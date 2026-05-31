Yesterday I sent a post saying it was the last day before pricing goes up on June 1st.

It wasn’t.

I forgot May has 31 days. So today is actually the last day. Genuinely embarrassed about that — this is the second pricing mistake I’ve made this month and I promise I’m better at writing newsletters than I am at counting days on a calendar.

But it does mean you have one more day than you thought. And I want to make sure nobody misses the window because of my mistake.

I started with no plan. Here’s what 18 months of showing up actually built.

I started this newsletter as a burnt out career coach with no real plan and honestly no idea what I was building.

This month I crossed 18,000 subscribers. 1,400 new subscribers in May alone and 977 of them came directly from Notes.

Over $100K in digital product revenue in the last year. I write/work about an hour or two of work a day on this Substack.

None of that came from grinding harder or working more hours. It came from building three things consistently in the right order and showing up every single day until it started compounding.

That system is what’s inside these three products. And today is genuinely the last day to get any of it at the current price.

If you’ve been on the fence all month, today’s the honest end of that conversation.

The writers who grow consistently on Substack aren’t working harder than everyone else. I promise.

They just stopped guessing and started following a clear sequence instead of piecing together advice from everywhere and hoping something eventually clicked.

The moment I did the same thing, everything started growing in a way that actually felt sustainable.

That’s the sequence I’ve turned into three simple products — one for the foundation, one for the daily growth engine, and one for the monetization.

📌 Here’s how the three products work together as a system.

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is where to start.

The Masterclass helps you clarify your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently.

Most writers skip this step and then wonder why nothing is gaining traction. This is the foundation everything else is built on:

(Plus, when you join the Substack Masterclass, you get my Notes Writing Playbook included this weekend with 30+ Notes prompts & templates)

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The Notes Growth Workshop is how you grow once the foundation is right.

Notes drives the majority of my subscriber growth every single month — 500 to 700 new subscribers consistently from a 20-minute daily routine.

The Workshop teaches exactly which types of Notes bring subscribers versus which ones just collect likes and the system that makes it sustainable long term:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The Digital Product Masterclass is how you get paid for all of it.

Simple products under $100 created in a weekend and sold to an audience that already trusts you.

You don’t need a massive following. You just need one focused product and the right process to bring it to market.

This is what generates the weekly Stan Store payouts that now feel like a normal part of my week:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

You can start with any one of these depending on where you are right now.

But if you want the complete picture — the foundation, the growth engine, and the monetization — all three work together and this is the last weekend to get any of them at the current price.

Before you close this tab.

Either way — whether you join one of these or not — I’m here to help you grow. Every post I’ve written is sitting right here on Substack. Pick any one and jump in.

But if you’ve been on the fence this month today is the last day that conversation stays open. Pricing goes up tomorrow and it won’t come back down.

Keep writing, Wes

Questions: Which of these three feels most relevant to where you are right now — foundation, growth, or monetization?

If you have questions about where to start just drop them in the comments or send me a DM.