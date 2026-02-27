You’re showing up on Substack Notes every single day.

Writing. Posting. Engaging. Doing everything you’ve been told to do.

And your results feel completely random.

Some Notes get a handful of likes. Others get ignored entirely.

I know that feeling. I lived it for longer than I want to admit.

My First 100 Notes Were Mostly a Waste of Time. Here’s What Changed.

When I started posting Notes I was guessing just like everyone else.

I tried different formats. Different topics. Different lengths.

Some things worked. Most didn’t. And the difference between a Note that brought in twenty new subscribers and one that brought in zero felt completely invisible to me.

So I kept showing up. Every single day. Testing everything I could think of.

And slowly (over hundreds of Notes…) the patterns started becoming impossible to ignore.

I started seeing exactly which types of Notes converted scrollers into subscribers and which ones just got likes and disappeared.

I started understanding the difference between a Note that made someone feel something and a Note that just made someone scroll on.

And I started writing differently.

What Happens When You Finally Stop Guessing and Start Following a System

700+ Notes later everything looks completely different.

Last week alone I had a Note get 700+ likes. Four or five Notes at 200+ likes each. Every single one brought in new subscribers.

And one of the cool parts, one of those Notes was only three sentences long. Three sentences that brought in 15+ new subscribers in 24 hours.

Last month alone? Notes drove 900+ new subscribers to my newsletter.

900+ subscribers from Notes in February

Not from LinkedIn. Not from grinding on external platforms hoping someone clicks through to my Substack.

Just Notes.

From a simple daily system that takes me 20-30 minutes.

That’s what happens when you stop guessing and start following a system that actually works.

You Don’t Have to Hustle on Social Media Anymore. Here’s the Alternative.

Listen, friend…You don’t need to be on every platform.

You don’t need to dance on TikTok or grind on LinkedIn or spend hours editing YouTube videos just to drive a trickle of traffic to your newsletter.

You can just write here. Grow here. Build here. Isn’t that a breath of fresh air?

Learn to write Notes the right way and your newsletter grows every single day without you ever having to leave Substack.

The Three Questions I Get Every Single Week About Substack Notes

Before I tell you how I can help, let me answer the questions I know are already in your head.

Will this work for my niche?

Yes. Every time someone asks this I hear the same doubt underneath it. My niche is too small. My topic is too specific. Notes only works for people writing about writing or business.

Not true. I’ve seen Notes work for every niche imaginable.

Faith writers. Fiction writers. Personal finance writers. Parenting writers. Health and wellness writers. The niche doesn’t matter. The approach does.

I’m getting likes and comments but zero subscribers. What am I doing wrong?

I get this one because I dealt with it, too.

Nothing is wrong with your writing. The problem is the type of Notes you’re posting.

Only certain types of Notes actually convert into subscribers. Most writers are posting Notes that get engagement but never quite make someone think “I need to subscribe to this person right now.”

The difference comes down to storytelling and connection. Notes that convert are the ones that make your ideal reader feel genuinely understood.

That’s what I teach inside the Workshop and it changes everything once it clicks.

How long should my Notes be?

Most writers obsess over this. Short or long? Specific character count?

Here’s the truth: length is almost completely irrelevant.

I’ve had three sentence Notes bring in dozens of subscribers and longer Notes do the same.

What matters is the hook and the emotional connection. A Note that makes someone feel something in the first two lines will outperform a perfectly crafted long Note every single time.

I Spent a Year Figuring Out Notes So You Don’t Have To

Everything I learned over 700+ Notes (the patterns, the formats, the emotional triggers that make people stop scrolling and hit subscribe…) is inside my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Here’s what changes when you join the Workshop:

You’ll know exactly which types of Notes to write so you’re never staring at a blank screen guessing.

You’ll understand the difference between Notes that get likes and Notes that get subscribers , and you’ll be able to write the second kind consistently.

You’ll have a simple daily routine that takes 20-30 minutes and keeps your growth engine running every single day.

And you’ll stop feeling like growth is something that happens to other writers and start feeling like it’s something you’re actively creating.

Writers who’ve gone through this are seeing their first consistent daily subscriber growth, many within the first week of applying the system.

This is the complete system behind 900+ subscribers in a single month. Behind a year of zero zero-subscriber days. And behind my newsletter crossing 15,000+ subscribers total.

Join This Weekend and I’ll Hand You My 30 Best Performing Notes

When you join the Notes Growth Workshop this weekend you’ll also get my 30 Viral Notes Swipe File as an exclusive bonus. (this is a BRAND NEW bonus)

These are my 30 highest performing Notes from the 30-60 days. The ones that drove the most subscribers, the most engagement, the most growth. All in one place for you to model, adapt, and make your own immediately.

I’m including this for you during the weekend only, just to help you get started.

You can join below:

Here’s what some of my students have said:

“I had been posting Notes for three months and getting decent likes but almost no new subscribers. I thought I was doing something wrong with my writing. After going through the Notes Growth Workshop I realized the problem wasn’t my writing at all, it was the type of Notes I was posting.

Within two weeks of applying Wes’s system I went from 2-3 new subscribers a week to 10-15 every single day. I haven’t had a zero subscriber day since.”

— Amanda R., Health Writer

“I almost skipped this Workshop because I write about faith and I didn’t think Notes would work for my niche. I’m so glad I didn’t.

Within 30 days of following Wes’s Notes system I grew from 340 subscribers to over 1,100. My Notes are getting restacked by writers I’ve never met and bringing in readers from all over the world.”

— David L., Faith and Devotional Writer

“I write fiction and everyone told me Substack Notes wouldn’t work for my genre. Wes proved them wrong.

His framework for writing Notes that connect emotionally completely changed how I show up on the platform. I went from gaining maybe 50 subscribers a month to over 400 last month alone. More importantly I finally feel like I have a system.”

— Michelle P., Fiction Writer