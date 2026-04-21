When I first started trying to make money from writing, I thought I was missing something.

I figured the path looked like most people assume it does:

Get paid by the word as a freelancer. Land a book deal someday. Build a massive paid subscriber list and hope enough people stick around month after month.

I tried a version of all of these and none of them felt sustainable or particularly enjoyable.

Then I stumbled onto something that changed how I thought about the whole thing: Simple digital products.

Not some big $2,000 course or complicated membership. Just specific, focused products under $100 that solve one real problem for one specific type of person.

I created my first one, put it in front of my newsletter audience, and made more in a week than I had made in a month of freelance writing.

That was my “Aha” light bulb moment when I realized this could actually work.

Because the product didn’t require me to show up and perform. It didn’t require me to be on a call or deliver something by a deadline or answer to anyone.

I created it once and it kept selling. That’s a fundamentally different relationship with income than anything I had experienced before.

But before I get into the model, I want to talk about the model I walked away from. Because I think a lot of you are living it right now and calling it a business when it’s actually just a very stressful job you can’t quit.

I was making good money and completely miserable. Here’s why.

I was a career coach for years. Pretty good at it. Busy calendar, full inbox, decent income, etc.

And I was completely trapped.

The thing about a business that revolves around client calls, it feels like success because the money is real and the demand is there. But the economics are brutal once you actually look at them…

You can only take so many calls a day before your brain stops working.

I maxed out at five to seven calls everyday. That’s your ceiling. The only way to make more money is to raise your prices, take on more clients than you can handle, or hire people and spend half your day managing them instead of doing the work.

I did all three.

I raised my prices until clients pushed back.

I took on too many clients and burnt out completely.

I hired contractors and spent more time babysitting their work than it would have taken me to just do it myself.

None of it solved the actual problem because the model was broken. Every dollar I made required me to physically show up and trade an hour for it. The moment I stopped, the income stopped.

That’s not a business. That’s a job with worse benefits and no HR department.

So I burned it down and built something different.

What I built instead — and why it works while I sleep

The new model has three components and none of them involve client calls.

(1.) A free newsletter.

The newsletter is the relationships. It builds trust over time with people who eventually become customers. I show up every week with something worth reading and the audience compounds quietly in the background.

The platform matters less than most people think. It’s the consistency that really counts.

(2.) Simple digital products under $100.

One specific problem, one specific solution, one price point anyone can say yes to without losing sleep over it. The more specific the product, the better it sells.

You don’t need ten products. One good product can go a long way.

(3.) A daily writing habit that drives traffic to both.

In my case, it’s Substack Notes and Posts. It could be LinkedIn. Could be Medium. The channel matters less than the habit.

Every day I write something short and post it publicly. That writing finds new readers. New readers find the newsletter. Newsletter readers find the products.

That’s the entire model. Nothing else hidden behind it. It sounds simple because it is.

The moment I realized I could stop trading hours for dollars

Here’s something pretty cool you’ll realize after you create your first products:

Your products don’t care what time you wake up. They don’t care if you take a Wednesday off.

They don’t care if you spend two or three months working remotely from Puerto Rico because you finally can.

I spent the better part of this past winter in Puerto Rico. I woke up without an alarm every morning. Drank my coffee in peace.

In the afternoon I’d sit down for two or three hours and write — content, emails, the occasional product update. Then I was done.

That was the whole workday.

No calls waiting on my calendar or clients expecting me to show up and perform. Just writing, a simple daily routine, and a business that kept running in the background whether I was at my desk or not.

I have more breathing room now than I’ve had at any point in my adult working life.

I pursue things I actually enjoy. I move at a pace that feels human. And the income is higher than it was when I was grinding through seven calls a day.

That’s what digital products make possible. Not overnight and certainly not without work. But eventually, if you build it right.

P.S. You don’t have to “write about writing” for this to work

I write about building a writing business. But the model has nothing to do with my specific niche.

A nutritionist with a clear system for helping people fix their relationship with food.

A finance writer who understands investing in a way most people don’t.

A fitness writer who’s figured out something genuinely useful and can package it into a simple guide.

A career coach who stops selling their time by the hour and starts selling their best thinking as a product instead.

The niche doesn’t determine whether this works. The consistency and the specificity of the product do.

If you have real expertise and you’re willing to write about it consistently, the model works.

I’ve tried most business models. This one is different.

Not because it’s easy. It’s not. The first few months are slow and it takes longer than most people want it to.

But the upside is real and the downside is almost nothing.

You’re not taking on debt. You’re not managing a team. You’re not locked into client contracts or chasing invoices at the end of every month.

You’re writing, building an audience slowly, and creating products that sell while you sleep.

Compare that to freelancing where you’re always one slow month away from panic.

Or consulting where your income ceiling is determined entirely by how many hours you can physically work.

Or building a traditional business with overhead, employees, and complexity that somehow multiplies instead of simplifies over time.

Writing online plus digital products is the closest thing I’ve found to a business that actually gets easier over time instead of harder.

Let me show you how to create your first product and make its first $1000

If anything in this post resonated — if you’re tired of trading hours for dollars, tired of the client call treadmill, tired of income that stops the moment you stop — the Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass is exactly where I’d start.

This is the resource I wish existed when I was trying to figure this out on my own. My products have made over $180K since I created them about 18 months ago.

Here’s what’s inside:

How to find your first digital product idea — most people overthink this completely. I’ll show you how to find the idea already sitting inside your existing expertise and turn it into something people will actually pay for

How to price it, package it, and put it in front of the right people — without a big audience, without a complicated funnel, and without spending money on ads

How to set it up so it sells while you’re not working — the exact tech stack I use, kept deliberately simple, so you’re not spending your days managing software instead of writing

How to use your newsletter to sell it consistently — without feeling like every email is a pitch and without burning out your audience in the process

This is a simple training designed to be simple on purpose. Because if it’s simple, I know you’ll implement it.

It’s a focused, practical system built for writers who want to start generating income from their expertise without overcomplicating everything.

If you’re ready to stop trading time for money and start building something that actually scales, this is the place to start:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Question: Is this a model you’ve thought about building? Or are you still in the client call or “I need a book deal” trap right now? Drop it in the comments — I read every single one.

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