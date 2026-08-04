A few days ago, I came across a post from a writer celebrating a huge milestone.

She had reached more than 800 paid subscribers.

It’s an incredible accomplishment, and from everything I’ve seen she seems like a genuinely kind person who’s put in the work to build something people value. Seeing writers reach milestones like that is one of the reasons I enjoy spending time on Substack.

But later that day, I found myself thinking about her post again.

Not because I disagreed with it.

I was thinking about the writers who were reading it.

If I had discovered Substack today, I’m not sure I would’ve questioned the path at all. I probably would’ve assumed that paid subscriptions were the goal, because that’s the success story we hear most often.

Build your audience, convince readers to upgrade, and eventually enough monthly subscriptions will turn into a living.

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.

I hope more writers build successful paid communities.

I just don’t think it should be the only way we think about making money from our writing.

The Longer I’ve Written Online, the More I’ve Changed My Mind

I’ve been writing online for close to ten years now.

During that time, I’ve watched platforms evolve, algorithms change, and businesses disappear much faster than anyone expected. Those experiences haven’t made me pessimistic, but they have made me think differently about building something online.

I don’t want one platform carrying my entire business. I don’t want one traffic source carrying my entire business.

And I don’t want one income stream carrying it either.

That’s why I’ve started looking at paid subscriptions a little differently.

I still think they’re one of the best features on Substack, but I see them as one way readers can support a writer, not the only way.

I don’t think this is really about paid subscriptions

A few years ago, I noticed that readers kept asking me the same questions.

How do I grow my Substack?

How do I use Notes?

How do I create a digital product?

At first, I answered every email individually. Eventually I realized I was writing the same responses over and over again, and that’s when I started turning those answers into workshops and courses.

Looking back, I don’t think I was trying to create digital products.

I was trying to create better answers.

That shift in thinking mattered because it stopped feeling like I was inventing something to sell. Instead, I was organizing what I’d already learned into something another writer could use.

I think that’s where many writers get stuck.

When they hear the words digital product, they imagine a huge online course that takes six months to build. They assume they need to become an expert before they have anything worth selling.

I don’t believe that’s true.

Most writers already have knowledge that’s valuable to someone else. The challenge isn’t learning more. It’s recognizing that the experience you’ve gained solving your own problems can become a solution for someone who’s still where you used to be.

Different Readers Want Different Things

Some readers enjoy supporting a writer every month through a paid subscription.

Others would rather buy something that helps them solve one specific problem, spend an afternoon working through it, and move on.

Neither approach is better.

They’re simply different.

The more time I spend on Substack, the more convinced I become that a healthy writing business gives readers more than one way to engage with your work.

Some people will become paid subscribers…some will buy a workshop…some will never spend a dollar, but they’ll recommend your newsletter to a friend who does.

They’re all valuable.

That’s why I don’t think paid subscriptions should carry the entire weight of your business.

They’re an important piece of the puzzle.

I just don’t think they’re the whole puzzle.

If You’ve Ever Thought, “I Wouldn’t Know What to Create...”

You’re not alone.

It’s one of the most common questions I receive from writers.

The good news is that your first product doesn’t need to be a giant course. More often than not, it starts with one question your readers keep asking and one solution you already know how to provide.

That’s exactly what I teach inside my Digital Product Masterclass .

We’ll work through how to come up with ideas, validate them before you build them, and turn what you already know into a simple digital product that genuinely helps your readers.

If that’s something you’ve been thinking about, I’d love to have you join us.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

P.S. I also put together something new that I think will make the process much easier.

It’s called the Weekend Digital Product Roadmap, and it’s exactly what it sounds like: a step-by-step plan to help you go from an idea on Friday to having your first digital product ready to launch by Monday.

If you’ve ever thought, “I like the idea of creating a digital product, but I have no idea where to start,” I think it’ll remove a lot of the guesswork.

For now, I’m including it as a bonus when you join the Digital Product Masterclass.