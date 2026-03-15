I built a successful career coaching business. It took years and it worked.

And it almost broke me.

My daily life looked like back to back calls every single day, income completely tied to my time.

I’d built something successful but I’d also built a prison. A comfortable one. But a prison. That realization crept up slowly until one day I couldn’t ignore it anymore.

A friend suggested I restart my Substack. I’d tried it once before — a newsletter about job search tips that completely tanked. Not because Substack didn’t work. Because my heart wasn’t in the topic.

This time felt completely different.

Writing about helping people build freedom through writing (building an audience, creating digital products, designing a life that actually belongs to them), that lit me up in a way nothing had in years.

Twelve months later I’d replaced my coaching income completely. 16,000 subscribers. Over $100,000 in revenue. Working 2-3 hours a day on average.

I’ve spent this winter in Puerto Rico. Not for any dramatic reason, I just needed a break from the cold. And because my newsletter comes with me wherever I go I just packed up and came down.

Now I’m heading home already thinking about where to work this summer.

That’s what building a Substack actually gives you when you do it right. Not just income. Options.

You can build it part-time until it replaces your current income or keep it as a meaningful side income that funds the kind of freedom you actually want.

Here’s the simple framework behind all of it.

Sharing the System that Grew My Newsletter (without burning out)

Here’s the thing I wish someone had told me earlier…

Growing a newsletter sustainably isn’t about working harder or being on more platforms or posting more content.

It’s about having a system that does the heavy lifting for you so you can show up consistently without burning out.

That’s what made things work for me this time.

After months of testing what worked and what didn’t three clear steps emerged. Nothing complicated, just three things done in the right order that kept compounding over time.

I went from winging it every day to having a repeatable system I could trust — one that grew my newsletter while I was living my life instead of sacrificing it.

That system is what took me from zero to 16,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue. And it’s what’s kept me growing consistently for over a year without burning out.

I’ve turned each step into its own training. You can start with one or go through all three. But they work best in order because each one builds directly on the one before it.

Step 1 — Get Clear on Your Story and Build Your Foundation (Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass)

This is the step most writers skip. And it costs them months of slow growth.

Your story is your competitive advantage. In a world where AI can generate advice in seconds, the one thing nobody can replicate is your lived experience.

But most writers don’t know how to find that story, articulate it clearly, or use it to attract the exact readers they want to reach.

The Masterclass is the complete foundation. Over 500 writers have gone through it and are growing every single day because of it.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Step 2 — Use Notes as Your Primary Growth Engine (the Notes Growth Workshop)

Once you have the foundation, Notes is how you pour fuel on it.

Notes is responsible for over 70% of my daily subscriber growth, 900+ new subscribers last month alone. Most writers either ignore Notes completely or use it the wrong way — posting consistently and wondering why subscribers aren’t moving.

The problem isn’t consistency. It’s that only certain types of Notes actually convert scrollers into subscribers.

This workshop teaches you exactly which types bring subscribers versus the ones that just get likes, and the daily system that keeps new readers finding you every single day.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Step 3 — Turn Your Audience Into Real Income (Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass)

Your newsletter is growing. Now it’s time to get paid for it.

You don’t need thousands of subscribers to sell a simple digital product. Just a simple product, like a guide, set of templates, or workshop.

These are the kinds of products that generated over $100,000 in yearly revenue for me without high ticket coaching or complicated funnels.

The Digital Product Masterclass is the complete roadmap. Validate your idea, create it within a weekend, and sell it by Monday.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

My life now looks like surfing in the mornings, writing in the afternoons.

No more back to back calls (thank God). No Sunday dread. Just a newsletter that grows every single day and products that sell while I’m living my life.

Two years ago I was trapped in a calendar that owned my time. Now I’m deciding where to spend my summer.

The roadmap is right here. And it works whether you’re starting from zero or starting over.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Which step are you at right now? If you’re not sure just let me know in the comments and I’ll help point you in the right direction.

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