I’ve been telling writers for over a year that Notes changed everything for me with Substack.

That it took me from two or three subscribers a day, grinding on LinkedIn, sharing posts nobody was clicking, wondering if any of this was ever going to work…to waking up every single morning to new subscribers I’d never met.

10 a day. Some days 20. Some days 40+.

And honestly? For a long time I couldn’t fully explain why.

I knew it was working. I had the numbers to prove it. 16,000+ subscribers. $100K+ in yearly revenue. Zero zero-subscriber days for over a year straight.

But the why felt fuzzy.

Then last year Substack did something I’d never seen a platform do before.

Mike Cohen (their head of machine learning, the person who literally built the Notes algorithm) sat down and explained exactly how it works. And Hamish McKenzie, Substack’s cofounder, explained why they built Notes in the first place.

Reading both of their explanations felt like someone finally turned the lights on.

I’ve been experimenting with different types of Notes and strategies since.

Every Other Platform Has Been Working Against You. Here’s Why Substack Is Different.

Here’s what Hamish said at Substack’s NYC event in front of over 100 writers.

Most platforms don’t care about writers. They keep you trapped where you don’t own your audience, your relationships, or your content. They need you to never leave the app — because the moment you leave they stop making money.

That’s why growing on LinkedIn always felt like pushing a boulder uphill.

You want readers to click through to your newsletter. LinkedIn wants them to keep scrolling. Those two things are completely at odds.

I spent months trying to drive traffic from LinkedIn. I had 145,000 followers there. And it still felt slow, inconsistent, and exhausting.

But Substack is built differently.

Hamish was clear…Substack only makes money when you make money. They built Notes specifically to help writers get discovered, build audiences, and grow their newsletters.

The incentives are finally on your side.

And the numbers prove it. 32 million free subscriptions driven by the Substack app in just three months. Notes is now the top source of subscriber growth on the entire platform — even higher than recommendations.

Notes isn’t a side feature. It’s the main engine.

The Notes Algorithm is Optimizing for Something No Other Platform Cares About

Most social algorithms are built around one thing: time spent. The more you scroll the more ads you see. The algorithm doesn’t care if you find something worth reading. It cares that you stay.

This is why LinkedIn feels like a grind. Why Instagram keeps you scrolling but never really satisfied. Why Twitter became what it became.

Those algorithms are working exactly as designed. Just not for you.

But Notes is built around the opposite.

Mike Cohen was direct about it. The Notes algorithm isn’t optimizing for time spent or ad clicks.

It’s optimizing for subscriptions.

The entire goal of the Notes feed is to connect readers with writers they’ll want to follow and eventually pay for.

When you understand that one thing everything about Notes starts to make complete sense.

The Day My Substack Growth Stopped Feeling Random

When I was posting on LinkedIn I was fighting an algorithm that actively worked against me. Every time someone clicked a link to leave the platform I’d already lost.

But when I started writing Notes every single day something shifted.

Mike talked about how the algorithm builds a picture of your voice over time.

It watches who engages with your Notes. What they subscribe to. Who else they follow.

And it starts showing your writing to new readers who look exactly like the ones already subscribing to you.

That’s the virtuous cycle. The more consistently you show up the better the algorithm understands your audience.

Showing up every single day isn’t just about staying visible. It’s about giving the algorithm enough signal to work with.

That’s when my growth stopped feeling random. Because it wasn’t random anymore. It was a system working exactly the way it was designed to.

Where I’m Putting 100% of My Focus in 2026 — and Why

Now that I understand how Notes works and why Substack built it this way, I’m more convinced than ever about where to focus.

Notes isn’t just working for me right now. It’s literally designed to help writers like me grow.

This is where I’m putting all of my social energy in 2026. Not because it’s trendy. Because the system is actually built for my success…and yours.

Hamish said something at the NYC event that I keep coming back to.

He talked about how social media used to feel fun. Twitter, Instagram, Facebook in the early days, it actually felt like connecting with people. Then the business models changed and it became about maximizing addiction not connection.

Notes feels like what social media should have been all along.

And I’m not wasting another minute on platforms that don’t want me to succeed.

Let me show you how to grow with Notes (and give you my templates)

Understanding how Notes works is one thing.

Having a proven system to show up consistently with the right types of Notes, that’s what actually moves the needle.

That’s exactly what the March 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge is built around.

Starting this Thursday March 12th you’ll get one proven Notes template in your inbox every single day for seven days. The exact types of Notes the algorithm rewards — the ones that consistently bring in new subscribers not just likes.

Seven days and seven templates. A daily habit built around how Notes actually works.

The Challenge is included when you join the “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop — along with the complete Notes system behind my own growth.

One more thing worth mentioning — pricing goes up on Monday.

If you’ve been thinking about joining this is genuinely your last chance at the current price. I’d love to see you inside:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The Challenge starts Thursday. Don’t miss it.

Keep writing, Wes

Question – Are you writing on Notes consistently yet? If not, what’s holding you back? Share in the comments because I’d love to hear.

