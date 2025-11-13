I know how this sounds.

“Not another one of these make money posts.”

I get it. I’ve been there too. I’ve rolled my eyes at plenty of them.

But this isn’t that post.

This is a real breakdown of the last year. My actual story of going from a burnt-out career coach and resume writer to helping newsletter writers grow and create digital products.

Stan Store even sent me this cool little plaque for hitting the 100K club

And here’s the part that might surprise you: everyone told me to only focus on paid subscriptions. Build recurring revenue. That’s the dream, right?

I went the opposite direction.

I bet everything on digital products instead. And it turned out to be the best decision I could’ve made.

Here’s what I learned building this little side hustle, and if you’re a writer who wants to actually make money from your work, these three lessons will change how you think about monetization.

(Disclaimer: Now don’t get me wrong, you should absolutely also have a paid subscription. But paid subscriptions *only* is a long, long road. I think products + paid subscriptions work beautifully.)

The Advice I Ignored (and why it matters for writers)

When I started my Substack, the advice was everywhere: “Launch a paid newsletter. Recurring revenue is the goal. That’s how you build a real newsletter.”

And look, I understand why people say that. Predictable income sounds amazing when you’re trying to turn your newsletter into something sustainable.

But I kept seeing something that bothered me.

Writers who’d built paid subscriptions only were trapped on a content treadmill. They had to show up every week with something valuable enough to justify that recurring payment. Miss a week? Guilt. Take a vacation? Subscribers questioning the value.

It looked exactly like the hamster wheel I was trying to escape.

I was doing 5 to 7 Zoom calls a day as a career coach. Different work, same problem: trading time for money, and your calendar owns you.

So, I made a bet on digital products instead.

Create something once. Help hundreds of writers with it. Sell it when they need it, not just when I’m available to deliver it.

And here’s what I discovered: your readers don’t need more content to consume. They’re already drowning in content.

What they actually need? Solutions to specific problems. Things they can implement right now to grow their newsletter or make money from it.

That’s what digital products give them. And that’s what changed everything for me.

(1) Start With One Simple Product (not three, not ten…just one)

Here’s the first thing I learned: you don’t need to create some massive course to make this work.

I see writers do this all the time. They think they need to build the big comprehensive program. Spend three months creating modules and workbooks and bonus content.

Then they launch it to crickets.

I did the opposite. I started with one simple product under $100.

One workshop. One guide. One thing that solved one specific problem for newsletter writers.

For me, it was a workshop that helped job seekers land a remote dream job. Created it in a weekend. Launched it the following week.

First month? A handful of sales. Nothing earth-shattering. But those sales gave me something more valuable than revenue…they gave me confidence.

That one product got me in the game immediately. It proved my audience would actually pay for solutions. It gave me momentum to build on…

You know what your readers are struggling with right now. Pick one problem. Create one simple product that solves it.

You don’t need perfect. You need launched.

Start with one. Get it out there. Learn from it. Then build your next one.

(2) Small Products Bring You Better Readers Than Free Lead Magnets

This is something most writers get backwards.

Everyone says you need a free lead magnet to build your list. Give away your best stuff. Then hope those freebie subscribers eventually buy something.

But here’s what I learned: free lead magnets often bring you the wrong audience.

Sure, you might get tons of signups. But how many of those freebie subscribers are actually going to buy anything you offer?

When someone pays you (even just $27 or $47) everything changes.

They’re more invested. They actually show up. They implement what you teach. They get results.

And when they get results? They come back for more.

I had a writer buy my Notes workshop for $47. She implemented what I taught, gained 200 subscribers in two weeks, then came back and joined my full coaching program without me even pitching it to her.

The small product sold the big product for me.

That’s the pattern I kept seeing. Writers who started small became my biggest members. Not because I had some fancy funnel. But because I over-delivered on that first small product, and they remembered.

Think about it this way: if someone will pay $47 for a simple guide, they’re way more likely to invest in your comprehensive course or coaching program later.

You’re not just making sales. You’re finding your real buyers, the people who will actually implement and get results.

And those are the people who become advocates for your work.

(3) You Only Need Three Products (but each should solve just one problem)

Here’s a lesson I had to learn the hard way…

You don’t need ten products. You don’t need a complex product suite.

You need three simple products (all under $100) that each solve one specific problem your audience has.

Think of them like this: each product addresses just one pain point. One struggle. One thing keeping newsletter writers stuck.

Maybe you already have content about growing on Substack. Break it down. Pull out three core problems (audience growth, engagement, monetization) and create a separate product for each one.

This works because when a someone buys one product and gets results, they’re primed to buy your other products. They trust you now. They know you deliver.

The products complement each other, and they’re warming up your audience for any type of bigger offer you have (your services, your coaching, your course, etc.)

And honestly? These smaller products convert way better than one big course because they’re less overwhelming.

People can solve one problem at a time instead of feeling buried under modules they’ll never finish.

They get a win. Then another win. Then another.

That’s how you build real momentum with your audience.

My best advice: talk about your product every day

Here’s something that made me uncomfortable at first, but changed everything once I accepted it:

You should mention your products almost every day.

I know. It feels weird. It feels like too much.

But you’re actually doing your readers a favor.

If you don’t tell people you have something that can help them, they’ll never know.

They’ll stay stuck trying to figure it out on their own…

They’ll keep struggling with that one big obstacle…

They’ll give up on growing their goal because they think it’s hopeless…

When you could’ve helped them.

Your readers are busy. When you mention your products consistently, you’re not being annoying. You’re making sure newsletter writers know solutions exist when they’re ready for them.

I get messages constantly: “I didn’t know you had this!” or “I wish I’d seen this sooner!”

Every day you don’t mention what you offer is a day your reader who needs it doesn’t know it exists.

And look, some people will get annoyed. A few might unsubscribe. That’s fine. They weren’t your people anyway.

Your real readers (the ones who are serious about what you have to help them with) will appreciate the reminders.

They want to know how to work with you. Stop hiding your offers.

What Most Newsletter Writers Get Wrong About Products vs. Subscriptions

I want to clear something up because newsletter writers ask me about this all the time.

Digital products and paid subscriptions aren’t enemies. They actually work better together.

Here’s how I think about it: digital products are your one-off solutions to specific problems.

But paid subscriptions should be more like a community. A place where newsletter writers connect with each other and get ongoing support to implement what they learned from your products.

They complement each other perfectly.

If you’re sitting here thinking “this sounds great, but I’m not ready yet” I get it.

I felt the same way a year ago.

But I want you to know that you don’t need to be perfect. You don’t need 10,000 subscribers. You don’t need complicated funnels or some guru’s secret formula.

You need one simple product that solves a real problem for newsletter writers.

And the guts to actually launch it.

That’s it.

