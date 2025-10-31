For months, I watched other writers talk about Notes like it was some complicated mystery.

Everyone had theories. Post at exactly 9 AM EST for maximum reach. Use these specific keywords to trigger the algorithm. Write Notes that are exactly 280 characters. Engagement-bait your posts to go viral.

I tried all of it. Some things worked. Most didn’t.

Then last week, something clicked.

Substack held a “Notes Night” in NYC where they literally explained how the algorithm works. Mike Cohen, their head of machine learning (the guy who actually built the thing) sat down and walked through exactly what it’s designed to do.

And I realized: I’ve been overcomplicating this entire time.

The Notes algorithm is actually simpler than you think. More importantly, it’s designed to help you succeed, not trap you in an endless scroll.

Here’s what I learned and why it changes everything about how you should approach Notes in 2026.

Everyone’s Overcomplicating This (Including Me, Until Last Week)

Let me tell you the myths that have been circulating about the Notes algorithm.

You need to post at peak times for maximum reach. You need specific keywords to trigger discovery. You need thousands of followers before Notes will even work for you. You need to go viral or the algorithm won’t notice you.

Here’s why these myths persist: because that’s how every other social algorithm works.

Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn…they’re all complex, ever-changing black boxes that nobody really understands. (This is coming from someone with 145K followers on LinkedIn, which can be an exhausting platform at times…)

The rules change constantly. What worked last month stops working this month. You’re always chasing some invisible moving target.

So naturally, we assume Notes is the same. We bring all our social media trauma with us.

I know I did.

When I first started on Notes, I thought I needed to “hack” it somehow. Figure out the secret formula. Game the system. Crack some impossible code that would unlock massive growth.

I was looking for complexity because that’s what every other platform trained me to expect.

But here’s the truth: it’s not that complicated.

In fact, it’s refreshingly simple.

Simple doesn’t mean easy…there’s a difference. But once you understand what the algorithm is actually optimizing for, everything else makes sense.

Why Every Other Algorithm Works Against You (Not for You)

Let me show you how different Notes is by comparing it to every other platform.

Mike Cohen explained how traditional social algorithms work:

“[Other social feeds] are largely based around time spent. You scroll the feed, and the more time you spend, the more ads you see. Their objective is to decide what ads you’ll click and show them at the right time so you do.”

Think about what that means.

X/Twitter wants you scrolling endlessly. Instagram wants you watching Reels forever. LinkedIn wants you stuck in the feed, not clicking away to actually read something substantial.

They’re all optimized for the same thing: time spent.

Because time spent equals ads seen. And ads seen equals money for them.

The problem for writers is that you want people to leave the platform and read your newsletter. They want people to stay and see more ads.

Your success and their success are in direct conflict.

I’ve felt this personally on LinkedIn, where I have 145,000 followers. Post a link to my newsletter? My reach immediately tanks. The algorithm literally punishes me for trying to send people somewhere else.

It’s exhausting fighting against a system that’s designed to work against what you’re trying to build.

That’s what we’ve all been trained to expect from social media. Algorithms that fight us at every turn.

The One Thing That Changes Everything (subscriptions, not scroll time)

Here’s where things shift:

Mike Cohen explained what makes Substack’s algorithm fundamentally different:

“For us, it’s basically the opposite. We’re optimizing for sign-ups and subscriptions. The goal is to get people to discover, subscribe, and ideally pay.”

Let that sink in…

Not time spent. Not endless scrolling. Not ad impressions.

Subscriptions.

The algorithm wants people to find writers they’ll actually pay for. When you succeed, Substack succeeds. When readers find writers they love and subscribe, everyone wins.

The incentives are finally aligned.

Hamish McKenzie, Substack’s co-founder, said it even more directly at the NYC event:

“We want you to grow. We want you to reach as many people as possible, influence as many people as possible, and make as much money as possible. We only make money when you make money.”

This is the first time I’ve encountered an algorithm that’s actually on my side.

Not working against me. Not trying to trap readers in some endless feed. Not penalizing me for building something outside their platform.

Working FOR me. Helping me get discovered. Rewarding me for connecting with readers who’ll actually subscribe.

That changes everything about how you should approach Notes.

I Cracked It. Here’s What the Algorithm Is Actually Looking For.

After hearing Mike and Hamish explain how Notes works, and after a year of testing and tracking my own growth, I’ve figured out what the algorithm is actually looking for.

And it’s simpler than you think.

The algorithm wants three things. That’s it. Just three.

First: Content that clearly communicates value.

Who are you? What do you write about? Why should someone care enough to subscribe?

The algorithm surfaces Notes that help readers quickly understand what they’ll get by following you. It’s not about being clever or viral…it’s about being clear.

When someone reads your Note, can they immediately grasp why they might want to hear more from you? That’s what the algorithm is looking for.

Second: Genuine engagement that suggests quality.

When people restack your Note, reply thoughtfully, or save it for later…the algorithm notices. These aren’t vanity metrics like likes. These are actions that signal “this is worth paying attention to.”

The algorithm doesn’t care if you get 500 likes. It cares if people engage in ways that suggest they’re genuinely interested in your work.

