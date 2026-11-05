A few weeks ago, a post where I shared my Notes routine blew up.

It did so well that I wanted to follow up with what I’m doing differently now than I was a few months ago, because my routine has changed since then.

I’ve been posting on Notes consistently now for over two years. (time flies, yeah?)

In the beginning, I thought more was better…

I posted three or four Notes a day, checked how each one was doing, and wondered if I should be doing even more.

Every flat Note felt like a verdict on whether I was doing this right, and I took it personally.

Now? These days I post no more than two a day, and it’s my sweet spot. In the last 7 days, Notes brought me 388 new subscribers, and on a normal day it brings me 20-30+. The whole routine takes about 20 minutes.

I did less, and I stopped stressing about each one. Here’s what I do differently now.

I Restack My Own Notes and Other Writers’ Notes

I used to post my Notes and move on. Now I restack Notes and posts from writers in my niche, and I restack my own too.

Most of your audience didn’t see your Note the first time, because feeds move fast.

Restacking gives it a second chance.

When I restack another writer, their readers see my name, and my readers get something worth reading.

I “Like” and Comment on Other Writers Every Day

I spend a few minutes every day liking and commenting on other writers’ Notes, especially newer ones. A like or a kind comment can be the first sign a new writer gets that someone is reading.

I try to do it before I publish anything of my own. Show up for people first, and it changes how people show up for you.

I Still Run a Weekly Notes Boost With 300+ Writers

Every week I host a Notes Boost in the Substack Chat, and over 300 writers take part.

Everyone drops a link to their best Note of the week, then goes back and supports a few other people in the thread. Restacks earn bonus boosts.

It’s not one of those “like for like” situations. People have genuinely made it a special thread and they follow each other, subscribe, support, etc.

It’s become one of my favorite parts of the week. It puts your best Note in front of new people, and it connects you with writers you’d never have found on your own.

I’m Not Afraid to Repost a Note That Worked

If a Note performed well, I’ll post the exact same one a few weeks later. My “You have ten subscribers? That’s amazing” Note is one I’ve posted several times, and it keeps doing its job.

A fresh set of eyes will see it that didn’t before, and if it worked the first time, it’ll likely work again. I do it every few weeks, and the reposts almost always perform just as well.

If a Note worked once, there’s no reason it won’t work again.

And, Most Importantly? I Don’t Stress About the Outcome

This is the part that made the biggest difference for me. I’ve learned to attach myself to the process of writing on Notes consistently, not to what any single Note does.

Some days a Note takes off. Some days nothing happens at all. I post anyway, because I know that if I stay consistent, the results will come.

All of This Is Taught Step by Step Inside the Workshop

If you’ve ever posted a Note, watched it get a few likes, and wondered what you’re missing, this is what I’d show you.

Every habit above is something I teach inside my Notes Growth Workshop. Inside, you’ll get:

The Note types that bring in subscribers, not just likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

The Notes Growth Guide, with templates you can start using today

A private community of writers working on the same thing

The Workshop is on demand, so you can start watching the minute you join and go at your own pace.

📌 Quick Note: The price goes up for good tomorrow, Friday, November 6, so this is the lowest it will be.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Pick one thing from this post and try it this week.

Keep writing, Wes

♻️ P.S. If this was helpful, restack it so another writer can find it.

Question: Which of these are you already doing, and which one will you try first?