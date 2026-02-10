In January 2025, I made a decision that felt uncomfortable.

I was going to promote my newsletter every single day. No matter what.

Even when it felt awkward…Even when I thought people would get annoyed…Even when I had nothing “new” to share…

Every. Single. Day.

At the time, I had maybe 2,000 subscribers. I was posting Notes regularly. Writing decent content. But growth was slow.

I kept thinking: “If I just write better content, people will find me.”

Spoiler: That’s not how it works.

Fast forward to today? I have over 15,000 subscribers. I’ve generated over $100K in revenue. And I work 2 to 3 hours a day from wherever I want.

And the biggest reason? I stopped waiting for people to discover me and started showing up for my work every single day.

People ask me all the time: “How did you grow so fast?”

And the honest answer? I promote my work every single day without apologizing for it.

That’s it.

Not because I’m pushy or salesy. But because I finally understood something that changed everything:

If you don’t share your work, nobody can find it. And if nobody can find it, you’ll stay stuck at 500 subscribers forever.

The writers growing right now aren’t more talented than you.

They just promote their work consistently. Every day. Without shame.

Here’s what I learned after 365 days of daily promotion:

Lesson #1: The biggest obstacle to growth isn’t your writing ability—it’s your fear of being visible

You write amazing posts and then... hide them.

The writers with 20,000 subscribers aren’t better writers than those with 200 subscribers, they’re just willing to show up and share their work daily.

Lesson #2: Promotion isn’t annoying, hiding your work when someone needs it is

Someone out there needs exactly what you’re writing about, but if you’re too afraid to share, they’ll never find you.

When I started promoting daily, people thanked me and said “This is exactly what I needed.”

Lesson #3: One viral post won’t change your life, but 365 days of showing up will

I didn’t grow to 15,000 subscribers from going viral.

I grew because I showed up every single day and made it easy for people to find my work, whether my Notes got 100 likes or 5.

But here’s what I see happening with most newsletter writers in 2026:

They’re terrified of promotion.

They write incredible content... then hide it.

And then they wonder why they’re stuck at 500 subscribers after a year of consistent writing.

The writers who are growing right now? They’re not more talented. They’re just willing to promote.

Because while you may think that scary feeling of “I don’t want to be annoying” is protecting you, it’s not.

The biggest thing stopping you from hitting your first 1,000 subscribers (or your next 5,000) isn’t your writing or your niche or your timing.

You just haven’t learned how to promote your work consistently…

And that’s what I want to help you with inside the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

With the Masterclass, I’ll show you my exact system for growing consistently through daily promotion that doesn’t feel gross.

And you’ll have that clear roadmap from “invisible and stuck” to “growing every single day and making real money” in the next 90 days.

I’m guessing you’re the type of person that doesn’t just want to keep writing amazing content that nobody sees.

You’re the type of person that’s:

Serious about growing your newsletter and turning it into real income

Ready to stop hiding and start showing up for your work every single day

Knows in your gut you’re meant for more than staying stuck at a few hundred subscribers

Would really like to have a transformation story like mine (and the hundreds of writers I’ve helped)

And that’s me too.

You can join the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass below and finally start building the newsletter business you deserve.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. - Don’t let “I’m not ready yet” or “my audience is too small” stop you.

You were meant to build something that gives you freedom and actually makes money... and your current subscriber count is not too small to start.

P.P.S. - The strategies inside the Masterclass are built for today’s Substack, not 2024’s.

This is what’s working right now for the writers I’m helping every single week. Including how to promote daily without feeling like you’re spamming people.