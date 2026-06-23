I closed the Notes Writing Playbook bonus Sunday night.

Except in a couple of my posts and emails, I’d accidentally written that Monday night was the deadline.

So yesterday I got a handful of messages from people who went to join, found the window closed, and were understandably confused. That’s completely my fault.

My wording wasn’t consistent, and a few of you got caught in the gap because of it.

I’m honestly a little embarrassed. I seem to be better at writing about Notes than I am at keeping track of which day it is. :)

But I don’t want anyone missing out over a mistake I made. So I’m reopening the Notes Writing Playbook as a bonus one more day. Through tonight.

I was stuck on Substack for months until I figured Notes out

For a long time I had no idea how to actually grow on here. I showed up, I posted, and not much happened.

So I spent months testing Notes. What worked, what flopped, which ones brought subscribers and which ones just got a few likes and disappeared. Eventually the all the pieces came together, and I turned everything I learned into a simple 20-minute daily routine.

Now I write two or three Notes in the morning and they bring in subscribers all day long, even while I sleep. I wake up every single morning to new subscriber notifications on my phone.

Without that daily system my Substack never would have crossed 18,000 subscribers. I’m now closing in on 19,000, and the vast majority of it came from Notes.

One more day to get the Notes Writing Playbook (for real this time)

With a swipe file, the “so what do I write today?” problem disappears completely.

That’s exactly what I put together in the Notes Writing Playbook. 30 of my highest converting hooks plus 10 Note templates you can adapt to your niche immediately.

Right now the Notes Writing Playbook is included when you join the Notes Growth Workshop .

The Notes Workshop is my most popular training and the daily growth engine behind 18,000 subscribers, with 20 to 30+ new ones a day.

Inside the Workshop, you’ll learn the specific Note types that bring subscribers not just likes, the 20-minute routine, and the restacking strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who your readers are.

Over 300 writers have already grown with it. Here’s what Laura Howard shared after putting it into practice:

“Wes, I really subscribe to what you said about Notes and it has launched my Substack to almost 2,000 subscribers this month, just using Notes three times a day since November.” — Laura Howard

And Gilbert from Fit to Teach:

“Hey Wes, I’m a big fan of your work. I bought your notes workshop and mostly followed it to the letter. Lo and behold, it worked. I post about three notes a day, and I picked up significant traffic growing to 2,300 subscribers and around 2,800 followers.”

Tonight’s the last night the Notes Playbook will be included. After today it goes away as a bonus for good, and this time I’ve triple checked the calendar.

If you’ve been thinking about joining, this is genuinely the best time. The most complete offer there is.

You can join below:

Join the Notes Workshop & Playbook

Tonight’s officially the deadline. I genuinely can’t wait to see how many writers grow with Notes this summer.

Keep writing,

Wes

PS — Questions about Notes or the Workshop? My DMs are always open.