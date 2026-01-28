Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Odd Conformist's avatar
Odd Conformist
6h

WES this was really insightful and helpful..real value doesnt come through noise

Reply
Share
Emily Parcell's avatar
Emily Parcell
6h

I started my newsletter to share practical, straightforward stress management strategies with the thousands of people in my original field who burn out and leave the field every year. I pivoted from that field to 1:1 coaching and yeah, that ceiling is very real. Wanted to get these tools into hundreds of people’s hands, not just the 10-12 I can work with directly. Substack is the vehicle to do it!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture