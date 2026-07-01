Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Tanveer Salim's avatar
Tanveer Salim
14h

So Notes are the discovery. Posts build trust as Derek Hughes said.

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Chris Hallett's avatar
Chris Hallett
9h

Yep, feels like I'm being ignored and no one cares

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