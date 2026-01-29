Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Janzen's avatar
Michael Janzen
2h

Excellent insight and value. Thanks for sharing these three note types. My first thought was... this approach probably works beyond Substack. I bet it would work on other platforms and could easily inform a YouTube content strategy. Thank you!

Reply
Share
Bryant Duhon's avatar
Bryant Duhon
2h

Solid advice, Wes. And a useful reminder for myself to STFU and just write some short things now and then!

What's your take on skipping weekends (always or most of the time)? Does that set you back with the algorithm, slow you down, or have no effect?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture