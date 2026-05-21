When I first started trying to make money from writing, I thought the path was obvious:

Build a massive paid subscriber list and hope enough people stick around month after month…Land freelance clients and trade hours for dollars…Maybe write a book someday and see what happens…

I tried versions of all of that and none of it felt like the thing I was actually looking for. The income was real but the freedom wasn’t.

Then I created my first simple digital product, put it in front of my newsletter audience, and made more in a week than I had made in a month of freelance writing.

That was the moment I thought, “I’ve been doing this whole thing backwards…”

The business model I walked away from — and why good money wasn’t enough.

Before I figured this out, I was running a coaching practice that looked successful from the outside. Full calendar, consistent income, plenty of demand for what I was doing.

But the economics were brutal once I actually examined them.

Every dollar I made required me to physically show up and trade time for it. The ceiling was fixed by how many hours I could work in a day and the moment I stopped working the income stopped with me.

I kept trying to scale it — raising prices, taking on more clients, hiring help — and none of it solved the fundamental problem. I was exhausted.

The model required my presence to function. That’s not a business that gives you freedom. That’s just a different version of a job.

So I started building something with completely different economics.

The model that replaced it. Here’s exactly what it looks like.

The whole thing runs on two components and neither of them involves showing up to perform for anyone:

The first is a free newsletter that builds genuine trust over time.

The second is simple digital products under $100.

Writing daily Notes on Substack is what brings new readers into that ecosystem consistently, takes me about 20 minutes a day.

Twenty minutes every morning of the right types of Notes and the algorithm starts connecting you with new subscribers every single day. That’s the whole traffic engine — no social media hustle required.

Free newsletter builds the trust. Simple product captures the revenue. Daily Notes keeps growing the audience.

I’ve made over $100K from this model and the product I created in a single weekend is still selling today.

What two hours a day and a simple system actually compounds into.

This model has greatly freed up time in my life.

This past winter I worked remotely from Puerto Rico for months. I woke up without an alarm, surfed in the mornings, and sat down to write for a couple of hours in the afternoon. That was the entire workday.

While I was in the water my Stan Store was still processing sales. The business didn’t need me to be at my desk to keep running and that’s the whole point.

I have more breathing room now than at any point in my adult working life. And the work itself (writing, building, creating) is something I’d do regardless of whether it paid me.

That’s what this model builds when you follow it consistently. Not overnight. But the compounding is real and once it starts it keeps going.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack in a sustainable way

If any of this resonates, here’s exactly where I’d start. There’s two specific ways I can help, depending on where you are right now:

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is where to start if you’re still building the foundation.

The Substack Masterclass helps you build a foundation for your newsletter.

Most writers skip this foundation-building step entirely and then wonder why nothing is gaining traction. This is the foundation everything else is built on — including the income that comes later.

Here’s what’s inside:

Your origin story and positioning — the specific angle that makes your newsletter impossible to ignore and immediately worth following. Most writers skip this and then wonder why nothing gains traction

Your voice — how to write in a way that feels completely authentic and builds the kind of trust that turns casual readers into loyal subscribers who actually open every email

The daily Notes system — the exact routine behind 500-700 new subscribers every month built around a 20-minute daily habit

How to monetize your audience — the exact digital product strategy behind $100K+ in revenue built around simple products that sell consistently

A sustainable system you’ll actually stick to — because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

“This was the best most concise explanation of how to scale and monetize a newsletter I’ve ever come across.” — Jake Griggs “I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.” — Sumu Sathi

Over 500 writers have gone through the Masterclass and built this foundation. Writers who showed up scattered and unsure of what they were building — and left with a clear direction, a growing audience, and a Substack that finally felt like theirs.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The Digital Product Masterclass is where to go if you already have an audience and you’re ready to turn it into consistent income.

The Digital Product Masterclass will teach you how to create & sell your first product in a weekend.

You’ll learn how to find your first product idea, price it correctly, and put it in front of the right people without a complicated funnel or ad budget.

This is the exact process behind $100K+ in revenue from a free newsletter — laid out simply so you can build it too.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Whether you decide to join a Masterclass or not, just know you’re in the right place at the right time. Keep creating, building, and writing. It will pay off - Wes

Question: Is this a model you’ve thought about building? Or are you still in a situation where your income stops the moment you do?

Drop it in the comments — I’d love to know where you are right now.

Leave a comment