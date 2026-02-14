For the last 30 days, I’ve been asking myself one question:

“How do I actually grow on Substack without hustling across every social media platform?”

Because here’s the thing: I don’t want to be on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok all day.

I just want to write. And grow my newsletter. Without burning out.

(I have a feeling that’s you, too?)

So I decided to test something. For 30 straight days, I used Substack’s restack feature strategically.

Not randomly. Not as an afterthought. Strategically.

I restacked my own Notes and posts. I restacked other writers’ content similar to mine. Every single day.

And the results?

My views are up 20-30%. I gained over 900+ subscribers from Notes alone in the last 30 days. And my product sales are up.

All from using one built-in Substack feature that most writers completely ignore.

People ask me all the time: “How do I grow my newsletter?”

And the honest answer? You don’t need to hustle on every social platform.

Your subscribers are already here. On Substack. In the app. Scrolling Notes.

You just need to tap into what’s already working. Make it easy for them to find you.

That’s what restacking does.

Here’s what I learned after 30 days of strategic restacking:

#1: Most writers don’t understand what restacking actually does

Restacking is Substack’s sharing feature. When you restack your own content, you give it a second life in the Notes feed.

When you restack other writers’ content in your niche, Substack’s algorithm sees overlapping audiences and shows YOUR content to THEIR subscribers.

#2: Your content needs multiple chances to be seen

Not everyone sees your Note or post the first time. Some people check their email. Some people scroll Notes. Some people miss it entirely.

Restacking gives your work another shot at reaching people.

Discovery #3: Strategic restacking amplifies everything else you’re doing

I was already posting Notes daily. But adding strategic restacking increased my views 20-30%.

That’s 900+ more subscribers in 30 days. Just from using a feature that’s already built into Substack.

But here’s what I see happening with most writers in 2026:

They’re wondering why their Notes aren’t getting engagement.

They’re posting good content... but no one’s seeing it.

And they think the answer is to go hustle on Twitter or LinkedIn and bring people over to Substack.

That’s exhausting. And it doesn’t work as well as you think.

The writers who are growing right now? They’re staying on Substack. Using the platform’s own tools. Working with the algorithm instead of fighting it.

The truth is that you you don’t need to be everywhere. You just need to understand how Substack actually works.

Restacking is one piece of that puzzle. But it’s a big piece.

And that’s what I want to help you with inside the “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

This is my training where I explain the exact strategy I use to write on Notes everyday.

Inside the Workshop, I break down:

The 3 types of Notes that consistently bring subscribers (not just likes and comments that go nowhere)

My strategic restacking approach that amplified my views 20-30% and brought 900+ subscribers

How to write Notes in 5 minutes or less so this doesn’t become another exhausting task

The formatting tricks that stop the scroll and make people actually read your Note

How to build relationships through restacks that grow your audience

The daily system I use that brings me 10+ subscribers consistently

Special bonus: When you join, you get my 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge with complete templates you can use immediately to start growing this week.

I’ve proven it works. 900+ subscribers from Notes in 30 days. 15,000+ total subscribers. $5K+ monthly revenue.

All from staying on Substack and using the tools they give you.

You can join the Notes Growth Workshop below and learn the complete system:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Keep writing,

Wes

P.S. - Start restacking strategically today. One of your own Notes. One writer in your niche. Do it daily for 30 days and watch what happens to your subscriber count.

"I was posting Notes every day and getting nowhere. The Workshop taught me the 3 types that actually convert, plus the restacking strategy that amplified my reach. I went from 5 subscribers a week to 40+. This actually works."

– Mike