I think every Substack writer can make $1,000 a month from their writing.

I can’t promise it for you, since it depends on your readers and what you offer, but I think it’s doable.

And I don’t think it takes a book deal or a huge audience. It takes one simple product.

I used to be a resume writer and career coach, so I got paid by the hour.

My first $1,000 from writing came when I had fewer than 500 subscribers, and it didn’t come from a big launch. Here’s how I’d do it again.

Why I’d Start With a Product, Not a Paid Subscription

Paid subscriptions work for plenty of writers, but they usually take a lot of readers and a long stretch of showing up first.

Your readers are also signed up for more monthly payments than they can keep track of, so one more is a hard ask.

A product is easier to say yes to. They pay once, they know exactly what they’re getting, and it solves one problem.

Step 1: Find the Question Your Readers Keep Asking You

Go through your replies, comments, and DMs. If the same question shows up more than once, that’s your product.

That’s where mine came from. I kept answering the same question one reader at a time, and it never crossed my mind that it could be something people would buy.

Step 2: Put Your Answer in One Place

You don’t need a big course. A short guide, a template, or a 30-minute workshop is plenty, and you can make one in a weekend.

If you’re not sure where to start, try this:

Take your best posts, put them into one PDF guide, and add a little extra that’s only in the guide. That’s about 90% already written.

Your most loyal readers will love it, and if you price it reasonably, it feels almost like a gift to them.

Step 3: Tell the People Who Already Read You That It Exists

You don’t need new readers for this. Tell the people who already read you. I did that with the guide I made, and 23 of them bought it within 72 hours.

One Product Can Turn Into $1,000 a Month, and Here’s What That Could Do for You

A product doesn’t have to sell once and stop.

Once it exists, you can keep offering it in your posts and your emails as new readers find you, and you can add a second one later.

That’s how a first $1,000 can turn into something steadier. I can’t tell you how fast, since it depends on your readers and your offer, but that’s the path I’d follow.

Let me help you create & sell your first product by next weekend

If you’ve even thought “I’d love to make money from my writing, but I wouldn’t even know what to sell,” my Digital Product Masterclass is for you.

It’s the step-by-step roadmap I use to find a product idea, make it in a weekend, and offer it to my readers.

I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers, from a simple guide and not a big course, and that’s the approach I teach.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

How to find your idea: how to spot the one question your readers keep asking, using what’s already sitting in your replies and DMs

How to make it: how to turn your answer into a simple guide, template, or short workshop you can finish in a weekend, with no big audience or tech skills needed

How to offer it: how to tell your readers about it so people can say yes, without feeling pushy

Writers email me things like, “I made my first $100 because of what you taught me.”

If you join by tonight, you’ll also get my $1K Product Roadmap, a step-by-step outline that helps you make your first $1K, so you always know what to do next.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

The bonus ends tonight at midnight Eastern, so if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it.

Start making your first product with the Digital Product Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. The $1K Product Roadmap bonus ends tonight at midnight Eastern. If this was helpful, restack it so another writer can find it.

Question: What question do your readers keep asking you?