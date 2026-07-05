Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Rahul Dhar's avatar
Rahul Dhar
6h

Very insightful! I am trying to build a system like this myself. Hopefully, when I come back to this article and comment next year, I will have a system that's running reliably for me.

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The Reset Lab's avatar
The Reset Lab
13h

Awesome awesome! I cannot wait to start this course. Thank you so much!

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