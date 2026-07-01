When I first started writing on Substack, I genuinely thought something was wrong with me.

I’d publish a post I worked hard on, and it felt like it went nowhere. Barely any reads. Almost no new subscribers. I started wondering if I was blacklisted somehow?

You know, shadow-banned. Blocked. Like the platform had decided my writing wasn’t worth showing to anyone.

I was even sharing my Substack over on LinkedIn, pointing people to it every chance I got. And still, it was just a trickle. A few readers here and there, then nothing.

It felt personal. And honestly, pretty discouraging.

But eventually I realized I wasn’t being ignored. I wasn’t blocked or broken. My writing didn’t suck.

I just didn’t understand how Substack actually worked.

My posts were only going to the handful of people who already subscribed. That’s all a post does. It talks to the people who already found you.

No matter how good it was, it was never going to reach anyone new.

Then I started writing on Notes. And that’s when things got interesting.

Notes is what helped grow my Substack, now almost crossing 19,000 subscribers. Not my hustling on other platforms…just Notes.

Notes was the first time my writing got put in front of people who had never heard of me.

Strangers started finding me…Reading my stuff...Subscribing. The growth I’d been begging for finally started happening, and it didn’t come from writing more posts or trying harder on LinkedIn.

It came from showing up in the one place built to help people find you.

I wasn’t invisible after all. I was just standing in the wrong room.

If that’s where you are right now, feeling ignored, wondering what you’re doing wrong, I promise you it’s probably not your writing.

It’s that nobody has found you yet. And that’s a very fixable thing.

That’s exactly what I teach inside my Notes Growth Workshop. The specific types of Notes that bring new subscribers, the simple 20-minute daily routine, and how to get your writing in front of the right people every single day.

Hundreds of writers have joined over the last year and started growing their Substacks as a result. You can join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

📌 One quick heads up before you decide. Pricing on the Notes Workshop goes up July 5th.

I’m updating ALL my trainings with new material and bonuses and raising the prices back up then, so this is genuinely the best week to jump in.

And if you join now, you get every future update free.

So if you’ve been feeling ignored, know this. You were never invisible. You were just standing in the wrong room. Let me help you find the right one.

Keep writing, Wes

Have you ever felt like you were being ignored on Substack? Like nobody was reading no matter what you did? Tell me about it in the comments. I read every one.