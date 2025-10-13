Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Rozenblit's avatar
Jonathan Rozenblit
Oct 14

So now I’m really confused.

If notes are supposed to be for other writers who then become subscribers, how is one supposed to get subscribers from their actual niche who are interested in the content and would then want to buy digital products and services from the author?

How are readers supposed to discover newsletters from various Substack authors?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Parker McCoy's avatar
Parker McCoy
Oct 14

I think posting and not engaging is a big one on here. A lot of writers post and get responses but they give nothing back. Not all but I've seen many do this. I mean, we are here to interact at least a little. Hehe. Great post, Wes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wes Pearce
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture