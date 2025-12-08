A year ago, I was burning out…

I’d spend an hour crafting the perfect LinkedIn post…

Share my Substack link in Facebook groups hoping someone would notice…

Pitch myself for podcast guest spots…

Write guest posts for other newsletters…

The whole hustle-harder routine everyone swears by.

And you know what I had to show for it? Maybe 1-2 subscribers a day if I was lucky. Some days, zero.

Then I stumbled upon something that should have been pretty obvious at the time, but I looked right past it.

I started spending 20-30 minutes a day writing 2-3 Notes daily on Substack.

That’s it. No more hustling across five different platforms. No more begging for guest spots or sharing links in random groups.

My newsletter finally started growing. Like, actually growing. 10+ subscribers a day. Consistently. I gained 600+ subscribers in six weeks from Notes alone.

Here’s what kills me: I was sitting on a goldmine the entire time. I just didn’t know how to use it. And most writers still don’t.

They’re out there killing themselves on LinkedIn and who knows where else, when the best growth tool is right here on Substack.

It took me 12 months to figure out what actually works. Here are the three lessons I wish someone had told me on day one.

Lesson 1: Writers scroll past tips. They stop for stories.

For months, I posted “valuable content” on Notes. Tips about newsletter growth. Insights about writing. All the advice people say you’re supposed to share.

I’d get likes. Maybe a few comments. But not many subscribers.

Then I started turning my Notes into stories.

I realize the top writers weren’t sharing what they learned. They were sharing how they learned it.

Not “here’s how to grow your newsletter” but “I posted for 60 days and got 12 subscribers, then this one thing happened.” See the difference?

Writers have seen every tip before. But they haven’t lived your story. Your struggles, your failures, your messy middle…that’s where the connection happens. That’s what makes them hit subscribe.

I stopped asking “what should I teach?” and started asking “what story can I tell?” Everything changed after that.

Lesson 2: Notes isn’t just social media. It’s like Substack’s “town square.”

Most writers treat Notes like X or LinkedIn. They’re posting for engagement, chasing likes and comments, hoping something goes viral.

Here’s what changed my entire approach: I read about Substack’s NYC Notes Night and what Mike Cohen, their head of machine learning, explained on how the algorithm actually works. His exact words? “The goal is to get people to discover, subscribe, and ideally pay.”

Hamish McKenzie, Substack’s co-founder, called Notes “Substack’s town square.” Before Notes existed, writers had no place to meet each other. Now we do, and the platform is built to help us grow.

This isn’t about going viral. It’s about showing up and connecting with other writers in the community. That’s how I got 600+ subscribers in six weeks and why I see 10+ new subscribers every single day now.

Lesson 3: One Note a day beats one viral Note a month.

The biggest trap I see writers fall into is waiting for the perfect idea. They craft the “perfect” Note, hope it goes viral, then disappear for days or weeks.

That’s not how this works.

I posted Notes every day for 12 months. Most of them didn’t go viral. Most got a handful of likes. But the subscribers kept coming, day after day. 10+ daily, like clockwork.

Every Note is a chance for the algorithm to introduce you to new readers.

Viral moments are exciting but fleeting. Consistency is boring but it builds businesses.

You’re not trying to hit home runs every time. You’re trying to get on base every single day. That’s how you grow from zero to 14,000+ subscribers in a year.

This Workshop + 7-Day Challenge will show you how to write better Notes

You’re sitting on a goldmine right now.

Most writers are where I was 12 months ago…hustling on LinkedIn, Facebook groups, and podcast circuits. Spending hours trying to get noticed.

But Notes is right here. 20-30 minutes a day writing 2-3 Notes. That’s all it takes.

But here’s the thing: these three lessons took me 12 months to figure out through trial and error. Most writers will quit before they crack the code because nobody’s showing them what actually works.

You don’t have to waste a year like I did.

I’m teaching everything in my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop, the exact strategies that brought me 600+ subscribers in six weeks.

When you join the Workshop today, you get instant access to my last 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge of the year, which starts December 11th. This is your last chance to join before 2025. You’ll get a new Notes template in your inbox each day for a week, so you can jumpstart your writing.

100’s of writers have joined the Workshop & Challenge, and I’d love for you to join below, too:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

20-ish minutes a day on Notes is really all it takes to start growing by 10+ subscribers a day. Imagine where you can be in 6 months with that?

Your people are already on Substack. The algorithm wants to connect you with them. You just need to show up consistently with the right strategy.

See you inside the Workshop.

Question – Are you writing on Notes consistently yet? If not, what’s holding you back? Share in the comments because I’d love to hear.

Leave a comment