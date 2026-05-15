I need to own something first.

This week my Stan Store pages showed pricing on my trainings going up on May 5th. It was supposed to say May 15th.

I didn’t catch it until people started messaging me confused about what was happening. That’s completely on me and I’m sorry for the confusion it caused.

Because of the error I’m holding pricing through this weekend. Not as a sales tactic — just because it’s the right thing to do for anyone who was waiting based on the wrong date.

After Sunday everything goes up 2-3X for the summer. That’s the honest deadline.

I started a newsletter with no plan. Here’s what 18 months of showing up actually built.

I want to share something before I get into the products because I think context matters here.

A few years ago, I was a burnt out career coach grinding through client calls every single day with no breathing room and no real plan for what came next.

I started a Substack on New Year’s Day — not because I had a strategy, just because I felt a little desperate needing an offramp from my already packed schedule.

I genuinely had no idea what I was building.

Eighteen months later I have 17,000 subscribers and over $100K in digital product revenue. I work/write about an hour or two a day.

I spent this past winter in Puerto Rico and have trips lined up all summer. I don’t take traditional vacations anymore — I just bring my laptop and write from wherever I want to be.

None of that came from one lucky break or a viral moment. It came from building three things consistently in the right order.

And that’s exactly what I want to help you do before pricing changes after this weekend.

You can keep figuring this out alone. Or you can do this instead.

You have two options moving forward:

Option A: You can keep trying to figure out Substack growth on your own. Going solo, writing everyday in a silo, figuring out what works (and what doesn’t) without a community.

Option B: Or, you can join 500+ writers who have gone through my trainings in the last year, and learn a system to help you grow sustainably every single day.

Most writers try to figure out growth, Notes, and monetization all at once with no clear order.

That randomness is exactly what kept me stuck in the beginning.

The moment I stopped winging it and followed a clear sequence everything started compounding.

So, I ended up created three simple products from months of my own trial and error. The purpose of these products is to help you build your foundation, grow, and monetize your newsletter (just like I did).

Here’s how the three products work together as a system.

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is where to start.

The Masterclass helps you clarify your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently.

Most writers skip this step and then wonder why nothing is gaining traction. This is the foundation everything else is built on:

(Plus, when you join the Substack Masterclass, you get my Notes Writing Playbook included this weekend with 30+ Notes prompts & templates)

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The Notes Growth Workshop is how you grow once the foundation is right.

Notes drives the majority of my subscriber growth every single month — 500 to 700 new subscribers consistently from a 20-minute daily routine.

The Workshop teaches exactly which types of Notes bring subscribers versus which ones just collect likes and the system that makes it sustainable long term:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The Digital Product Masterclass is how you get paid for all of it.

Simple products under $100 created in a weekend and sold to an audience that already trusts you.

You don’t need a massive following. You just need one focused product and the right process to bring it to market.

This is what generates the weekly Stan Store payouts that now feel like a normal part of my week:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

You can start with any one of these depending on where you are right now.

But if you want the complete picture — the foundation, the growth engine, and the monetization — all three work together and this is the last weekend to get any of them at the current price.

This is the last real window. Here's what I want you to know before it closes.

I wanted to be upfront about the pricing error because that’s just the right thing to do. And I wanted to make sure nobody missed their window because of a mistake I made.

After Sunday everything goes up. If you’ve been sitting on the fence this is the moment.

Either way, whether you decide to join one of my Masterclasses or not, I’m here to help you grow. You can scroll through all my free posts on Substack, pick any one of them and jump in.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Which of these three feels most relevant to where you are right now — foundation, growth, or monetization? If you have questions where to start, just drop them in the comments or send me a DM.