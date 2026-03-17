For a long time I defaulted to writing educational Notes.

Tips. Frameworks. How-to advice. It made sense — I wanted to provide value and teaching felt like the most obvious way to do that.

Some of those Notes performed well. Good engagement and writers in the comments saying it was helpful.

But when I looked at the actual subscriber numbers something didn’t add up…

The Notes that got the most likes weren’t the ones bringing in the most subscribers.

The ones that converted consistently (the ones that made people click through to my profile and actually subscribe) were almost never the tips-based ones.

I kept noticing it. Then I decided to test it properly.

For 30 days I stopped writing educational Notes almost entirely and replaced them with story-driven Notes.

Not because tips are useless…they’re not. But because I had a feeling the way I was showing up wasn’t doing what I thought it was doing.

What I found changed how I think about Notes completely.

Tips Get Likes. Stories Get Subscribers. Here’s Why.

When you write a tips-based Note and someone reads it they think “that’s useful…”

When you write a story-based Note and someone reads it they think “that’s me…”

Those two reactions lead to completely different outcomes.

“That’s useful” gets a like.

“That’s me” gets a new subscriber.

Because when someone sees their own situation reflected back through your specific story they don’t just engage with your content — they want more of it. They want to follow the person who just made them feel understood.

Tips inform but stories connect. And connection is what actually grows your newsletter.

I noticed this pattern consistently across my Notes.

Educational content would collect solid engagement and bring in a handful of new subscribers.

Story-driven Notes would sometimes get fewer likes but consistently bring in far more subscribers.

The vanity metrics pointed one way, but the real growth metrics pointed another.

The One Thing ChatGPT Will Never Have

Here’s what makes this even more important right now.

Anyone can open ChatGPT today and type “tips for growing a Substack newsletter” and get a perfectly formatted ten point list in about four seconds.

Which means tips and advice are no longer a competitive advantage. They’re a commodity. Anyone can access them anytime from any AI tool in seconds.

But your story? Nobody can replicate it. Not even ChatGPT.

A reader could find ten Substacks all writing about the same topic. But the one they remember (the one they subscribe to and stay subscribed to) is the one that led with a real human story they couldn’t find anywhere else.

Your story is your only true competitive advantage. And in 2026 that advantage is getting more valuable every single day.

Here’s What 30 Days of Story-Driven Notes Actually Built

Over the last month, Notes has Brough in 770 new subscribers to my Substack.

Not from hustling on multiple platforms. Just story-driven Notes showing up every single day.

I still wrote the occasional educational Note during this period — old habits don’t disappear overnight.

But the shift toward story-driven content was clear and the results reflected it. Every morning I’d wake up to new subscribers who had found a Note, felt something, and clicked through to subscribe.

That’s what story-driven Notes do that educational Notes rarely manage. They find new people and make them feel understood before they’ve ever read a full post.

Three Ways to Start Writing More Story-Driven Notes

Here’s how to make the shift starting with your next Note.

Tell your own story.

The most powerful and most underused approach.

It could be a specific moment from your writing journey that illustrates a bigger truth. The more specific the detail the better.

Vague inspiration is forgettable. But specific honest moments are what make people stop scrolling and think “I need to follow this person.”

Tell someone else’s story.

You don’t need everything to be about you.

When I shared the story of a writer who went from 100 to 221 subscribers in a month after doing the Notes Challenge, dozens of writers saw themselves in her situation and subscribed because they wanted to be where she was.

Other people’s transformations can be just as powerful as your own.

Write an allegorical story.

A fictional character who illustrates your idea.

“Imagine a writer who posts tips every day for six months and gains almost nothing. Then one day she writes about the moment she almost walked away — and gains 40 subscribers overnight.”

You don’t also need real events to tell a real truth. A story that feels true lands just as hard as one that happened.

The One Reframe That Makes Any Note More Powerful

This is the simplest shift you can make starting today.

Instead of: “5 tips for writing better Substack Notes”

Write: “Here’s what happened when I changed how I write Notes”

—

Instead of: “How to grow your Substack in 2026”

Write: “The week I finally figured out why my Substack wasn’t growing”

—

Instead of: “Why consistency matters on Substack”

Write: “I showed up every day for 90 days and almost nothing happened. Then this did.”

The tips can still be in there. But now they’re anchored in a story. And a story is something the algorithm surfaces, readers remember, and ChatGPT can never replace.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack with story-driven Notes

The shift from educational Notes to story-driven Notes sounds simple. And conceptually it is.

But knowing you should lead with story and actually doing it every single day, that’s a different thing entirely.

That’s the gap most writers stay stuck in. They understand the concept but don’t have a system to execute it consistently.

That’s exactly what the “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop gives you.

You’ll get my complete 20-minute daily Notes writing system — the same routine behind 770 new subscribers last month and over a year of daily growth.

You’ll learn exactly which types of Notes to write and when, including the story-driven formats that consistently convert scrollers into subscribers.

How to find your story on the days it doesn’t feel obvious.

How to build a daily habit that keeps new readers finding you without burning out.

Think about where your Substack could be by the end of this year if you gained 10 or more new subscribers every single day from Notes alone?

That’s 3,600+ new readers by December, all built from 20 minutes of daily writing using a proven system.

Over 300+ writers have joined the Workshop so far, and you can join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

In a world where anyone can get tips and advice in seconds the only thing that makes you truly irreplaceable is your story. Start writing it.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s one moment from your writing journey you’ve never turned into a Note? Drop it in the comments — that’s probably the one you should write first.

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