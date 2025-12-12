After a few months into writing on Substack, I almost gave up.

I sat down Sunday night to write my weekly post. Opened a blank document. Stared at the screen.

Nothing.

I’d already written about my biggest lessons. Shared my best strategies. Told my transformation story three different ways.

What was left to say?

That’s the moment most writers quit. When the well runs dry. When you genuinely believe you’ve said everything you have to say.

I almost did too.

But then I realized something: I wasn’t out of ideas. I just didn’t know where to look for new ones.

Once I figured that out, everything changed.

I’ve now published 156 posts on Substack this year. Three posts every single week for 52 weeks straight. And I haven’t stared at a blank page in months…

Not because I’m more creative than you. Because I created a “Content Cookbook.”

You’re Not Out of Ideas…you just don’t know where to look

Most writers think running out of content ideas is inevitable.

You hit a point where you’ve covered all the basics. You’ve shared your story. You’ve given your best tips. And now what?

The truth is that content ideas are everywhere. You’re just looking in the wrong places.

I find ideas in eight specific places. Each one takes 5-10 minutes to scan. And together? They give me more post ideas than I could write in a year.

Where I look:

YouTube trending videos in my niche. I see what’s getting views and adapt the angle for Substack.

Top Substack writers I follow. I save their best titles to a swipe file for inspiration.

The “ Related Notes ” section on Substack. After any viral Note, scroll past comments. Substack shows you related Notes with proven engagement.

Amazon book reviews in my space. Real people sharing real pain points. Those become posts.

TikTok trends around my topic. If something’s blowing up there, it’ll work on Substack too.

Quora questions in my niche. People asking what they actually want to know.

Pinterest . High-engagement pins show you what topics people care about right now.

AI brainstorming. I tell ChatGPT everything about my audience and ask for 30+ ideas. Then I adapt them to my voice.

Each source gives me 5-10 ideas minimum. Do the math. That’s 40-80 potential posts from one quick scanning session.

I keep everything in a running notes file. Titles that make me stop scrolling. Angles I haven’t explored. Questions I see repeatedly.

I never start from scratch anymore.

But having content sources isn’t enough…

Here’s what most writers miss.

You can know where to find ideas and still struggle. Because finding a good title isn’t the same as knowing how to turn it into a post…

You see viral content but don’t know how to adapt it to your voice…

You find a great angle but don’t know which post formula to use…

You have 30 ideas saved but no clue which ones will actually grow your newsletter versus which ones will sell your offers…

That’s the real problem. Not finding ideas. Knowing what to do with them.

You need post formulas. Templates. A strategy for which content types serve which goals.

That’s what actually keeps you publishing consistently.

That’s Why I Created the “Substack Content Cookbook”

This weekend when you join my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass, you’re getting the Substack Content Cookbook included.

This is the complete cookbook I personally use to never run out of content.

Inside the Cookbook, you get:

The 8-source system for finding endless ideas – exactly where I look, what I look for, and how I save everything to my swipe file

How to build a swipe file that actually works – not just collecting random ideas, but organizing them so you can find the right one when you need it

30 proven post formulas you can fill in – templates for growth posts, sales posts, authority posts, and engagement posts

Which post types bring subscribers – the exact formulas I use when I want to grow my audience

Which post types sell your offers – the templates that convert readers into buyers

My content rotation strategy – how to mix post types so you’re never repetitive and always serving a clear goal

This isn’t a guide full of vague inspiration. It’s the actual formulas and sources I used to publish 156 posts this year without ever getting stuck.

Join the Masterclass This Weekend and Get the Cookbook Included

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass teaches you my complete system for building a profitable newsletter in 2026.

This weekend only when you join the Masterclass and get the Substack Content Cookbook as a little gift from me.

This bonus disappears after this weekend. Once the promo ends, the Cookbook will be sold separately.

You can join 100’s of writers below who have joined the Masterclass and growing their newsletters:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

I can’t wait to see what you cook up!

-Wes