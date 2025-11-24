I’ve posted over 1,000 Notes on Substack in the past year.

And here’s what I learned: Not all Notes are created equal. Many any of those Notes didn’t do much for my growth. And, many of them did.

But I figured out a simple 20-minute daily system that now brings me 10+ subscribers every single day.

Last month alone? Over 600 new subscribers from Notes.

Not from full blog posts. Not from LinkedIn. Just these short Notes I write on my phone, usually while drinking coffee or taking a walk.

After a year of testing everything, I finally cracked what actually works. And it’s way simpler than you think.

I Tried Being Everywhere and It Nearly Killed Me

When I first started my newsletter, everyone told me: “You need to be on social media to grow.”

So, I tried to be everywhere. LinkedIn posts. Twitter threads. Instagram stories. I was hustling across multiple platforms, spending hours every day.

I was exhausted. Burnt out before I even really got started.

Then I noticed something in my Substack analytics. I was getting more new subscribers from the random Notes I’d post than from all my social media grinding combined.

That’s when I decided to figure out how Notes actually worked.

And here’s what makes Notes fundamentally different: The algorithm is literally designed to show your work to people who will subscribe to your newsletter.

At Substack’s Notes Night in NYC a few weeks ago, Mike Cohen (head of machine learning who built the algorithm) explained it perfectly. Most social platforms are “largely based around time spent. You scroll the feed, and the more time you spend, the more ads you see.”

But Notes? “It’s basically the opposite,” Mike said. “The goal is to get people to discover, subscribe, and ideally pay. That’s how we built the feed.”

Hamish McKenzie, Substack’s co-founder, was even more direct: “We want you to grow. We want you to make as much money as possible. We only make money when you make money.”

The incentives are finally aligned.

I went from 0 to 10,000+ subscribers in a year. Notes was the primary engine. Last month? 600+ subscribers from Notes alone.

The 3 Note Types that Turn Scrollers into Subscribers

After posting 1,000+ Notes, the patterns became impossible to ignore.

Not all Notes are created equal. Some get tons of likes but bring zero subscribers. Others quietly convert readers all day long.

Here are the 3 types that actually move the needle…

Community Notes

These are Notes that invite writers to participate. Share a tip. Drop a link. Promote their work.

Here’s one I posted:

“The secret to growth on Substack? Be generous. Give before you take. Support someone’s post with a comment. Restack a note.

If you’re growing here, share a link to your recent note or post. Come back and find a new writer’s content to help boost. Working together is the best way for everyone to grow.”

That Note brought in 15+ new subscribers and created dozens of real connections.

The key? Come back and actually engage. Don’t just post and disappear.

Educational Notes

These deliver one simple, actionable insight. Not a comprehensive guide. Just one thing that works.

Here’s one that performed well:

“The best Substack growth hack is writing something worth sharing. Not SEO tricks. Not posting times. Not newsletter swaps.

Write something that makes someone say ‘I have to send this to my friend.’ That’s it. That’s the strategy.”

Clean. Simple. One clear takeaway.

Keep these short, 2-3 paragraphs max. Focus on ONE insight.

Motivational Notes

These give encouragement about the journey. Permission to start or keep going.

Here’s one that hit:

“Can we normalize starting a business at 45? Learning a new language at 55? Taking up writing fiction at 65?

I just started this Substack at 40 and crossed 10,000 subscribers last week. Your timeline isn’t everyone else’s timeline. You’re not ‘too late.’ That’s just noise. Tune it out and start anyway.”

This Note brought in subscribers because it gave people permission. It made them feel less alone.

Share your real journey, not just the highlights.

My Exact 20-Minute Daily Routine (yes, you can steal it)

Here’s the system that really started getting things moving for me:

I post 2-3 Notes daily. Not randomly. Strategically. Total time? 20 minutes.

Morning: One Community or Educational Note. Takes 5-10 minutes. I write it on my phone while having coffee.

Evening: One Motivational or Educational Note. Another 5-10 minutes. Often while walking my dog.

