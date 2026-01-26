I used to write the most valuable content I could possibly create.

Frameworks. Templates. Step-by-step guides. The kind of posts people bookmark and say “I need to come back to this.”

And they did come back. The comments rolled in. “This is so helpful!” and “Saved for later!” Likes flooded my posts. People were engaging.

But you know what nobody did?

Buy anything.

My bank account stayed quiet while I gave away my best ideas for free.

Then I stopped. I stopped trying to “provide value” and started telling stories instead.

My stories. My journey. The messy, vulnerable truth about what I was actually going through.

I made over $100K in that year.

Same information, but I started adopting a completely different approach.

The Value Trap (And How I Fell Right Into It)

Every content creator tells you the same thing: “Provide massive value.”

So that’s exactly what I did.

I posted things like “5 Ways to Grow Your Newsletter Faster.” I shared “The Complete Guide to Monetizing on Substack.” I gave away frameworks and strategies I could’ve easily packaged and sold.

And the response was great.

People loved it. They told me how helpful it was. They thanked me in the comments. They saved my posts to read again later.

But here’s what they didn’t do: take action. Or buy anything when I finally made an offer.

Because “valuable content” creates passive readers, not engaged buyers or subscribers.

They appreciated the tips. They just didn’t connect with me. And without that connection, why would they trust me enough to buy?

I was spinning my wheels, exhausted from giving everything away, wondering why nothing was working.

The Day I Stopped Performing and Started Sharing

I remember the exact moment things shifted.

I was about to write another “how-to” post. Something like “3 Ways to Use Substack Notes for Growth.” Boring but helpful, sure.

Instead, I deleted it and wrote something like this:

“I posted on Substack Notes for 30 days straight. Some days I wanted to quit, but I kept going. Here’s what happened.”

And I told the real story. The doubt, the slow start, the moment it clicked. The actual results.

That post brought more subscribers than any “valuable” guide I’d ever written.

Because people don’t subscribe to tips. They subscribe to people.

Why Your Story Connects (and Your Tips Don’t)

Here’s what I finally understood:

Tips are forgettable. Stories stick.

Tips feel like homework. Stories feel like connection.

Tips make you another expert in a sea of experts. Stories make you the only person who’s lived your exact journey.

When you share frameworks, someone can copy them.

When you share your story, nobody can touch it.

It’s yours. Your struggles. Your breakthroughs. Your specific path.

That’s your unfair advantage.

Think about it. What do you actually remember from all the content you’ve consumed this week? Probably not the 7-step process or the ultimate guide.

That’s the writer you subscribe to. That’s the writer you buy from.

What This Actually Looks Like (Before and After)

Let me show you the difference with real examples from my own content.

—

Before: “Here’s how to write better headlines for your posts”

After: “I rewrote my headline 12 times. The winning one broke every rule I’d been taught.”

—

Before: “Why you should create digital products instead of paid subscriptions”

After: “I launched a $47 product instead of adding paid tiers. Made $5K in the first week. Here’s why it worked.”

—

Before: “The best way to grow on Substack Notes”

After: “I almost quit on Day 30. Then Day 31 changed everything.”

—

Before: “How to monetize your newsletter”

After: “I was doing 7 client calls a day and burning out. Then I figured out how to make $5K/month working 2 hours a day.”

—

See the pattern?

The information is often exactly the same. I’m sharing what works. But I’m wrapping it in my actual experience instead of presenting it as universal truth.

Guess which one makes people click “subscribe” and actually buy?

The Origin Story Nobody Can Steal From You

Every single writer has a unique origin story.

The moment you decided to start…the obstacle you had to overcome…the belief you had to challenge…

This story is your selling point.

Not because it’s dramatic or impressive (though it might be). But because it’s real. And it’s yours.

When I share how I went from burnt-out career coach doing 7 calls a day to full-time writer working from anywhere, that’s not just background information. That’s why people trust me when I talk about building a sustainable business.

Your obstacles and transformation story are what make your advice credible. Your specific journey makes you impossible to replicate.

And here’s the best part: you don’t need a Hollywood-worthy story.

You just need to tell the truth about where you started, what you learned, and where you are now. That’s enough. That’s everything.

Let Me Show You How to Grow Your Newsletter with Storytelling

Understanding that stories sell is one thing…

Knowing which story to tell, how to structure it, and how to use it to grow your newsletter and make actual money is another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last year figuring out. Going from 0 to 15,000+ subscribers. From burnt-out and broke to making over $100K selling simple digital products.

And the foundation of everything? My origin story.

That’s why in my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass, one of the very first things we cover is how to write your origin story.

Because once you nail that, everything else clicks into place.

Inside the Masterclass, you’ll learn:

My approach that helped me grow to 15,000+ subscribers —I break down exactly how to build your foundation and grow your newsletter (quickly)

How to identify your origin story —the specific moment or transformation that makes you uniquely qualified to teach what you teach

My Notes-writing strategy to grow your audience —my 20-minute daily Notes-writing habit that grows my newsletter every single day

How to monetize your newsletter from Day 1—the best way to begin monetizing, in addition to paid subscribers (so you have options

Plus you’ll get my complete system for growing and monetizing on Substack, from Notes strategy to product creation to the daily routine that brings me 10+ subscribers every single day.

I’ve proven it works. From 0 to 14,000+ subscribers. From burnt-out to location independent. From zero income to over $100K in one year.

All because I stopped giving away tips and started sharing my story.

You can join the Masterclass and start writing content that actually converts:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

P.S. What’s your Substack’s origin story? In 1-2 sentences, we’d love to hear it in the comments.

