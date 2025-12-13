Early this year, I had a realization.

Writing on Substack was fun. I loved it, honestly. But I kept thinking the same thing over and over.

“How in the world am I going to grow this thing?”

I was publishing consistently. Writing what I thought was good content. Showing up every week.

But growth? Slow. Inconsistent. A few subscribers here. Maybe ten there if I got lucky.

I needed a real strategy. Not just hope.

Then I started doing two things. (1) Writing on Substack Notes every day. And (2) hosting a weekly Notes Boost in my Chat.

That’s when things changed.

Not overnight. But steadily. Week by week, the numbers started compounding. From a handful of subscribers to 10+ daily. From wondering if anyone cared to watching my newsletter actually grow.

It’s December 2025 now. End of the year. We’re all sitting here asking ourselves the same question.

“What actually worked this year? And what didn’t?”

So yesterday afternoon, I pulled up my Substack Stats. Spent time in the new Growth feature they added (which is incredible, by the way - shows you exactly where every subscriber came from).

I wanted to know the truth. Not what I hoped was working. What the data said.

And here’s what I found after tracking every single subscriber for 365 days.

81% of Subscribers Came from Substack Notes

I wasn’t surprised to see Notes at the top.

But 81%? That’s massive. That’s not just “my best source.” That’s almost everything.

Substack built Notes specifically to help writers grow. And they’re not hiding that.

At their NYC Notes Night event earlier this year, executives like Mike Cohen and Hamish McKenzie said their goal is simple: connect readers with writers they’ll genuinely care about.

The algorithm looks for overlapping interests. It shows your Notes to people who would actually subscribe to your newsletter. Not people who’ll scroll past and forget. People who care.

This is why engagement matters so much.

When you restack other writers in your niche, comment authentically, show up consistently - the algorithm notices. It starts showing your work to the right people.

I gained over 600 subscribers in just 30 days from Notes alone. I’m consistently bringing in 10+ subscribers every single day now.

Not from going viral. Not from one big hit. From showing up.

The platform wants you to succeed. That’s what makes Notes different from every other social platform fighting your growth to keep you trapped scrolling.

Here’s my actual approach with Notes: I write 3-4 Notes daily. Takes me about 20 minutes total. I mix up the types - Community Notes that invite participation, Educational Notes that share one insight, Motivational Notes that give people permission to keep going.

I host a weekly Notes Boost inside my Chat. Usually 200+ writers join in. We share each other’s work. We engage authentically. We help each other grow.

And I show up in other writers’ Notes. The ones in my niche. I restack their best stuff. I leave real comments. I build actual relationships.

That’s the system. Nothing complicated. Just consistent presence and genuine engagement.

12% of Subscribers Came from Recommendations

This is one of the most unique things about Substack.

Writers recommending each other’s newsletters. Helping each other grow.

When someone with 5,000 subscribers recommends your newsletter, their readers see it. Some of them subscribe. It’s a warm introduction from someone they already trust.

These aren’t cold subscribers who stumbled across you randomly. They come in already knowing what to expect. Already interested in your topic. Higher quality from day one.

My approach here is simple. I recommend newsletters I actually read and love. Not just anyone who asks. I reach out to writers in adjacent niches for recommendation swaps. I mention my favorite newsletters in my posts naturally.

The more genuine it is, the better it works.

This brought me hundreds of subscribers this year without any extra work beyond being a good community member.

7% Came from Direct Traffic and SEO (Tied)

These tied for third place. And both surprised me.

Direct traffic is when someone sees my Substack link somewhere (LinkedIn, my bio, a comment I left, etc.) and heads straight to my newsletter. Or when I share a direct link in conversations or emails.

SEO has been the sleeper hit.

Substack has major SEO juice with Google. Some of that naturally flows to your newsletter from day one. Several of my posts now rank on page one of Google for topics I care about.

That’s not easy to do normally. But Substack’s domain authority makes it possible.

Posts that rank bring passive subscribers daily. People searching for help find my content. They read it. They subscribe. All while I’m sleeping or writing or living my life.

For SEO, I write what I call “hero posts.” Deep dives around 2,000+ words on specific topics in my niche. I cross-link between my posts. I use natural keywords in my titles. And I let Substack’s domain authority do the heavy lifting.

It’s not my main strategy. But it’s working quietly in the background.

Here’s what you should actually be doing in 2026

The data doesn’t lie.

81% of my growth this year came from one source. Substack Notes.

If you’re spreading yourself thin across ten platforms, you’re doing it the hard way. LinkedIn three times a day. Twitter threads. Instagram stories. Podcast pitching. Newsletter swaps.

The opportunity is right here on Substack itself.

Focus on three things in 2026:

Notes. Show up daily. Engage authentically. Let the algorithm work for you instead of against you.

Recommendations. Build genuine relationships with other writers. Help each other grow.

SEO. Write a few hero posts that can rank and bring passive subscribers while you focus on everything else.

Stop chasing followers everywhere else. The growth is here.

My Notes Growth Workshop is Open

Everything I just shared about Notes (how to write them, which types actually convert, how to work with the algorithm, how to bring in 10+ subscribers daily, etc.) is exactly what I teach inside my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Over 300+ writers have joined and are implementing this system right now.

Inside the Workshop, you get:

The complete Notes strategy that brought me 600+ subscribers in 60 days - not theory, the actual system I use every single day

The 3 Note types that consistently convert - Community, Educational, and Motivational Notes with real examples you can adapt

How to work with Substack’s algorithm - what the algorithm rewards, what it ignores, and how to get your Notes in front of new readers

My exact daily routine - 20 minutes that brings 10+ subscribers without burnout or overwhelm

How to host Notes Boosts in your Chat - building real community that actually helps everyone grow

The engagement strategy - how to restack, comment, and show up so the algorithm notices and amplifies your work

Here’s the thing. I’ve kept this Workshop as accessible and affordable as possible. I genuinely want to help writers grow their newsletters.

But I hear from people all the time: “Why isn’t this Workshop more expensive?”

Starting next week, I have to increase the pricing. Over 300 writers have joined. The value being delivered is real. And it’s time to adjust.

But for the next few days? You can still join at the original price.

If you’re serious about making Notes your number one growth source in 2026, this is your moment. You can join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Question : Have you started growing your newsletter with Notes yet? If not, what's holding you back?

📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life.