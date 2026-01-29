I posted on Substack Notes every single day for a year.

Over 700 Notes written and published. Countless hours testing every format, every style, every approach I could think of.

And here’s what I learned: most Notes did absolutely nothing for my growth.

Some went viral with hundreds of likes and comments but brought zero subscribers. Others quietly brought 10, 15, even 20 subscribers each without much fanfare.

After analyzing an entire year of data, the patterns became crystal clear.

90% of my subscriber growth came from just 3 Note types.

In the last 30 days alone, I gained over 600 new subscribers. Not from full posts, just from writing these 3 types of Notes consistently.

Here’s what actually works.

Why Notes is the only platform designed to help you grow

Before I break down the 3 types, you need to understand why Notes is worth your time in the first place.

Most social platforms actively fight against your growth.

They don’t want people leaving to read your newsletter. They want eyeballs on ads.

One algorithm change and your reach tanks overnight. You’re always at their mercy.

Substack Notes is fundamentally different.

Mike Cohen, Substack’s head of machine learning, has explicitly said the goal of the Notes algorithm is to help people discover, subscribe, and ideally pay. That’s how they built the feed.

Not time spent. Not ad clicks. Actual subscriptions.

This changes everything. Instead of fighting an algorithm that works against you, you’re finally working with one that’s designed to help you grow.

I went from 0 to 10,000+ subscribers in a year. Notes was the primary engine driving that growth.

The platform works. But only if you’re posting the right types of Notes.

The 3 Note types that turned scrollers into subscribers

After 700+ Notes, the data doesn’t lie.

Not all Notes are created equal. Some get tons of engagement but zero subscribers, while others quietly convert readers all day long.

Here are the 3 types that brought 90% of my growth, listed in order of effectiveness.

Type #1: Community Notes (because everyone’s looking for community)

These are Notes that invite other writers to participate. Share a tip. Drop a link to their post. Tell their story.

Community Notes work because Substack seems to prioritize showing them to new audiences. The algorithm recognizes genuine engagement and amplifies it.

Here’s one I posted recently:

“The secret to growth on Substack? Be generous. Give before you take. Support someone’s post with a comment. Restack a Note. If you’re growing here, share a link to your recent Note or post. Come back and find a new writer’s content to help boost. Working together is the best way for everyone to grow.”

Simple, right? But it brought in 15+ new subscribers and created dozens of genuine connections.

Writers naturally want recognition for their work. When you create space for them to share, they show up. And when they show up, the algorithm notices.

The key is coming back and actually engaging with the responses. Don’t just post and disappear. Support the writers who participate.

The more you engage, the better these Notes perform.

Type #2: Educational Notes (just one simple insight)

These deliver one simple, actionable insight about your niche. Not a comprehensive guide. Just one thing that works, explained simply.

Educational Notes position you as helpful without being pushy. They show expertise without overwhelming anyone. And they’re easily restackable, which amplifies your reach.

Here’s one that performed well:

“The best Substack growth hack is writing something worth sharing. Not SEO tricks. Not posting times. Not newsletter swaps. Write something that makes someone say ‘I have to send this to my friend.’ That’s it. That’s the strategy.”

Clean. Simple. One clear takeaway.

These Notes build trust, and trust converts to subscribers. You’re proving your value before asking for anything in return.

Keep them short, 2-3 lines max. Focus on ONE insight. Make it actionable. End with a statement that makes people think.

Type #3: Story Notes (this is where the magic happens)

(Take note: if you’ve been following my Notes system for a while, I changed number 3.)

It used to be Motivational Notes, but I’ve shifted this to Story Notes. And honestly, these Notes are the ones that are the best performers because they’re relatable and connect on a deeper level.

Story Notes share your journey, your struggles, your breakthroughs. They’re personal, vulnerable, and real.

Here’s why they work: people don’t subscribe to tips. They subscribe to people.

When you share your actual experience (the messy parts, the failures, the moments you almost quit) people see themselves in your story. That’s when they hit subscribe.

Here’s a story note I wrote:

“I almost quit at 500 subscribers. Six months stuck at the same number. Posting every day. Nothing moved. Then Day 31 changed everything. I stopped writing tips and started sharing my story. What I was actually going through. The doubt. The frustration. That vulnerability connected. Now I’m at 15,000 subscribers.”

Story Notes work because they create emotional connections. When you make someone feel seen, they remember you. When they remember you, they subscribe.

Share your real journey, not just the highlights. Be honest about struggles. Give people permission to try, to fail, to start over.

This is the type of Note that brings the most subscribers for me, consistently.

What gets engagement but doesn’t actually grow your newsletter

I know what you’re thinking. “But what about hot takes? Clever observations? Questions?”

They get engagement. Lots of likes and comments sometimes. But they rarely convert to subscribers.

There’s a huge difference between vanity metrics and actual growth.

You can get 100 likes on a witty observation and zero new subscribers. Meanwhile, a simple Community Note gets 30 likes and brings in 10 subscribers.

I’m not saying never post other things. Mix in other content to keep your feed human and interesting. But prioritize these 3 types. They’re your growth engine.

My 20-minute daily routine that brings 600+ subscribers every month

Here’s my actual system: I post 2 to 3 Notes daily.

Total time investment? 10-20 minutes.

This works because consistency teaches the algorithm your voice. Regular presence keeps you discoverable. Multiple Notes mean multiple chances for new readers to find you.

And it compounds over time.

The first few weeks feel slow. That’s normal. The algorithm needs time to understand who you are and who should see your work.

But after a week weeks, things start clicking and you’ll gain momentum.

Now I’m averaging 600+ subscribers monthly just from Notes.

The key is not quitting before the compound effect kicks in. Stay focused on these 3 types. Engage authentically with other writers. Trust the process.

Why most writers quit right before it works

Most people write a few Notes and then claim it doesn’t work. They’ll wrote after 2 or 3 weeks, right before the compound effect would have kicked in.

They post for a few weeks, don’t see immediate results, and assume it’s not working. So they give up and move on to the next platform or strategy.

But growth on Notes isn’t linear. It’s exponential.

The first month feels slow. The second month feels slightly better. By month 3 you will have figured this thing out and start seeing real traction.

I spent 365+ days testing everything so you don’t have to waste time guessing. These 3 types work. Period.

Notes is the best place to grow your newsletter right now. The algorithm is designed to help you.

Your audience is already there, scrolling Notes, looking for writers to subscribe to.

You just need to show up consistently with the right content.

Let me show you how to write Substack Notes that really grow your newsletter

Understanding which 3 types work is one thing.

Knowing how to write them so the algorithm actually surfaces and rewards them is another.

That’s what I spent the last year figuring out through constant testing and tracking.

And that’s why I created my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, I break down how to:

Stop guessing what to post —discover the specific types of Notes that consistently convert browsers into subscribers, with real examples from my journey to 15,000 subscribers

Write Notes that actually work in 5 minutes or less —so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time and energy

Avoid the engagement trap —learn which Notes get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers, so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics that don’t move the needle

Master formatting that stops the scroll —the visual tricks and structure that make people actually read your Note instead of scrolling past

Build a sustainable daily practice—because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Special bonus: When you join this week, you’ll get access to my NEXT 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge, which starts next week.

Every day, you’ll get a new template delivered to you. This version is completely STORY-BASED, so you’ll learn how to write better stories in your Notes…the type of Notes that bring the most subscribers.

I’ve proven it works. 15,000+ subscribers and over $100K in revenue in just one year.

You can join below and start writing Notes that actually grow your newsletter:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Question: What’s holding you back from writing on Notes every day? Drop it below—I’d love to help.

Leave a comment