My creation process: Pick one insight from my day. Write the hook first. If it doesn’t grab me, I start over. Add 2-3 short paragraphs. End with a genuine question.

Then hit publish. No overthinking.

Perfection is the enemy of posted.

After I post, I spend 10 minutes engaging. Responding to comments. Reading other writers’ Notes. Supporting people.

This is the part most people skip. But it’s how the system works.

Mike Cohen said at Notes Night: “We want to understand where you are in your flow. We’re trying to make the feed more dynamic and more alive.”

Showing up regularly helps the algorithm understand your voice and who to show your work to.

The Engagement Trap That’s Killing Your Growth

I know what you’re thinking. “But what about hot takes? Clever observations?”

They get engagement. Lots of likes sometimes. But they rarely convert to subscribers.

I’ve gotten 100+ likes on a “clever observation” and gained zero new subscribers. Meanwhile, a simple Community Note with 30 likes brought in 10 subscribers.

That’s the trap. Chasing engagement instead of conversion.

Mike Cohen explained the difference perfectly: Most social feeds are “based around time spent” to show more ads. But Notes? “It’s about what’s best for you, as long as you’re finding things you engage with and eventually subscribe and pay for.”

The algorithm isn’t trying to keep you trapped scrolling. It’s trying to connect you with writers you’ll actually subscribe to.

Mix in other content to keep your feed human. But prioritize these 3 types.

The “Cheat Code” When You’re Staring at a Blank Screen

Sometimes you don’t know what to write. Your brain is empty. (it happens to me, too)

Here’s what I do. I use AI. Let’s not freak out about this.

Take one of your most popular Notes. Go to Claude.ai and use this prompt:

“The following Note went viral on Substack Notes. Please write 10+ new Notes for me based on my writing style. Make it about [your topic]. Sound human and relatable, and avoid AI jargon. Take on the persona of an expert Substack writer.”

Then paste your Note below.

You now have 10+ Note ideas in YOUR style about YOUR topic.

Pick one. Edit it. Add a personal detail. Make it yours.

This isn’t copying or cheating. It’s smart. You’re using AI to understand your voice and give you variations.

I use this all the time when I’m stuck.

You Don’t Need to Complicate This, serioysly

You don’t need to be on every platform. You don’t need complex strategies. You don’t need hours every day.

You need these 3 Note types. You need 20 minutes daily. You need consistency for 90 days minimum.

Notes is sitting right in front of you. Your audience is already there. And the numbers prove it’s working…in the last three months, the Substack app has driven 32 million free subscriptions and nearly half a million paid subscriptions.

I posted 1,000+ Notes to figure this out. You don’t have to. Just follow what I learned. Show up for 20 minutes daily. Let it compound.

The growth will come.

📌 Let Me Show You How to Make Substack Notes Work for You

Understanding how the algorithm works is one thing.

Knowing which types of Notes it surfaces and rewards is another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last year figuring out through constant testing and tracking. Which Notes bring subscribers. Which ones just get vanity metrics. What makes the algorithm show your work to new audiences.

And that’s why I created my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, I break down how to:

Stop guessing what to post —discover the specific types of Notes that consistently convert browsers into subscribers, with real examples from my journey to 14K subscribers

Write Notes that actually work in 5 minutes or less —so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time and energy

Avoid the engagement trap —learn which Notes get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers, so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics that don’t move the needle

Master formatting that stops the scroll —the visual tricks and structure that make people actually read your Note instead of scrolling past

Build a sustainable daily practice—because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Special bonus: When you join the Workshop this week, you’ll get access to my last 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge of the year starting the first week of December. You’ll receive a new Notes template every single day in your email inbox for a week. No more staring at blank screens wondering what to write.

I’ve proven it works. 14,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue in just one year.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

— Wes

Question – Are you writing on Notes consistently yet? If not, what’s holding you back? Share in the comments because I’d love to hear.

Leave a comment

📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life.