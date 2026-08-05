Since writing yesterday’s post, one reply kept showing up in my inbox.

It wasn’t people disagreeing with me. It was people saying some version of the same thing:

“I love this idea. I just have no idea what I’d actually create.”

I get that completely, because I used to think a digital product meant six months of building some giant course, modules and videos and a whole funnel behind it.

I don’t think that’s where any writer should start.

We’ve Made Digital Products Sound Way More Complicated Than They Need to Be

Somewhere along the way, the internet convinced everyone a digital product has to be massive.

Dozens of video lessons. Complicated pricing tiers. Software you need a tutorial just to set up.

Your first one doesn’t need any of that.

It can be one workshop. One guide. One resource that solves a single, specific problem for the people who already read you. That’s genuinely it.

The size of the product has nothing to do with whether it’s worth paying for.

None of My Products Started as Product Ideas

Every single thing I’ve ever sold started the exact same way…Someone asked me a question. Then someone else asked me almost the same thing. Then it happened again.

Eventually I thought, maybe I should just put the full answer in one place instead of explaining it one email at a time.

That’s exactly how the Digital Product Masterclass came together. Not from sitting down and brainstorming a product idea out of nowhere.

From listening to the same question show up over and over, and finally building the thing people were already telling me they needed.

Your Readers Are Already Handing You the Idea

Look at your replies, your comments. The conversations you keep having in your DMs that feel like the same conversation on repeat.

If someone’s asked you the same question five times this year, there’s a good chance plenty more people have wondered the exact same thing and never bothered asking you directly.

That question is your product. You just haven’t written the full answer down yet.

I don’t think every writer needs ten products. I don’t think every writer needs a coaching business or some sprawling course library.

But I do think every writer should have one simple digital product.

It doesn’t just create another way to make money from your writing. It gives your readers a way to go deeper with you, beyond just reading, actually applying something you’ve already proven works.

Ready to Create Yours?

If you’ve been thinking about building your first digital product but don’t know where to start, that’s exactly why I built the Digital Product Masterclass.

My first simple product went on to bring in over $100,000, and it started as exactly what I just described, one answer I kept giving people, finally written down in one place.

Here’s what you’re getting:

The Digital Product Masterclass — how I actually come up with ideas, how I test them before building anything, and how I turn something I already know into a product that genuinely helps my readers

Bonus: the Weekend Digital Product Roadmap — the exact step-by-step plan I’d follow if I were building my first digital product from scratch this weekend

You don’t need a big idea or a finished plan. You just need the one thing your readers already keep asking you for.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Whatever you decide, I want you to know the idea is probably already sitting in your replies. It’s just waiting for you to notice it.

Keep writing, Wes