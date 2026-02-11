About a year ago, I was sitting at my desk staring at my Substack dashboard.

I had maybe 500 subscribers. I was posting regularly. Writing decent content. But treating it like a side project.

Because that’s what it was. A hobby. Something I did between client calls when I had energy left over.

And then I had this thought that wouldn’t go away:

“This could stay a hobby forever. Or I could actually turn it into my full-time income.”

The choice felt obvious. But it was scary.

I was making good money as a career coach and resume writer.

But I was burnt out. Trading every hour of my day for dollars. No freedom or breathing room.

Sunday nights were the worst. That sinking feeling about Monday morning starting all over again.

I knew I couldn’t do that forever.

So I made the decision. I was going all-in on my newsletter.

Burn the bridges. No looking back, no backup plan.

Not “I’ll try this on the side and see what happens.” Full commitment.

Fast forward to today?

I’ve crossed $100K in revenue from my newsletter, with over 15,000 subscribers. And I work 2-3 hours a day from my couch or the beach in Puerto Rico.

But here’s what actually matters more than those numbers:

I get to do something I genuinely enjoy. Helping other writers grow and monetize their newsletters.

And I have actual time freedom now.

Slow mornings with my coffee, no rush. Gym sessions whenever I want. I write my Notes while walking on the treadmill. Take my dogs for walks in the middle of the afternoon.

This is what I was trying to build. And it actually worked…

The 3 Hard Shifts That Took Me From Burnt Out to Six Figures

Going all-in wasn’t enough by itself. I had to make some hard shifts in how I approached everything.

These are the 3 things that took me from burnt-out career coach to full-time newsletter creator making $100K+.

Step #1: I had to stop worrying about what others thought

This was harder than I expected.

When you start promoting your work daily, showing up consistently, selling your products... people have opinions.

You’ll get critics in the comments. Trolls who say you’re too salesy or call your writing AI-generated. People who think you’re “doing it wrong.”

I used to let that stuff get in my head. I’d second-guess every post. Wonder if I was being too promotional. Worry about annoying people.

Then I realized: the writers who are actually growing? They stopped caring about the noise.

That’s what I had to learn. And it changed everything.

Now I write daily without overthinking it. Some people won’t like it. That’s fine. The people who need what I’m teaching will find me.

Step #2: I had to focus on helping others first

This was the mindset shift that unlocked real growth.

I stopped trying to “build an audience” and started genuinely trying to help people.

Instead of asking “what will get likes?” I started asking “what will actually solve someone’s problem today?”

When you write content that delivers real value, people notice. They trust you. They follow you. They become fans who share your work.

My growth exploded when I made this shift.

Not because I got smarter about algorithms or tactics. But because I started caring more about helping than growing.

The irony? Focusing on helping others is what made my newsletter grow faster than anything else I tried.

Step #3: I stopped apologizing for monetizing

This was the hardest step. And the most important one.

I created simple digital products that solved real problems for my audience. Things people told me they needed help with.

My Substack Growth Masterclass.

My Notes Growth Workshop.

My Digital Product Bootcamp

Not complicated courses or high-ticket coaching. Just simple guides and workshops under $100 that helped people get results.

Then I shared them. Almost every day.

And I stopped apologizing for it.

No more “sorry for the sales pitch” or “I know this is annoying but...”

Just: “Here’s something I made that will help you. You can get it here.”

You know what happened? People thanked me.

They said things like “This is exactly what I needed” and “I’ve been looking for something like this.”

They weren’t annoyed. They were grateful.

Because if you don’t share your offers regularly, the people who need them will never find them.

Promotion isn’t pushy. It’s service.

The Pattern I See in Every Writer Who Stays Stuck at 500 Subscribers

I see this constantly with new writers.

They want their newsletter to replace their income. They dream about the freedom and flexibility.

But they never actually commit.

They keep it as a side project forever. Too afraid to go all-in.

Or they go all-in but skip one of these 3 steps.

They worry too much about what critics think.

They focus on themselves instead of their audience.

They’re too scared to actually monetize.

And they stay stuck at a few hundred subscribers making $0.

The writers making real money right now? They committed. Fully.

And they followed these 3 steps that actually work.

Here’s What Happens When You Finally Go All-In

You could keep your newsletter as a hobby. That’s totally fine.

But if you want it to replace your income? If you want actual freedom?

You have to commit.

I’m not saying quit your job tomorrow without a plan. I’m saying make the decision that this is going to work, and then do what it takes to make it work.

For me, that meant following these 3 steps consistently until the revenue replaced my client income.

It took about 6 months before my newsletter revenue matched what I was making from client work. Then it surpassed it.

Now I make more than I ever did as a career coach. And I work a fraction of the hours.

That’s what’s possible when you actually commit.

Let me show you the exact system I used to replace my income (and grow to 15,000 subscribers)

Going all-in is scary. I get it.

Figuring out what to focus on is overwhelming. There’s so much conflicting advice.

And knowing how to grow AND monetize at the same time? That’s the piece most writers never crack.

That’s exactly what I teach in the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

Inside, you’ll learn:

How to grow your newsletter consistently using the same system that brought me 15,000+ subscribers (Notes strategy, promotion approach, content that converts)

The monetization model that generated $100K+ in revenue (simple digital products, not paid subscriptions)

How to build a sustainable newsletter you can maintain long-term without burning out

The mindset shifts you need to go all-in successfully (including how to stop worrying about critics)

How to create products your audience actually wants and promote them without feeling gross

Special bonus this week: You also get the $1K Digital Product Formula included.

This shows you exactly how to create simple products your small audience will buy, how to price them for consistent sales, and how to promote daily without being annoying.

I’ve proven this works. $100K+ in revenue with 15,000+ subscribers.

You can join the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass below and start building the newsletter business that actually gives you freedom:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. - A year ago, I was scared to go all-in. Now I wake up every day grateful I did. The freedom is worth the fear.

P.P.S. - The Masterclass teaches the exact 3-step system I used to make this transition successfully. Plus the Digital Product Formula shows you how to monetize without needing a huge audience first. This is built for 2026, not outdated advice from 2024.