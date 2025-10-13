Last week, I got a message from a frustrated subscriber.

“Wes, I’ve been writing Notes for weeks now. Posting consistently. Trying my best. But I’m getting zero traction. What am I doing wrong?”

Here’s what I told her: You’re not doing anything wrong. You just need to understand two things—what types of Notes actually work, and how to engage with other writers.

Most writers miss this completely. They post content about their niche and wonder why nobody subscribes.

But here’s the shift that changes everything: You’re not writing to your end audience on Notes. You’re writing to other writers.

Let me explain.

If you’re a fiction writer, don’t just share your fiction on Notes. Write TO other fiction writers. What problems do they face? What struggles do you relate to? Connect writer-to-writer, not author-to-reader.

If you’re a marriage counselor, don’t just share marriage tips on Notes. Write to other writers who write about marriage. What are their challenges? How can you relate to them as fellow writers?

See the difference?

Once I understood this—and once I developed a simple 20-minute daily system around it—everything changed.

I consistently gain 20-30 new subscribers every day from Notes. Last month? Over 600+ new subscribers from Notes alone.

The system takes 20 minutes. That’s it.

Why Most Writers Fail at Notes (And Blame Themselves)

I watch this happen all the time.

Writers show up on Notes. They post their best insights about their topic. They share their expertise. They put in the work.

And... nothing. Maybe a few likes. Maybe one polite comment. No subscribers.

So they think Notes don’t work. Or they assume their content isn’t good enough. Or they give up entirely and go back to grinding on LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, other writers are gaining 10-20+ subscribers every single day from Notes.

The difference? It’s not better writing. It’s understanding who you’re actually writing to.

Here’s what kills most people’s Notes strategy:

They’re writing to their audience instead of to other writers. Nobody on Notes wants to read content they could get in your newsletter. They want to connect with you as a fellow writer. It’s about community.

They have no system. They post randomly when inspired, wonder why growth is impossible, and can’t figure out what’s working.

They post and ghost. They write their Note, hit publish, and disappear. No engagement. No relationships. No growth.

Let’s change this starting today…

The Simple 20-Minute Formula that Brings 10+ Subscribers Everyday

Here’s exactly what I do every day:

I write 3 Notes throughout the day

I don’t batch them. I spread them out. Morning coffee, lunch break, evening wind-down. Each one takes just a few minutes.

I rotate between 3 types:

Community Notes - Invite writers to introduce themselves, share their work, connect with each other. These drive engagement naturally because writers want recognition and connection. It’s not about gaming the algorithm; it’s about building community.

Educational Notes - One clear insight about writing, growing, or building on Substack. Not a comprehensive guide. Just one thing that actually helps another writer today. Keep it simple and actionable.

Motivational Notes - Real stories, honest struggles, genuine encouragement about the writing journey. These create the emotional connections that turn followers into subscribers because writers feel less alone.

Then I engage for 5 to 10 minutes

This is the part most writers skip—and it’s where the actual growth happens.

I respond to comments on my Notes. I support other writers with genuine engagement. I build real relationships.

When you give first, followers come naturally.

The Three Things That Make This Work

I’ve been thinking about what makes this work for some writers and not others. I came up with these three things:

Thing #1: The first hour after posting is everything

Substack’s algorithm watches what happens in the first 60 minutes. When your Note gets 5-10 genuine comments early, the algorithm shows it to thousands more people.

Most writers post and disappear. That’s why their Notes die. Stay in the comments for that first hour. Respond. Engage. Have real conversations with other writers.

Thing #2: People recognize consistency, not perfection

When you show up every day with valuable Notes, people start recognizing your name. They see you commenting on their Notes. They notice you supporting others.

That recognition turns into follows. Follows turn into profile visits. Profile visits turn into subscribers.

The algorithm also rewards writers who contribute regularly. Your reach grows naturally when you’re consistent.

Thing #3: You’re writing to writers, not your audience

This is the biggest mindset shift most people never make.

Everyone on Substack Notes is a writer. They write about different topics, but they’re all writers. So write TO them as writers, not as your end audience.

Fiction writer? Don’t post your fiction. Write about the challenges fiction writers face. The struggles. The wins. The journey.

Marriage counselor? Don’t give marriage advice. Write to other writers in the relationship space. What’s working for them? What problems do they share?

Tech writer? Write to other tech writers about building an audience, not just about tech topics.

This is why Notes works for ANY niche. Because you’re not selling your niche content—you’re connecting with fellow writers.

The Three Mistakes That Kill Your Growth

Most writers are doing great on Notes, better than you think. But I do see a few common mistakes almost daily…

Mistake #1: You’re writing to your audience instead of to writers

If every Note is content from your newsletter, you’re doing it wrong. Notes isn’t a marketing channel for your main content. It’s a community of writers supporting writers.

Write about the writing journey. Share behind-the-scenes struggles. Connect as a fellow creator. That’s what builds subscribers.

Mistake #2: You’re not consistent enough

Posting twice this week, then nothing for five days doesn’t build momentum. You need at least one Note per day—ideally two—for 30+ days straight.

Most writers quit right before the compound effect kicks in. Week one feels slow. Week two feels better. Week three is where things starts working.

Mistake #3: You write but never engage

Writing the Note is only 40% of the work. The other 60%? Engaging with other writers.

If you post your Note and disappear, you’re basically shouting into an empty room. But if you comment on five other writers’ Notes every day? They notice you. Their followers notice you. Growth becomes natural.

Mistake #4: Note Spending Enough Time on Notes

Your audience is already on Notes. Rather than spending hours trying to bring subscribers over from social media, just spend that time on Notes.

If you want to grow your newsletter, start writing Notes.

📌 Stop Posting & Ghosting. Start Growing with the Complete System

I’ve reopened my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop this week only.

This is the exact system I’ve used to gain 10-30+ new subscribers daily using nothing but Substack Notes—turning my “ghost town” posts into engaging conversations that grow my audience every single day.

More importantly, I’m sharing two of my bonus trainings to help you write Notes more efficiently and effectively.

Here’s what you get when you join:

The Complete Notes Growth Workshop (on-demand, watch immediately—the full 20-minute system with fill-in-the-blank templates for all 3 Note types)

The Notes Growth Guide (instant access with templates and formulas to implement everything right away)

Real Note Examples (actual high-performing Notes with breakdowns of why they worked)

The “Stop the Scroll” Formula (my complete blueprint for writing Notes that capture attention and drive engagement)

Private Community Access (connect with other writers implementing the same strategies)

BONUSES (This Week Only):

“Supercharge Your Substack Notes with AI” bonus training (how to speed up Note creation without losing your authentic voice—this alone will save you hours every week)

“15-Minute Notes Idea Generator” guide (how to come up with dozens of Notes ideas every week…quickly.)

What Putting This Off Actually Costs You

Another month writing Notes to the wrong audience and wondering why they don’t convert...

Missing the exact formulas and real examples of what’s working right now in 2025...

Watching other writers grow their Notes following while you stay stuck at the same subscriber count...

The confidence hit from putting in effort but not seeing results because you don’t have a proven system to follow.

Writers who join this week will have the templates, the examples, the bonuses, and the complete system in place by tomorrow morning. They’ll be implementing while you’re still figuring it out alone. Join 100’s of writers below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The writers inside this workshop aren’t guessing what works. They’re following proven patterns that deliver real growth.

Notes isn’t dying. You just need to know what actually works in 2025.

