I tracked every Note I wrote for 90 days.

To be clear, according to my Substack dashboard, Notes brought me 2000+ subscribers in the last three months alone…

So: Which ones got likes, which ones got subscribers? Which ones went semi-viral, which ones quietly converted?

I wanted to know what actually works versus what just feels good.

The results surprised me, and they’ll probably surprise you too.

Turns out most writers are chasing the wrong metric. Likes don’t equal subscribers. Engagement doesn’t equal growth.

Here’s what the data actually showed.

Hot takes got 100+ likes. They brought 3 subscribers. Here’s what that taught me.

My hot takes got tons of likes. My funny observations got engagement. Controversial opinions sparked comment threads. Questions got lots of replies.

All that engagement felt really good. It looked like success. But when I checked my subscriber count, it had barely moved.

These Notes were feeding my ego, not growing my newsletter.

Here’s why this happens: These Notes get people to engage on Notes, but they don’t give them a reason to subscribe to your newsletter. They’re entertaining for a few seconds, but they’re not valuable enough to make someone think “I need to follow this person.”

The trap works like this: You see the likes piling up and think “this is working.” You keep making more of these Notes because they feel good. Meanwhile, your newsletter isn’t actually growing.

What I learned over those 90 days is that engagement is a vanity metric. It feels good, but it doesn’t move the needle on what actually matters.

You can have 100 likes and zero subscribers. Or you can have 20 likes and 10 subscribers. Which one actually matters for growing your newsletter?

Community Notes got 35 likes. They brought 18 subscribers. That’s the difference.

Community Notes brought the most subscribers.

Education Notes that taught one specific thing performed well.

Motivational Notes that gave people permission to try something new created real connection.

Story-driven Notes made people feel something.

Here’s what the data showed over 90 days:

Community Notes averaged 30-50 likes but consistently brought 10-15 subscribers per Note.

Education Notes got 20-40 likes and brought 5-10 subscribers.

Motivational Notes pulled 40-60 likes with 8-12 subscribers.

Meanwhile, my hot takes got 100+ likes but only brought 2-3 subscribers.

See the pattern? Lower engagement, higher conversion.

These types of Notes give people an actual reason to follow you.

People subscribe to voices they trust and value, not voices that just entertain them for three seconds while they’re scrolling.

Real example from last week: My Community Note got 35 likes and brought 18 new subscribers. My hot take the same week got 120 likes and brought 3 subscribers. Which one was more valuable to my newsletter?

Now I only write 3 types of Notes. Everything else is a waste of time.

After analyzing 90 days of data, I simplified everything. I cut out all the Notes that got engagement but didn’t convert. Now I only write three types.

Community Notes for connection and support.

Education Notes with one specific insight.

Motivational Notes that give permission and encouragement.

My current routine is simple: I write 2-3 Notes daily, rotating through these three types. That’s it.

No more hot takes trying to get attention. No more trying to be clever for the algorithm. No more chasing likes and comments. Just the types that actually bring subscribers.

The results have been better than ever. I consistently get 10+ subscribers daily. Some days it’s 20-30+. Less time spent on Notes, better results for my newsletter.

Simple, sustainable, and effective.

You’re chasing engagement. You should be chasing subscribers.

You’re probably writing for engagement right now. Trying to get likes and comments. Thinking that’s what success on Notes looks like.

But when you check your subscriber count, it’s barely moving. That disconnect is frustrating, and I know because I lived it for months.

Here’s the shift you need to make: Stop writing for engagement. Start writing for conversion.

Different Note types do different things. Let go of the vanity metrics. The likes feel good, but they don’t grow your newsletter. Focus on what actually matters.

The data from my 90-day experiment is clear. Three types consistently convert browsers into subscribers.

Everything else is just noise that makes you feel productive without actually growing your newsletter.

Get my Complete 20-Minute Notes-Writing System (and stop wasting time on Notes that don’t convert)

Understanding what converts is one thing. Having the actual templates and complete system is another.

That’s what I teach in my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

January 15th, the 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge starts—the first challenge of 2026.

Each day for seven days, you’ll receive an email with that day’s Notes template. The types that actually convert subscribers, not just collect likes. Clear breakdown of why each one works and how to adapt it to your niche.

When you join today, here’s everything you get:

7 proven Notes templates (delivered daily via email starting January 15th)

Real examples showing what converts vs. what just gets likes (so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics)

The complete “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop (the full system, which types to write when, how to write them in 5 minutes)

The data behind what works (90 days of tracking so you don’t have to waste months testing yourself)

Access to our community of 600+ writers (weekly Notes Boost, support, collaboration)

When you join through this week only, you automatically get January’s 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge included. You can join hundreds of writers below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Question: Have you noticed a difference between Notes that get likes vs. Notes that bring subscribers? Let me know in the comments.

Leave a comment