Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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James Dalman's avatar
James Dalman
4d

We only make money when you make money. - Substack

And the machine will favor those who make it money, not those who don't. This is how every platform works these days. So if you don't have many paid subscribers, the likelihood of being recommended decreases. It's still a popularity contest and always will be.

This was an interesting piece, but I lost interest when you ended with selling us a workshop and another "growth hack." Good for you if it works, I guess.

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A.M.P's avatar
A.M.P
5d

This is such a convincing piece Wes! I must say. I struggle tremendously with notes. I do see that most of the “big players” post an overabundance of notes but how on earth are they coming up with this stuff? I can write for days but coming up with some inspirational and mind blowing revolutionary note is hard! Anyway - I need to think about this but I’m definitely intrigued.

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