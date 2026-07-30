Over the last few weeks, I’ve been reading a lot of Substacks.

Some of them were genuinely excellent. The writing was thoughtful, the ideas were interesting, and you could tell the writer cared deeply about what they were creating.

But I kept leaving with the same thought:

A lot of talented writers are asking their newsletter to do too much.

They’re expecting it to attract new readers, build a loyal audience, create income, and become a full-time business all on its own.

And I understand why.

When you start a Substack, the newsletter feels like the business.

For a long time, I believed the path was simple: write great articles, grow my subscriber count, and eventually the money would follow.

Looking back, I think I had it backwards.

The biggest shift in my business wasn’t becoming a better writer.

It was realizing my newsletter only had one job.

Its job wasn’t to grow itself. Its job was to build trust.

Once I understood that, everything else became much clearer.

Your Newsletter is Where Trust is Built, Not Where Growth Begins

One of the biggest mistakes I see writers make is spending all of their time creating content for people who've never discovered them yet.

They write another newsletter.

They publish another essay.

They spend hours perfecting their next post.

Then they wonder why their subscriber count isn’t moving.

The problem isn’t the writing.

The problem is that great writing still needs distribution.

For me, that distribution comes from places like Substack Notes, LinkedIn, and recommendations from other writers.

Those are the places where someone who has never heard of me can discover an idea, connect with my perspective, and decide they want to subscribe.

Then my newsletter takes over.

That’s where I build the relationship.

That’s where I share stories, teach what I’ve learned, talk about what’s working, and give readers a reason to keep opening my emails every week.

Someone might discover me through a Note today.

They might subscribe. They might read my newsletter for a few months.

Eventually, they might decide they want more help growing their own newsletter.

That’s when one of my workshops or coaching makes sense.

Not because I convinced them to buy something. Because I’ve spent months helping them first.

That’s the power of building trust.

Stop Building Just a Newsletter

The second mistake I see is writers spending years growing an audience without ever thinking about what that audience actually needs.

A newsletter is an incredible asset. But it should lead somewhere.

The best writing businesses I’ve seen are built around solving problems.

Maybe your readers want help learning a skill.

Maybe they want templates.

Maybe they want a deeper community.

Maybe they want access to your expertise.

That could become an ebook, a workshop, a course, a challenge, a membership, or something completely different.

It doesn’t need to be complicated.

Some of the best digital products are simple.

They solve one specific problem for one specific audience.

That’s exactly how I’ve approached my own business. Instead of trying to build one massive thing, I’ve focused on creating simple products that genuinely help my readers.

That approach has helped me generate more than $200,000 through my writing over the last 18 months.

Ready to Build Your Own Writing Business?

This is the exact framework I teach inside my programs.

When I started building my own writing business, I wish someone had shown me how all the pieces fit together: how to grow an audience, build trust with readers, and create offers that actually help people.

That’s why I created these resources. And, I’ve broken them down into three simple steps depending on where you are today.

(Step 1) The Substack Growth Masterclass

If you want the complete system for growing your publication, this is where I’d start. Inside, I cover audience growth, Notes, positioning, content strategy, and how to turn your newsletter into something bigger.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

(Step 2) The Notes Growth Workshop

If your biggest challenge is getting discovered, I’ll show you the 20-minute daily Notes routine I use to consistently bring new readers into my audience.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

(Step 3) The Digital Product Masterclass

If you’re ready to monetize your expertise, I’ll walk you through how to create simple digital products that help your readers and create another stream of income.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

📌 A quick reminder: pricing on all three programs increases on August 1.

If you’ve been thinking about joining, now is the best time to lock in the current price.

Whatever you decide to do, I want to encourage you that you’re in the right place, at the right time.

You have an audience out there who wants (and even needs) to read your writing, so it’s up to you to start (…and keep going).

Keep writing, Wes