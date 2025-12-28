It’s officially the end of 2025.

I want you to close your eyes and imagine where you’ll be a year from now.

Option 1: It’s December 2026. Same subscriber count as last year. You’re still writing every week, still putting in the work. But you’re not making any money from it.

You see other writers launching products and posting about sales. And you’re still wondering “could I do that?” Still planning. Still waiting for the right time. Another year gone by.

Option 2: It’s December 2026. You check your Stan Store and see sales from overnight. Your simple workshop sold three times while you were sleeping. That’s $150 you made without doing anything. Very attainable.

You’re consistently making $1,000+ per month. You proved to yourself this actually works. You’re not wondering anymore. You’re doing it.

The difference between these two paths? It could be decision you make this week.

I was in your same shoes last year at this time. Overworked and burnout, running my services business as a career coach & resume writer doing 5-7 calls every single day. Wondering if I could actually make money from my newsletter.

The only difference? I got sick and tired of not taking action. So, I just did something.

I stumbled through it. I failed at products that nobody bought. I succeeded with a few that people actually wanted.

By December 2025? $100K from 3 simple digital products.

The product that made $100K? I created it in one afternoon.

I’ve created guides. I’ve created long complicated courses with multiple modules and fancy video editing.

But my number one product that works best? A one-hour recorded workshop.

Here’s what nobody wants to admit about big complicated digital products:

About 90% of people who buy a big course never actually finish it.

Think about that. You spend weeks, maybe months, creating this comprehensive course.

People buy it. They get excited. Then they get overwhelmed by how much content there is and never finish it.

But a workshop? People actually finish workshops.

Because it’s short enough to consume in one sitting. It solves one specific problem. And they can implement it immediately.

My Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is exactly this. A simple workshop format, with extra templates and a playbook. One afternoon to record. One solution that gets results.

Over 500+ writers joined it this year.

The complicated course I spent weeks on? Barely sold.

The simple workshop I recorded in an afternoon? That’s what made me $100K.

People don’t want more information. They want a clear path from where they are to where they want to be.

Let me show you how to create your next digital product and make its first $1000

Here’s what happens on January 1st:

Everyone sets goals. Everyone says “this is the year I finally do it.” Everyone starts fresh.

And by February? Most of them have given up.

Because they didn’t start with a plan. They started with hope.

If you join this week and get the Roadmap, you’re starting 2026 with an actual system. Not just motivation. A proven process for going from idea to first sale.

You get the $1K Digital Product Roadmap as a bonus when you join my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass through end of this year only.

The Roadmap shows you:

How to validate your product idea this weekend

The exact workshop format that sells

How to price it so people actually buy

Where to launch without expensive platforms

The complete process to your first $1,000

Over 500 writers joined the masterclass this year. Nearly all of them tell me I should raise the price. I wanted to keep it accessible as long as I could.

But pricing is going up January 1st, 2026. The roadmap disappears as a bonus after December 31st.

If you’re ready to take action and create your first product, you can join below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

What happens when you stop planning and actually launch

“I validated my idea Friday, created my workshop Saturday, and made my first sale Monday morning. $50 from something I created in one weekend. I can’t believe I waited so long to do this.” - Cindy M.

“The roadmap took all the guesswork out. I thought I needed months to create a product. I launched mine in 5 days and hit $500 in the first two weeks. Simple workshop format, just like Wes teaches.” - Michael T.

This is the last week to get it.

This time next year, you’ll be in Option 1 or Option 2.

The only difference is what you decide this week.

Let’s do this.

-Wes