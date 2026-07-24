For a long time, every post I wrote had to teach something.

A framework. A breakdown. Three types of this, five steps of that. If it didn’t hand someone something they could immediately use, I didn’t think it was worth publishing.

Then I stopped.

Not all at once. I just got tired of turning everything I’d lived through into a lesson before I let myself say it. (basically giving my best ideas away for free)

So, I started writing about the actual stuff instead.

The fear before I quit my coaching business…The months nothing worked and I didn’t tell anyone. Not more tips or helpful content, just what it actually felt like to still be figuring it out, in real time, as a person, not a teacher.

Surprisingly, my sales tripled.

I’m not saying tips don’t work. Some of my best-performing posts are still breakdowns and systems. I still write plenty of them.

But something shifted the moment I stopped treating every post like it had to earn its place by being useful first.

I Don’t Answer to a Boss Anymore. Here’s What That Actually Looks Like.

Next week I’m flying to Cabo San Lucas for a friend’s birthday. I’m not asking anyone for the time off.

I’m not rushing home Sunday night to be at a desk by Monday morning. I’m bringing my laptop and I’ll write when I have time, because the posts I write now don’t need me sitting at a desk to keep working for me.

I don’t tell you that to brag.

Trust me, I’ve had my stretch of 60 to 80 hour weeks stuck behind a desk in an office, and behind a register before that.

I’m telling you because I hope it means something if you’re aspiring to this too.

Not the starving artist version of being a writer. The version where it actually pays you and gives you your time back.

How I shifted from “tips” content to “real-life” content

I stopped writing like someone trying to prove I was useful and started writing like someone telling the truth.

Sometimes it’s our own pride that gets in the way, isn’t it? We want to look smart.

But, people don’t subscribe to a newsletter because you taught them something once.

They subscribe because they feel like they know you.

You can’t build that from a framework.

A “tip” earns attention for a moment. A story earns trust that sticks around, and trust is the entire reason anyone buys anything from a writer they’ve never met in person.

One tiny shift from “tips” to your real story can change your entire Substack

If you’ve been writing helpful post after helpful post and your growth still doesn’t match the effort you’re putting in, I don’t think you need another framework.

I think you need to actually let people know who you are.

That’s what I walk through inside the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass, your real story, your positioning, the version of your voice that makes someone stop scrolling and subscribe instead of nodding along and moving on.

📌 This weekend only: join and I’m including my Storyselling Scripts as a bonus, seven scripts built to turn a story into a sale, not just a good read. (PS: This is a brand new bonus)

These are the exact pieces behind the shift from writing content nobody remembered to writing the kind of posts that built a business I can run from anywhere, including a beach.

After this weekend, Storyselling Scripts goes to being sold on its own, as a brand new offer. You can join here:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

You don’t need to have all the answers. You need people to actually know you.

Keep writing, Wes