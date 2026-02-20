I’ve tested every type of Note imaginable for the past 12 months.

Over 1,000 Notes posted. (crazy to say that number, isn’t it?)

I found that many of them did nothing for my growth.

But 3 specific types? They bring subscribers every single time.

In the last 30 days alone, I gained over 900 new subscribers just from Notes. Not from full posts or bringing people over from social media…

Just these short, simple Notes posted daily that take me about 5 minutes to write.

After 12 months of testing, I finally figured out what actually works. And most of us have been making it way too complicated.

Finally, an algorithm that actually wants you to win

Before we get into the 3 types, I want to explain why Notes is worth your time in the first place.

Most platforms fight your growth.

They don’t want people leaving to read your newsletter. They want eyeballs on ads. One algorithm change and your reach tanks overnight. You’re always at their mercy.

Substack Notes is fundamentally different.

The founders have specifically said they want to show your Notes to people who will actually subscribe to your newsletter. The algorithm looks for overlapping interests and audiences.

Mike Cohen, Substack’s head of machine learning, explained it like this: “The goal is to get people to discover, subscribe, and ideally pay. That’s how we built the feed.”

Not time spent. Not ad clicks. Actual subscriptions.

This changes things us folks who write online. Instead of fighting an algorithm that works against you, you’re finally working with one that’s designed to help you grow.

I went from 0 to 16,000+ subscribers in 18 months. Notes was the primary engine.

Over 900 subscribers in the last month alone came directly from these short posts.

The platform works but only if you’re posting the right types of Notes.

After 12 months of testing everything, the patterns became pretty clear

Not all Notes are created equal. Some get tons of likes but zero subscribers. Others quietly convert readers all day long.

Here are the 3 types that actually move the needle, listed in order of effectiveness.

Type #1: Community Notes

These are Notes that invite writers to participate.

Community Notes work because Substack seems to prioritize showing them to NEW subscribers. The algorithm recognizes genuine engagement and amplifies it.

Here’s one I posted recently:

“The secret to growth on Substack? Be generous. Give before you take. Support someone’s post with a comment. Restack a note. If you’re growing here, share a link to your recent note or post. Come back and find a new writer’s content to help boost. Working together is the best way for everyone to grow.”

Simple, right? But it brought in 15+ new subscribers and created dozens of genuine connections.

Writers naturally want recognition for their work. They’re looking for a place to connect with other writers.

The key is coming back and actually engaging with the responses. Don’t just post and disappear. Support the writers who participate.

The more you engage in the first 30 to 60 minutes, the better these Notes perform.

Type #2: Educational Notes

These deliver one simple, actionable insight about your niche. Not a comprehensive guide. Just one thing that works, explained simply.

Educational Notes position you as helpful without being pushy. And they’re easily restackable, which amplifies your reach.

Here’s one that performed well:

“The best Substack growth hack is writing something worth sharing. Not SEO tricks. Not posting times. Not newsletter swaps. Write something that makes someone say ‘I have to send this to my friend.’ That’s it. That’s the strategy.”

Simple with one clear takeaway.

These Notes build trust. And trust converts to subscribers.

Keep them short…2-3 paragraphs max. Focus on ONE insight. Make it actionable. End with a statement that makes people think.

Type #3: Motivational Notes

These give encouragement about the writing journey (or whatever it is you talk about).

Give people permission to start or keep going.

Share honest reflections on the challenges we all face.

Motivational Notes work because they create emotional connections. Writers on Substack are looking for community and support. When you make someone feel seen, they remember you.

Here’s a recent one:

“Can we normalize starting a business at 45? Learning a new language at 55? Taking up writing fiction at 65? Traveling solo at 75? I just started this Substack at 40 and crossed 10,000 subscribers last week. Your timeline isn’t everyone else’s timeline. Popular culture wants you to believe you’re ‘too late’ but that’s just noise. Tune it out and start anyway.”

This Note brought in subscribers because it gave people permission. It made them feel less alone. It reminded them that it’s never too late.

Share your real journey, not just the highlights. Give people permission to try, to fail, to start over.

People subscribe to writers they connect with emotionally. These Notes create that connection.

I’ve been testing strategic “restacking” for 3 months, and it works.

Over the last few months, I’ve been testing something else that’s made a huge difference: strategic restacking.

I restack my own Notes and posts. I restack other writers’ content too. And it helps your content get extra exposure by bringing it back into the feed.

Because here’s what I realized: there are 2 types of people reading your content.

Type 1: People who read your posts in their email when they get it. These people very likely never click over to the app or website to like or comment anything. But they’re reading.

Type 2: People who find your content in the app (the feed) or get a notification on their phone. These people are more likely to like and engage.

When you restack, you’re able to reach people who maybe didn’t open your email the first time. Or maybe they didn’t catch your last Note. You’re giving your content a second chance at visibility.

You’re reaching both audiences instead of just one.

This has become part of my daily routine now. And it’s amplified my reach significantly.

My Simple Daily Routine: 3 types of Notes + strategic restacking

Here’s my actual routine: I post 2 to 3 Notes daily. I usually pick one of these 3 types I’ve shared.

Plus, I strategically restack my own content and restack other writers’ content throughout the day.

Total time investment? 20-30 minutes.

This works because consistency teaches the algorithm your voice.

And it compounds over time.

The first few weeks felt slow. That’s normal. The algorithm needs time to understand who you are and who should see your work.

But around month 2 or 3, things started clicking. Real momentum kicked in after 6 months. Now I’m gaining on average 900+ subscribers monthly just from Notes.

The key is not quitting before the compound effect kicks in. Stay focused on these 3 types. Engage authentically with other writers. Restack strategically. Trust the process.

Is It OK to Re-Post a Note?

Yes. Absolutely yes.

You can post a Note you already wrote a few days (or even weeks) ago. Nobody will notice, I promise. And even if they do notice? They won’t care.

Especially if you had a Note that performed well, try posting it again. Or if you had a Note that didn’t perform well the first time, maybe try posting it at a different time of day.

I’ve had Notes I reposted a week later that performed just as well or better than the first time.

Remember: your audience is constantly growing.

New people are finding you every single day who never saw that Note the first time. You’re not spamming. You’re giving your content multiple chances to reach the right people.

Don’t overthink this. Just repost.

Let Me Show You How to Make Notes Work for You

Understanding which Note types work is one thing.

Knowing how to write them so the algorithm actually surfaces and rewards them is another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last 12 months figuring out through constant testing and tracking. Which Notes bring subscribers…Which ones just get vanity metrics….What makes the algorithm show your work to new audiences….

And that’s why I created my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, I break down how to:

Stop guessing what to post —discover the specific types of Notes that consistently convert browsers into subscribers, with real examples from my journey to 16K subscribers

Write Notes that actually work in 5 minutes or less —so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time and energy

Use strategic restacking to amplify your reach and give your content multiple chances to be seen

Avoid the engagement trap —learn which Notes get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers, so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics that don’t move the needle

Master formatting that stops the scroll —the visual tricks and structure that make people actually read your Note instead of scrolling past

Build a sustainable daily practice—because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Special bonus: When you join now, you’ll get my 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge. I’ve packaged these 7 templates up, and you’ll get them when you join. Basically, 7 Notes templates to get started with writing this week.

I’ve proven it works. 16,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue. 900+ subscribers from Notes last month alone.

You can join below and start writing better Notes:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Keep writing,

Wes

