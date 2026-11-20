If you write on Substack, you probably answer the same questions over and over.

A reader asks something in your comments or your DMs, you write a thoughtful answer, and a week later someone else asks the same thing.

It feels good to help. But you’re also giving away a lot of your time for free.

I was in a similar spot as a resume writer and career coach.

I loved the work, but I got paid for my time, so if I wanted to make more, I had to work more. I was always catching up on client work, and I was burnt out.

When I first looked into creating digital products, I figured I’d have to build something big, like a course with a dozen modules.

After being that tired, that sounded like the last thing I wanted to do.

My first product turned out to be nothing like that. I kept answering the same question one reader at a time, so one weekend I put those answers into a simple guide and offered it to the people already reading.

I had fewer than 500 subscribers. Twenty-three of them bought it within 72 hours, and I made my first $1,000.

If you’re thinking about creating a digital product (which I think you should), I want to offer something valuable to help you get started.

Here are five things you could make, and how to pick one.

Five Simple Things You Can Create this Weekend

(1.) A short guide answers one question step by step. It’s what I made first, and it works for any problem with a clear process.

(2.) A template pack works when readers keep asking “what should I say?” or “what should this look like?”

Give them something to copy and tweak, and they don’t have to start from scratch.

(3.) A checklist or swipe file puts your best examples, prompts, or steps in one place, like the swipe file I made of my best-performing Notes. Most of it already exists in your posts, so it’s the quickest to put together.

(4.) A mini workshop is a short recorded walkthrough, around 30 minutes, for things that are easier to show than explain. That one may take a weekend or two.

(5.) A seven-day challenge is the one I know best. My Notes Challenge was seven short emails with one template in each, a start date, and a deadline to join, and that launch brought in five figures.

It’s all writing, which you already do, and a clear start and end makes it easy for readers to say yes.

Start With Your Readers First, Then Pick the Format

Scroll through your last few replies, comments, and DMs, and find the question that shows up more than once.

That’s your product.

If the answer is a set of steps, make a guide. If readers want something to copy, make templates.

If they need to see it done, make a mini workshop. If it takes a few days of small habits, make a challenge.

You only need one, and it doesn’t have to be polished.

It just has to solve one problem someone has already asked you about. A one-time purchase is also easy to say yes to, because your readers are already paying for more monthly subscriptions than they can keep up with.

If You’d Like a Step-by-Step Roadmap, my Digital Product Masterclass will Help

I’ll keep sharing more on how to make and offer your first product. If you want the full roadmap now, that’s what my Digital Product Masterclass is for.

If you’ve been answering the same questions for free and thinking “I’d love to earn something from my writing, but I wouldn’t know what to sell,” it walks you through it. Inside, you’ll get:

Find the idea: a way to spot the one problem your readers keep bringing you, using the questions already in your replies and DMs

Create it: a simple product you can make in a weekend, with no big audience or tech skills needed

Offer it: the steps to tell your readers about it so people can say yes, without feeling pushy

If you’re ready to create your first product, you can join below:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Writers email me things like, “I made my first $100 because of what you taught me.”

Build your first product with the Digital Product Masterclass

Look at the last few questions your readers asked you. One of them might be your first product.

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. If this was helpful, restack it so another writer can find it.

Question: What question do your readers keep asking you? Drop it below and I’ll tell you which of the five I’d make.