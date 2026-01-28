I ran a successful 1-on-1 coaching business for years.

Career coaching and resume writing, mostly through LinkedIn where I’d built a following of over 150,000 people. I helped people land remote jobs they actually wanted, change their careers, escape toxic workplaces.

On paper, everything looked great. I was making good income, building a reputation, changing people’s lives.

In reality? I was exhausted.

Some days I’d have 7 client calls back-to-back. Wake up, coffee, straight into Zoom calls until dinner. Rinse and repeat. Every single day.

Don’t get me wrong, I loved working with people. Helping someone land their dream job or finally escape a career that was crushing them was incredibly rewarding.

But I was drowning.

The problem with 1-on-1 work is that you’re always trading time for money. You can only work with one person at a time. You can only scale so far before you hit a ceiling. And that ceiling is your own capacity.

I needed something different.

I didn’t want to quit, I just needed to breathe

I wasn’t trying to abandon my coaching business completely. I just needed to diversify.

I wanted to use my creativity in a new way, build something that gave me flexibility and freedom instead of just more client calls.

So I started a Substack.

I had no expectations. No grand plan. Just wanted to try something new and see what happened.

At first, it was rough. I’d write posts and get zero replies, zero comments, zero responses.

I’d check my subscriber count obsessively. Up 5 one day, down 3 the next. Barely moving.

But I kept showing up. The coaching business paid the bills while I figured this newsletter thing out.

Nobody was reading, but I kept writing anyway

Those first few months were lonely.

I’d pour my thoughts into a post, hit publish, and hear nothing back.

But gradually, things started shifting. I began writing on Notes consistently, sharing short posts about my journey and what I was learning.

I started swapping recommendations with other writers in my niche, supporting their work and getting support back.

And then I created my first digital product, a simple guide I could offer my audience instead of booking another 1-on-1 call.

That first product made $340. Not life-changing money, but it proved something important: people would pay for my knowledge in a different format.

Each small win built momentum. More subscribers led to more engagement. More engagement led to better content ideas. Better content led to more growth.

The compound effect started kicking in…

From 7 client calls a day to Puerto Rican surf lessons in the morning

Twelve months after starting my newsletter, things looked completely different.

My newsletter crossed 10,000 subscribers. I generated $100K in revenue from simple digital products, mostly priced under $100.

And the flexibility? I’m able to work from anywhere with WiFi, which is that whole “laptop lifestyle” thing in reality. This month, I’ve been working from Puerto Rico, taking surf lessons in the mornings and writing in the afternoons.

I work about 2 hours a day instead of being locked into 7 client calls.

I’m not saying this to brag. I’m sharing it because a year ago, I didn’t think this was possible.

Going from coaching to newsletter writing fundamentally changed my business. I went from 1-on-1 to 1-to-many, from trading hours for dollars to creating once and selling repeatedly.

My newsletter grows while I sleep. And, I help more people now than I ever did with coaching, and I have my life back.

The 5 things that actually moved the needle (free mini masterclass)

If you’re still looking for your first 1,000 subscribers, here’s the simple approach that worked for me. Nothing complicated, just 5 things that matter:

1. Write about something that solves a real problem—people will pay you to help them solve their problems, so pick a topic that’s actually valuable and profitable.

2. Clarify your story early—people connect with your story far more than your tips, so figure out your “why” and share it often.

3. Stick to a consistent writing schedule—whether it’s one post a week or every day, just make sure it’s sustainable for you long-term.

4. Ask your audience what they need, then create it—the best digital products come from solving your audience’s biggest problems, not guessing what they want.

5. Build real community with other writers and your readers—relationships compound your growth faster than anything else.

I help more people now and work 2 hours a day

I don’t regret my coaching years. They taught me how to help people, how to understand what they really need, how to communicate clearly.

But coaching has a ceiling. You’re limited by your time, your energy, your calendar. It’s hard to scale. And if you stop working, the income stops.

A newsletter works differently. There’s unlimited upside because you’re not trading hours for dollars. You create once and earn repeatedly.

And the freedom is real. I work when and where I want. No more being locked into someone else’s schedule or back-to-back Zoom calls all day long.

That’s the life coaching never gave me.

Let me teach you the system that helped me grow to 10,000 subscribers

Understanding you need a newsletter is one thing.

Knowing how to actually grow it, monetize it, and turn it into a real business is another.

That’s what I spent the last year figuring out. Going from burnt-out coach to 15,000+ subscribers and over $100K in revenue.

That’s why I created my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

Inside the Masterclass, you’ll learn:

My approach that helped me grow to 15,000+ subscribers —I break down exactly how to build your foundation and grow your newsletter quickly, even if you’re starting from zero

How to identify and clarify your origin story —the specific moment or transformation that makes you uniquely qualified to teach what you teach, and how to share it effectively

Where to strategically place your story for maximum growth —in your Notes, posts, About page, and emails so it compounds over time and filters for the right audience

My Notes-writing strategy to grow your audience —my 20-minute daily Notes-writing habit that consistently brings me 10+ subscribers every single day

How to monetize your newsletter from Day 1—the best way to begin monetizing with digital products, in addition to paid subscribers, so you have options and flexibility

Plus you’ll get my complete system for growing and monetizing on Substack, from Notes strategy to the daily routine that lets me work 2 hours instead of being stuck on client calls all day.

I’ve proven it works: Over 10,000 subscribers and $100K revenue in a year.

You can join 100’s inside the Masterclass and start growing your newsletter below:

P.S. What made you start your newsletter? Was it burnout, wanting more freedom, or something else? Drop it in the comments, I’d love to hear your story.

