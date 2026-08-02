I need to correct something.

In a few of my recent posts and emails, I said pricing was going up Monday, August 3rd. That’s wrong.

It was actually supposed to go up August 1st, and somewhere between everything I’ve been writing this week, I gave you the wrong date.

I found out because someone emailed me saying they thought they still had until Monday to decide. Reading that made me feel genuinely bad, because that’s not their mistake to pay for. It’s mine.

So I’m fixing it the fair way.

I’m extending the current pricing through tomorrow, one more day, so nobody who was going by the date I actually gave you gets caught out by my own error. T

The bonuses are extended too, the Notes Writing Playbook and the Storyselling Scripts are still available as bonuses through tomorrow with whichever training they’re attached to.

Starting Monday, pricing on all three trainings triples. That’s not a small bump, and it’s the real reason I want to make sure this extra day actually reaches the people who need it.

Here’s what each one actually solves, since I know it’s easy to lose track of which is which:

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is your foundation, your story, your positioning, and the voice that makes someone stop and subscribe instead of scrolling past. This is the strategy behind growing to over 19,000 subscribers and $100K-plus in revenue.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The Notes Growth Workshop is the daily engine. Most writers who go through it start seeing 5 to 10-plus new subscribers from Notes within a few weeks of actually following the routine. Charlotte, who went through it recently, put it better than I could:

“I just wanted to let you know I finally got around to watching your Notes Workshop and putting your tips into action. I’m never convinced by these things, but I’m so glad I trusted you on this, because I’ve literally gained almost exactly 10 subs a day since. Witchcraft!”

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The Digital Product Masterclass is what turns all of it into actual income, the exact process behind building something your audience can buy. This masterclass alone pays for itself pretty dang quick. and it’s great for beginners.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

(📌 Most writers end up getting all three, as they work perfectly as a system. Growth, Nurture, and Monetize.)

I know price deadlines can feel like a manufactured push, and I get why that makes people skeptical. This one’s real precisely because it came from an honest mistake, not a marketing trick. Tomorrow, the pricing changes for good.

If you’re serious about growing your Substack this year, this is decision time.

Keep writing, Wes

PS Any questions? Or not sure where to start? Just leave a comment or send me a DM, I’m happy to help.