works better than a perfect Canva template. The visual just needs to add context to your story.

Authenticity beats polish. Always.

Let me help you write Notes that will grow your newsletter

Understanding how Notes works is one thing.

Knowing how to write Notes that grow your newsletter is another thing entirely.

That’s what I’ve spent the last year figuring out through constant testing and tracking. Which Notes bring subscribers. Which ones just get vanity metrics. What makes the algorithm show your work to new audiences.

And, that’s why I created my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, I put together how to:

Stop guessing what to post —discover the specific types of Notes that consistently convert browsers into subscribers, with real examples from my journey to 14K subscribers

Write Notes that actually work in 5 minutes or less —so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time and energy

Avoid the engagement trap —learn which Notes get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers, so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics that don’t move the needle

Master formatting that stops the scroll —the visual tricks and structure that make people actually read your Note instead of scrolling past

Build a sustainable daily practice—because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Special bonus: When you join now, you’ll get first access to my 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge starting this week. You’ll receive a new Notes template every single day for a week. No more staring at blank screens wondering what to write.

I’ve proven it works. 14,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue in just one year.

You can join below with hundreds of writers growing with Notes:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Keep writing, Wes

Question – Are you writing on Notes consistently yet? If not, what’s holding you back? Share in the comments because I’d love to hear.

Leave a comment

📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life.