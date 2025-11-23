“Aren’t you a little old to be starting something new?”

That’s what someone asked me when I told them I was launching a newsletter.

I was 40. Burnt out from a decade of career coaching and resume writing. Looking at my life thinking, “Is this it? Is this all there is?”

And someone had the audacity to tell me I was too old to try something different.

Meanwhile, you’ve got people in their 20s thinking they’re too young to have anything valuable to say. People in their 30s thinking they missed the boat. People in their 50s, 60s, 70s thinking it’s too late to start.

The truth is age has nothing to do with it. Timing has nothing to do with it.

My mom proved that to me.

My Mom Got Her Doctorate at 60 (And Taught Me You’re Never Too Late)

My mom went back to school in her 50s to get an English degree.

Not a certificate. Not a quick program. A full degree. Then she kept going and got her doctorate in her 60s.

After she graduated, she wrote her first book. In her 60s. Her first book.

She didn’t ask permission. She didn’t wait for someone to tell her she was qualified. She didn’t worry about being “too old” or “too late.”

She just did it.

That’s what I think about every time I doubt myself. Every time I wonder if I’m too old, too late, too anything.

If my mom could get a doctorate in her 60s and write her first book, I think I can start a Substack at 40.

She proved to me that you’re never too late to pursue big goals. That you can do big, hard things at any age. That permission is a myth we tell ourselves to stay comfortable.

The “right time” doesn’t exist. There’s just now.

I’ve Seen Every Age Imaginable Find Their Voice Here

You know what I love about Substack?

I’ve seen people early 20s discovering their passion for writing for the first time. Figuring out they have something to say. Building confidence with every post.

I’ve seen people in their 30s and 40s rediscovering writing after years of corporate jobs that sucked the creativity out of them. Finding their voice again.

I’ve seen people in their 50s, 60s, even 70s realizing they’ve always been writers. They just needed to write.

You don’t need someone to give you permission to be a writer. You don’t need a degree or credentials or someone’s approval.

You just need to write.

That’s it. That’s the whole secret.

You’re a writer the moment you decide to write. Not when you hit 1,000 subscribers. Not when you get paid. Not when someone else validates it.

When you write.

“But, What If Nobody Reads It?” (everyone has asked this question, trust me)

This is the fear, right?

“What if I pour my heart into this and nobody cares?”

Let me be honest with you: Your first posts probably won’t get many views. Maybe your mom reads them. Maybe a friend or two. Maybe nobody at all.

That’s completely normal.

But people WILL read eventually. Trust me on this.

I posted on Notes every single day for 30 days and got basically nothing. A few likes here and there. Maybe a comment. But real traction? Zero.

I was starting to think I was wasting my time.

Then on Day 31, I wrote a Note that went semi-viral. Dozens of new subscribers overnight. Suddenly I understood the power of this platform.

But here’s the thing: If I had quit on Day 29, I never would have seen Day 31.

Starting when nobody’s reading is actually a gift. You get to find your voice without pressure…You get to experiment privately…You get to fail without an audience watching.

By the time people show up, you’ve already figured some things out.

So yes, worry if you want about whether anyone will read. But trust me, if you keep showing up, if you write authentically, if you solve problems or make people feel something, your people will find you.

You just have to stick around long enough for them to show up.

Five Things That Actually Matter When You Start (no matter your age)

Whether you’re 25 or 65, whether this is your first thing or your tenth, these are the things that actually make a difference.

You don’t need your niche figured out.

Start broad. Write about what interests you. Along the way, you’ll discover what you actually enjoy writing about and what your audience responds to.

Your niche will clarify itself through the process. I started writing about career advice, then realized people cared more about how I grew my newsletter. So I pivoted. You can’t think your way to clarity. You have to write your way there.

Consistency beats perfection every time.

You don’t have to be perfect, but you do need to be consistent. Pick a publishing cadence you can actually stick with…daily, weekly, every two weeks, whatever.

The key is committing and following through. Inconsistent perfection loses to consistent good-enough every single time. The algorithm rewards consistency. Your audience rewards consistency. Your own momentum depends on it.

Give it 90 days before you judge.

Most people quit too early. They post for three weeks, don’t see results, and bail.

I wrote on Notes every day for 30 days with nearly no traction. Day 31? That Note went semi-viral and everything changed. If I quit at Day 25, you wouldn’t be reading this.

Commit to 90 days minimum. That’s how long it takes for the algorithm to understand you, for your voice to emerge, for your audience to find you.

Your voice emerges through writing, not before.

Stop waiting to “find your voice” before you begin. You find it BY starting.

Your first 20 posts won’t sound like you. They’ll probably sound like a weird mix of everyone you’ve been reading. That’s okay.

Your voice comes through practice, through trying things, through seeing what resonates. You can’t think your way to your voice. You have to write your way there.

Find your tribe.

Don’t do this alone. Find other writers you can connect with. People who encourage each other and understand the struggle.

On down days when you’re wondering why you’re doing this, your tribe reminds you. When you hit a milestone, they celebrate with you. I’ve met incredible people through Substack who’ve become genuine friends. Your tribe can be on Substack Notes, in writing communities, wherever. Just don’t try to do this in isolation.

I host a weekly Notes Boost in my Chat, and it’s really more of a community to connect and support each other. There are usually 200+ writers each week who join in. This is a great place to start finding your tribe.

Age Doesn’t Matter. Action Does.

You’re not too old. You’re not too young. You’re not too late.

Those are just stories we tell ourselves to avoid the discomfort of starting something new.

The only question that actually matters: Will you start?

Will you give it 90 days? Will you keep going when it’s hard and nobody’s reading yet?

My mom got her doctorate in her 60s and wrote her first book. I started my newsletter at 40. People younger than us and older than us are starting today.

Age doesn’t determine your success. Your willingness to begin and keep going does.

So whether you’re 25 or 65, whether this is your first thing or your tenth thing, whether anyone’s reading or not…just start.

Start messy. Start imperfect. Start without your niche figured out.

Just start.

Remember: Age doesn’t matter. Action does.

Now stop reading and go write something.

— Wes

Question : Have you ever felt too old to start writing? What else is stopping you from just starting and doing the dang thing?

