It’s the 4th of July weekend here in the U.S., and yesterday I did nothing special.

I spent the day with friends and family. Cooked, ate too much, relaxed. The only real “work” I did was write one quick Substack post and send a single email to my list.

Then the notifications started coming in.

I made 7 sales on my Stan Store yesterday. This morning I woke up to 6 more. That’s 13 sales while I was grilling, hanging out, and sleeping.

I’m not telling you that to show off. I’m telling you because I want you to understand why it happened.

It wasn’t luck, and it definitely wasn’t because I hustled hard this weekend. I definitely didn’t.

It happened because I built a system that serves my audience and keeps running whether I’m working or not.

Most writers spend their weekends one of two ways: Either grinding on a newsletter that isn’t growing, or dreading the Monday that’s coming.

I’ve lived both of those, and I promise you there’s a better way to do this.

Here’s the system behind it, and it’s only three steps.

None of it is complicated, and you don't need to be a big name or a great writer to make it work.

You just need the right pieces in the right order. Here's exactly how it fits together:

Step One: Build the foundation (Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass)

My newsletter is set up with specific types of content that connect with my audience and genuinely help them.

They’re not designed to go “viral.” They’re deserved to serve and connect.

More than any tactic, I learned how to tell my own story in a way that makes people feel something and want to stick around.

That’s the foundation everything else is built on, and it’s what’s helped me grow to 19,000+ subscribers. If you’re just starting, this Masterclass is your first step:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Step Two: Grow your audience (Notes Growth Workshop)

I spend about 20 minutes each morning on Notes. I write a few, schedule them, and get on with my day.

Those Notes bring new subscribers in around the clock, without me having to be online for it to happen.

My morning simple Notes routine is what helps new people find me every single day. If you’ve been confused by Notes, this Workshop is the best step:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Step Three: Turn it into income (Digital Product Masterclass)

This one might be the most important.

I have a few simple digital products (set up on Stan Store) that genuinely help my readers, priced reasonably enough that saying yes is easy.

Nothing complicated. Just real help at a fair price, and it’s what turns an audience into actual income.

This Masterclass teaches the system I’ve used to consistently generate $5K+ per month from simple digital products:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Put these three together and you have something that runs on its own.

A system that can give you real independence, not the someday kind, the actual kind.

It might be an extra few hundred dollars a month. It might grow into a few thousand or more.

That part depends entirely on how much you want to put into it. It’s your newsletter, and you get to build it on your terms.

Imagine where you could be six months from now if you started today…

A newsletter that actually grows instead of sitting still. Hundreds more readers who found you and stuck around…And a new stream of income coming in that wasn’t there before.

That version of you starts with a decision this week.

Today is the last day to get all three of my digital products at their current price. Everything goes up tomorrow (Monday), because I’m adding new material and bonuses across the board.

If you join today, you lock in today’s price and get every future update included.

You can keep spending your weekends wishing things were different. Or you can start building the thing that changes them.

Keep writing, Wes

PS — I’ll be relaxing again today while my system keeps working in the background.

You can build one just like it, but today is the last day at this price. After tonight, it goes up.