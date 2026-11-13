I went back through my last 100 Notes to see which ones sent people to my profile, not which ones got the most likes.

They weren’t always the same.

If you’ve been posting Notes and getting a few likes but no new subscribers, you know how that feels.

You do the work, you hit post, and you can’t tell why some Notes land and others don’t.

Notes is the short-post feed in the Substack app, and it’s where strangers find you.

My Best Notes Were Quick Stories That Ended With Something to Answer

My best Notes weren’t advice. They were one small moment. Here’s a recent one:

“During my first month, I got a negative comment saying my writing was boring. I almost deleted everything that day. Then I realized something: the only way to prove them wrong wasn’t to argue. It was to keep writing anyway. Six months later, I checked back on that comment. They deleted their Substack. I’m still here. The best response to doubt is just to keep going.”

A quick story gives a new subscriber a reason to care about you before they know what you write about.

The Notes that brought people in were also short, one idea with a closing line. And they either ended on a question or spoke straight to someone who was stuck.

When people answer, you get a conversation, and that’s when someone clicks your name.

Here’s What I’d Do With Your Next Note

Start with one small moment from your own journey. Keep it short. End on something a stranger can answer.

AI can give anyone the information they need on almost any topic. What it can’t give is your story.

That’s what makes you different from every other writer, and it’s what helps you connect with a new subscriber.

That’s what I teach inside my Notes Growth Workshop.

You’ll learn how to write your own Story Note, plus the other Note types that bring in subscribers, my 20-minute daily routine, templates, and a private community of writers. It’s on demand, so you can start tonight.

📌 Quick Reminder: The price goes up after midnight Eastern tonight on all my trainings, and I’m adding new materials. If you join before then, you get all of the updates too.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Keep writing,

Wes

P.S. If this was helpful, restack it so another writer can find it.

Question: Which of your last few Notes sent someone to your profile?