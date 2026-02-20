Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lexis Johnson's avatar
Lexis Johnson
1h

For the ongoing saga of how cycles & pattern recognition affect your world, news, economy, wuth sprinkles of astrology cycles thrown in… read today’s https://open.substack.com/pub/lexisjohnson

Reply
Share
Lexis Johnson's avatar
Lexis Johnson
1h

I love your invitation to post and I’ll repost some of yours.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture