Every day I write two Notes, post one in the morning and schedule one for later…

And then, I spend the rest of my 20 minutes replying and restacking. That’s my whole Notes routine, and it’s behind most of my growth.

Notes brings me anywhere from 10 to 30+ new subscribers a day. Here’s what those 20 minutes look like, and why doing it every day works better than doing it in bursts.

Most of My Growth Comes From 20 Minutes a Day, Not My Best Posts

When I publish a post, it goes to the people who already subscribe.

However, a Note can be seen by people who have never heard of me. It’s designed to go into Substack’s feed and be discovered by new readers.

That’s the difference. A daily habit keeps putting you in front of new people, whether or not you had a good writing day.

Two Notes a Day Seems to Be the Sweet Spot

I post two Notes a day. You don’t usually need three, four, or five.

Two Notes a day gives new readers a chance to find you, and it’s sustainable enough I can do it every day without burning out.

I write the first one and post it. Then I write the second and use Substack’s schedule feature to set it for later, so it goes out later in the afternoon.

Before I sit down, I already know which type of Note I’m writing. That’s why the habit lasts. I’m never opening the app with nothing to say.

I spend the rest of my 20 minutes replying & restacking

Once the Notes are written, I spend the remaining time on supporting other people, not posting:

I reply to writers who commented on my Notes

I reply to other writers’ Notes in my niche

I restack Notes and posts from writers in my niche that I genuinely like

Writers remember who showed up for them, and their readers see your name. Then I close the app and move on.

The Notes Challenge Hands You Your First Seven Days

My Notes Growth Workshop teaches the full 20-minute system. Inside, you’ll get:

The Note types that bring in subscribers, not just likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

A simple way to know what to post each day

When you join, you also get the November 7-Day Notes Challenge, which starts Sunday, November 1.

A new Notes template lands in your inbox every morning for seven days, so you’ll know exactly what to write.

Enrollment closes Thursday, October 29, at midnight Eastern. Once the Challenge starts, you can’t join mid-week.

Join the Notes Workshop & Challenge

We tend to make this more complicated than it needs to be. You really can grow your Substack by plugging into my system and it takes 20 minutes a day.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What would you post first if you had 20 minutes on Notes tomorrow morning?