I think every Substack writer can make $1,000 a month from their writing.
I can’t promise it for you, since it depends on your readers and what you offer, but I think it’s doable.
And I don’t think it takes a book deal or a huge audience. It takes one simple product.
I used to be a resume writer and career coach, so I got paid by the hour.
My first $1,000 from writing came when I had fewer than 500 subscribers, and it didn’t come from a big launch. Here’s how I’d do it again.
I Built a Simple Three-Step System that Took Me from Zero to 19,000 Subscribers and $100K revenue. Here's exactly what's inside.
Why I’d Start With a Product, Not a Paid Subscription
Paid subscriptions work for plenty of writers, but they usually take a lot of readers and a long stretch of showing up first.
Your readers are also signed up for more monthly payments than they can keep track of, so one more is a hard ask.
A product is easier to say yes to. They pay once, they know exactly what they’re getting, and it solves one problem.
Step 1: Find the Question Your Readers Keep Asking You
Go through your replies, comments, and DMs. If the same question shows up more than once, that’s your product.
That’s where mine came from. I kept answering the same question one reader at a time, and it never crossed my mind that it could be something people would buy.
Step 2: Put Your Answer in One Place
You don’t need a big course. A short guide, a template, or a 30-minute workshop is plenty, and you can make one in a weekend.
If you’re not sure where to start, try this:
Take your best posts, put them into one PDF guide, and add a little extra that’s only in the guide. That’s about 90% already written.
Your most loyal readers will love it, and if you price it reasonably, it feels almost like a gift to them.
Step 3: Tell the People Who Already Read You That It Exists
You don’t need new readers for this. Tell the people who already read you. I did that with the guide I made, and 23 of them bought it within 72 hours.
One Product Can Turn Into $1,000 a Month, and Here’s What That Could Do for You
A product doesn’t have to sell once and stop.
Once it exists, you can keep offering it in your posts and your emails as new readers find you, and you can add a second one later.
That’s how a first $1,000 can turn into something steadier. I can’t tell you how fast, since it depends on your readers and your offer, but that’s the path I’d follow.
Let me help you create & sell your first product by next weekend
If you’ve even thought “I’d love to make money from my writing, but I wouldn’t even know what to sell,” my Digital Product Masterclass is for you.
It’s the step-by-step roadmap I use to find a product idea, make it in a weekend, and offer it to my readers.
I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers, from a simple guide and not a big course, and that’s the approach I teach.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
How to find your idea: how to spot the one question your readers keep asking, using what’s already sitting in your replies and DMs
How to make it: how to turn your answer into a simple guide, template, or short workshop you can finish in a weekend, with no big audience or tech skills needed
How to offer it: how to tell your readers about it so people can say yes, without feeling pushy
Writers email me things like, “I made my first $100 because of what you taught me.”
If you join by tonight, you’ll also get my $1K Product Roadmap, a step-by-step outline that helps you make your first $1K, so you always know what to do next.
The bonus ends tonight at midnight Eastern, so if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it.
Start making your first product with the Digital Product Masterclass
Keep writing, Wes
P.S. The $1K Product Roadmap bonus ends tonight at midnight Eastern. If this was helpful, restack it so another writer can find it.
Question: What question do your readers keep asking you?
Soooooooo, who has this worked for? I mean, specifically? I’d love to see testimonials on your more expensive offerings. I want to succeed on Substack but I bought one of your products a while ago, and was already doing much of what you suggested and you know, not every niche can make money. The people who care about that niche have to have and be capable of sharing that money. I love seeing the encouragement but when you see something like this it just reminds me that much of substack is just a writing based pyramid scheme. “Here spend 100 bucks and I’ll tell you how to make money on Substack” and then a lot of it is “offer to help them succeed on Substack.” I do love your work but when you have hyperbolic posts like this it makes me a little miffed. I know you’re just trying to make your coin, and that’s what many of us are trying to do. But it gets a little demoralizing after a while.
Trying to follow your inspiration, thanks.