Quality engagement beats quantity every time.

Third: Consistency that builds pattern recognition.

The algorithm needs data to understand your voice and figure out who your ideal readers are. Posting regularly helps it learn.

Mike said something that really resonated with me: “We want to understand where you are in your flow. We’re trying to make the feed more dynamic and more alive.”

When you show up consistently, you’re giving the algorithm the information it needs to connect you with the right readers.

That’s it. That’s the whole algorithm.

Three simple things: be clear, be engaging, be consistent.

Now here’s what the algorithm is NOT looking for:

It’s not time-sensitive like X/Twitter. There’s no “perfect posting time” that magically unlocks reach.

It’s not optimized for viral moments. It’s optimized for subscriptions, not views.

It doesn’t require you to game anything or use tricks. It rewards clarity and consistency.

It doesn’t care if you have 10 followers or 10,000. It surfaces good content regardless of your follower count.

You don’t need to chase trends. You don’t need to perform. You don’t need to hack anything.

You just need to be clear, consistent, and genuinely valuable.

Simple.

The Day I Stopped Fighting the Algorithm and Started Working With It

Once I understood how simple it actually was, my entire approach changed.

When I first started on Notes, I was treating it like LinkedIn or Twitter. Trying to be clever. Chasing engagement. Hoping something would go viral. Looking for shortcuts and hacks.

Growth was inconsistent and frustrating. Some Notes would do well. Others would flop. I had no idea why.

Then I had my breakthrough moment.

I stopped trying to hack the algorithm. I stopped looking for the secret formula.

Instead, I focused on the three simple things the algorithm actually wants:

I got clearer about my value. Who I help (newsletter writers), what they get (growth strategies that actually work), why it matters (sustainable income from writing).

I showed up consistently. Every single day. Not because I was grinding, but because consistency helps the algorithm understand who I am and who to show my work to.

I engaged genuinely. Restacking work I actually appreciated. Replying thoughtfully to other writers. Building real connections, not just collecting engagement metrics.

And everything changed.

I went from stuck at 2-3 subscribers a day to consistently gaining 10+. Some days 20. Some days 30 or 40.

Zero to 14,000 subscribers in one year. $5K+ monthly revenue. All from about 20 minutes a day on Notes.

Simple. Not easy, but simple.

32 Million Subscriptions in 90 Days (the data doesn’t lie)

This isn’t just working for me.

Substack shared the numbers at their NYC event, and they’re encouraging.

In the last three months alone, the app has driven 32 million free subscriptions and nearly half a million paid subscriptions.

Notes is now the top source of subscriber growth on the entire platform. Higher than recommendations. Higher than everything else.

This is working at massive scale.

Writers who understand how the algorithm works are growing. The ones who are still overcomplicating it, still treating Notes like Twitter or Instagram, still looking for hacks and shortcuts—they’re stuck.

And here’s what that means for you: there’s a huge opportunity right now.

Most writers are still making this way more complicated than it needs to be. They’re still bringing their social media trauma to Notes. Still assuming there’s some secret formula they need to discover.

Which means the writers who get it, who understand it’s actually simple, have a massive advantage.

My 2026 Strategy Now That I’ve Cracked It (simpler than you think)

Now that I understand how simple the algorithm actually is, here’s what I’m doing in 2026.

I’m going all-in on Notes. 100% of my social media energy.

Not because it’s trendy. Not because some guru told me to. But because the algorithm is literally designed to help me succeed.

My strategy is embarrassingly simple:

Be clear about my value. Every Note I write makes it obvious who I help and what they get by subscribing.

Show up consistently. Daily. Not grinding or burning out, just consistently present so the algorithm can learn my voice and connect me with the right readers.

Engage genuinely. Restack work I actually appreciate. Reply to writers whose perspectives resonate. Build real connections.

That’s it. That’s the entire strategy.

Twenty minutes a day. Three Notes. Genuine engagement with other writers.

No hacks. No tricks. No complicated posting schedules or keyword strategies.

Just the three simple things the algorithm is looking for.

Let Me Show You How to Make Notes Work for You

Understanding what the algorithm wants is one thing.

Knowing exactly which types of Notes consistently get surfaced to new subscribers? That’s where most people get stuck.

That’s why I created my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, I put together how to:

Stop guessing what to post —discover the specific types of Notes that consistently convert browsers into subscribers, with real examples from my journey to 14K subscribers

Write Notes that actually work in 5 minutes or less —so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time and energy

Avoid the engagement trap —learn which Notes get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers, so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics that don’t move the needle

Master formatting that stops the scroll —the visual tricks and structure that make people actually read your Note instead of scrolling past

Build a sustainable daily practice—because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Special bonus: When you join now, you’ll get first access to my 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge starting next. You’ll receive a new Notes template every single day for a week. No more staring at blank screens wondering what to write.

I’ve proven it works. 14,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue in just one year.

You can join below with hundreds of writers growing with Notes:

Keep writing, Wes

Question – Are you writing on Notes consistently yet? If not, what’s holding you back? Share in the comments because I’d love to hear.

