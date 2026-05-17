Earlier this week I shared that my Stan Store pricing pages had the wrong date on them.

They showed pricing going up May 5th when it was supposed to say May 15th. A lot of you messaged me about it — some confused, some just wanting to know what was actually happening. That was completely on me and I’m sorry it caused confusion.

To make it right I’ve pricing through the weekend for anyone who was waiting based on the wrong date.

Tonight that window closes for good.

Tomorrow pricing goes up across all three of my trainings. This is genuinely the last chance to get any of them at what they cost right now.

I started with no plan. Here’s what 18 months of showing up actually built.

I started my newsletter about 18 months as a burnt out career coach with no plan and honestly no idea what I was building.

What writing online eventually created — 17,000 subscribers, over $100K in digital product revenue, an hour or two of work a day, the freedom to write from wherever I want — none of that was the original vision. It was the result of building three things consistently in the right order and showing up every single day.

That system is what’s inside these three products. And tonight is the last night to get any of it at the current price.

Two choices before you go to sleep tonight

There’s basically two options moving forward…

Option A : Keep going the way you’ve been going. Figuring it out as you go, piecing together advice from everywhere, hoping something eventually clicks. That works for some writers eventually. It just takes a lot longer than it needs to.

Option B: Get the complete system tonight at the last price it will ever be at. The foundation, the growth engine, the monetization. All three work together or you can start with the one that fits where you are right now.

Most writers try to figure out growth, Notes, and monetization all at once with no clear order.

That randomness is exactly what kept me stuck in the beginning.

The moment I stopped winging it and followed a clear sequence everything started compounding.

So, I ended up created three simple products from months of my own trial and error. The purpose of these products is to help you build your foundation, grow, and monetize your newsletter (just like I did).

Here’s how the three products work together as a system.

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is where to start.

The Masterclass helps you clarify your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently.

Most writers skip this step and then wonder why nothing is gaining traction. This is the foundation everything else is built on:

(Plus, when you join the Substack Masterclass, you get my Notes Writing Playbook included this weekend with 30+ Notes prompts & templates)

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The Notes Growth Workshop is how you grow once the foundation is right.

Notes drives the majority of my subscriber growth every single month — 500 to 700 new subscribers consistently from a 20-minute daily routine.

The Workshop teaches exactly which types of Notes bring subscribers versus which ones just collect likes and the system that makes it sustainable long term:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The Digital Product Masterclass is how you get paid for all of it.

Simple products under $100 created in a weekend and sold to an audience that already trusts you.

You don’t need a massive following. You just need one focused product and the right process to bring it to market.

This is what generates the weekly Stan Store payouts that now feel like a normal part of my week:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

You can start with any one of these depending on where you are right now.

But if you want the complete picture — the foundation, the growth engine, and the monetization — all three work together and this is the last weekend to get any of them at the current price.

Before you close this tab, I want to say something that has nothing to do with products.

I made a mistake this week and I tried to make it right. Tonight is the last night that window stays open.

After tonight everything goes up. If you’ve been sitting on the fence all week this is the honest end of that conversation.

Either way — whether you decide to join one of my trainings or not — I’m here to help you grow. You can scroll through all my free posts on Substack, pick any one of them and jump in.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Which of these three feels most relevant to where you are right now — foundation, growth, or monetization? If you have questions where to start, just drop them in the comments or send me a DM.

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