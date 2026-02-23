A few years ago I was doing 5 to 7 coaching calls every single day.

Career coaching. Resume writing. Helping people land jobs and change their lives.

And I was good at it. I genuinely cared about every client I worked with.

But somewhere along the way the work that used to energize me started draining me.

I was exhausted before lunch.

I was canceling plans because I had calls to prep for.

I was building a business that looked successful from the outside but felt like a trap from the inside.

I remember sitting at my desk one afternoon between calls, staring at my calendar completely full for the next three weeks, thinking: I can’t keep doing this.

Not a breakdown. Just a quiet, honest moment of knowing something had to change.

So I started a Substack newsletter.

I Thought Starting Was the Hard Part. I Was Wrong.

The first few months were frustrating in a completely different way.

I wanted to grow. I was motivated. I was showing up. But I was basically throwing spaghetti at the wall and hoping something would stick.

Some weeks I’d try posting more. Other weeks I’d focus on writing longer posts. Then shorter ones.

Then I’d go all in on Notes for a week, get inconsistent results, and second guess everything.

The problem wasn’t effort. I had plenty of that.

The problem was I had no system. I was winging it every single day and wondering why growth felt so random and unpredictable.

Then something shifted.

I stopped trying everything and started doing a few specific things consistently. I built a simple daily system around what was actually working and stopped wasting time on everything else.

And the growth stopped feeling random.

16,000 Subscribers. $100K+ in Revenue. And a Life I Actually Enjoy.

Today I’m sitting here in Puerto Rico writing this post.

I work 2-4 hours a day. I surf. I take morning walks with my dog. I have the kind of freedom I used to daydream about during those back to back coaching calls.

My Substack has grown to 16,000 subscribers. I’ve generated over $100,000 in revenue in just over a year, not from high ticket coaching, not from complicated funnels, but from simple digital products under $100 that writers actually want and need.

The system works. And you don’t need a massive audience or years of experience to make it happen.

Watching Other Writers Win Is Better Than Any Milestone

Here’s what actually gets me excited to open my laptop every morning.

The messages from writers who joined my Masterclass six months ago and just crossed 1,000 subscribers.

The students who came to me with 200 followers and are now at 5,000, 10,000+ and generating a real income from their newsletter.

Watching that happen never gets old.

Because I know what it felt like to be stuck. To be showing up and hearing nothing. To wonder if any of this was ever going to work.

And now I get to be the person who helps writers get through that faster than I did.

That’s not work to me. That’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done.

This Is What I Wish Someone Had Handed Me on Day One

This is what I wish someone had handed me on day one.

Not more advice. Just a clear, simple system with a beginning, middle, and end.

Here’s mine. I’ve broken my system down into three steps, depending on where you are currently in your journey. Start with whichever step you’re on right now.

Step 1 — Build Your Foundation (Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass)

Maybe you’re brand new to Substack. Or, maybe you’ve been at it for a few months and growth feels slower than you expected.

Either way you don’t have a clear system yet, and that’s the only thing standing between where you are and where you want to be.

This is where you start. The complete roadmap for finding your voice, growing your audience, and building a Substack people actually want to read and pay for. It’s the same foundation I built my entire newsletter on, from zero to 10,000 subscribers in just over a year.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Step 2 — Supercharge Your Growth (the Notes Growth Workshop)

This is where you pour fuel on the foundation you just built.

My Notes system is responsible for about 70% of my daily subscriber growth. I’ll show you exactly which Notes to write, how to write them in under 5 minutes, and how to turn the Notes feed into your most powerful growth engine.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Step 3 — Turn Your Newsletter Into Income (Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass)

Your newsletter is growing and you’re ready to turn it into real income. You know you should have a digital product but you don’t know where to start, what to create, or how to sell it without feeling pushy.

This is where the system starts paying you back. I’ll show you how to create your first simple digital product, price it, and sell it to your audience, even if your list is still small.

This is how I crossed $100K in revenue without a massive following or complicated funnels.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

You don’t have to do all three today. Just start where you are.

But pick a step and take it because the writers who are growing right now aren’t the ones with the most talent or the biggest following.

They’re the ones who stopped winging it.

I was burnt out, overworked, and throwing everything at the wall when I finally decided to simplify and build a system.

That decision changed everything.

Maybe it’s time to make yours.

Keep writing, Wes

Questions: Not sure which step you’re on? Just send me a DM or drop a comment with your question, I’ll do my best to point you in the right direction.