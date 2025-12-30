It’s officially the end of the year. Almost 2026.

This year I had a lot of failures and mistakes around creating and selling digital products.

But also several wins.

Eventually I created 3 products that helped me make over $100K.

I’m grateful for every single person who joined this community or bought a product.

None of this happens without you, I mean that.

What $1,000/month from digital products actually means

Here’s what making extra income from digital products could mean for you:

It might mean padding your savings account. Building an actual emergency fund…

It might mean taking on fewer clients like I did. I went from 5-7 coaching calls every single day to choosing when and how much I work.,,

It might mean finally quitting that job you’ve been wanting to leave. Or working part-time instead of full-time.,,

It might even mean a total career change if you dive all the way in…

At the most basic level? It means you can finally make a living as a writer.

Not being paid by the word like our grandparents or hoping some publication picks up your pitch. Not waiting for sponsorships or praying your paid subscriptions grow fast enough.

You create something once. You sell it over and over. You make money while you sleep.

That’s what digital products gave me this year.

And that’s what I want to help you build in 2026.

I spent today re-recording everything (here’s why)

Today, I updated my Digital Product Training & Guide and turned it into my $1K Digital Product Formula.

Re-recorded the video training updated for 2026. With new insights I’ve learned this year.

Why?

Because I spent this year learning what works and what doesn’t.

I failed at products that nobody bought, spent weeks building a course that barely sold. I created things I thought people needed instead of listening to what they actually wanted.

But I also succeeded with simple products that solved real problems.

I want you to skip the failures and go straight to what works.

You don’t need 10 products. You don’t need a big complicated course. You don’t need a full product suite.

Just 1 product. Make your first $1,000 from it.

Because when you make that first sale, something shifts.

You realize there really is hope to make a living as a writer.

You see that this actually works.

Let me show you how to create your next product and make its first $1,000

Here’s what happens on January 1st:

Everyone sets goals. Everyone says “this is the year I finally do it.” Everyone starts fresh.

And by February? Most of them have given up.

Because they didn’t start with a plan. They started with hope.

If you join this week and get the Formula, you’re starting 2026 with an actual system. Not just motivation. A proven process for going from idea to first sale.

You get the $1K Digital Product Formula as a bonus when you join my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass through this week only.

The Formula shows you:

How to validate your product idea this weekend

The exact workshop format that sells

How to price it so people actually buy

Where to launch without expensive platforms

The complete process to your first $1,000

Over 500 writers joined the masterclass this year. Nearly all of them tell me I should raise the price. I wanted to keep it accessible as long as I could.

But pricing is going up January 1st, 2026. The Digital Product Formula disappears as a bonus after this week.

If you’re ready to take action and create your first product, you can join below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

What happens when you stop planning and actually launch

“I validated my idea Friday, created my workshop Saturday, and made my first sale Monday morning. $50 from something I created in one weekend. I can’t believe I waited so long to do this.” - Cindy M.

“The roadmap took all the guesswork out. I thought I needed months to create a product. I launched mine in 5 days and hit $500 in the first two weeks. Simple workshop format, just like Wes teaches.” - Michael T.

This is the last week to get it.

This time next year, you’ll either still be wondering if you could make money as a writer, or you’ll have launched a product and made your first $1,000+.

The only difference is what you decide this week.

Let’s do this.

-Wes