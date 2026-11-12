When I started on Substack, I’d open the app, scroll for a while, and close it without posting anything.

Now I spend about 20 minutes a day on Notes, and last month it brought me over 500 new subscribers.

In case you haven’t used it yet, Notes is the short-post feed inside Substack.

Your posts go by email only to the people who already subscribe to you, but a Note can be seen by people who have never heard of you.

What changed for me was a simple routine. I post two Notes a day, I decide what type of Note I’m writing before I open the app, and I spend a few minutes replying to other writers.

Last Month, Notes Brought Me 500+ Subscribers. LinkedIn Brought Me About 7.

Think about that. LinkedIn is actually my biggest audience, and I post there and talk about my Substack.

Last month I gained over 500 new subscribers from writing on Notes, and around 7 from LinkedIn.

Most of my growth comes directly from inside the Substack app. Right now, it’s the best place I know of for new subscribers to find your Substack.

I can’t promise every Note will be a hit. Some won’t go anywhere, and some might bring in dozens of subscribers.

What I can promise is this: if you build a consistent routine and write on Notes every day, it will grow.

If You’re Not Sure What to Post, Start With This

Finish this sentence and post whatever comes out:

“Something I wish someone had told me when I started [what you write about] is...”

That’s a Note. Write two or three more lines about it, read it out loud, and post it. It takes about five minutes.

The hard part is doing that every day without staring at the app.

That’s what I teach inside my Notes Growth Workshop .

Inside, you’ll get:

The Note types that bring in subscribers, not just likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

The Notes Growth Guide with templates, plus a private community of writers working on the same thing

I teach the exact same strategy & routine I’ve been using everyday to grow by 10+ subscribers daily.

It’s on demand, so you can start watching the minute you join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

📌 Quick Reminder: The current Workshop sale ends tomorrow, Friday, at midnight Pacific. After that, the price goes up.

If you’ve been on the fence, Now’s genuinely the best time to join. :)

Keep writing, Wes