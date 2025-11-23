Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynne Etheredge's avatar
Lynne Etheredge
9h

Valuable advice. I may read it every day for a while.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Wes Pearce
Jim Melvin's avatar
Jim Melvin
9h

Ha!!! I started it at 66. I guess these things are relative.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Wes Pearce and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wes Pearce
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture