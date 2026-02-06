Over the last few months, I’ve helped about 50 writers launch their first digital product.

Some through small accountability groups I’ve run. Some working with me 1on1.

Others I’ve helped in my Substack Chat or through email conversations when they had questions.

Some of these writers were total beginners with tiny audiences. Some had thousands of subscribers but had never monetized beyond hoping people would upgrade to paid.

About 8 of them absolutely knocked it out of the park.

The rest? Either didn’t finish, got stuck in overthinking, or launched but barely made any sales.

And here’s the thing: the difference between the ones who succeeded and the ones who didn’t had nothing to do with audience size, credentials, or luck.

The 8 who succeeded followed a proven system that I gave them. They kept it simple. They didn’t try to reinvent the wheel.

If you’re thinking about creating your first product, here’s exactly what they did.

Why Most Writers Never Make It Past the Starting Line

Most writers overcomplicate this from the start.

They think they need a big course with 10 modules and hours of video content…

They think they need fancy branding and professional sales pages...

They think they need thousands of subscribers before anyone will buy…

So they never start.

Or they spend six months perfecting something that never launches.

The 8 writers who succeeded? They did the opposite.

They kept it simple, launched fast, and followed what actually works instead of trying to do it their own unique way before understanding the basics.

And they made money.

Here’s the 5-step system they all followed.

(1.) First, Stop Guessing What Your Audience Wants

The first thing these writers did was go straight to their audience.

They didn’t assume what people wanted.

They asked.

They shared a simple poll in their newsletter, maybe a quick question in a Note. Or, an email asking what their subscribers were struggling with most.

Audience size didn’t matter nearly as much as they thought it would.

Some of these writers had 200 subscribers. Some had 2,000.

Sometimes a smaller, engaged audience is way better than a big audience where no one’s actually paying attention to what you write.

The writers who skipped this step? They created products nobody wanted.

Beautiful products. Well-designed products. Products that solved problems their audience didn’t actually have.

Don’t skip this step.

(2.) Your Product Should Do One Thing Really Well

Their product didn’t try to do everything.

It wasn’t a massive course trying to cover an entire topic from beginner to advanced.

It solved one immediate, specific problem.

“How to write your first viral Note.”

“The 5-email welcome sequence that converts subscribers.”

“Resume templates for people changing careers.”

Simple. Focused. Clear.

When someone read the product title, they knew exactly what problem it would solve and whether they had that problem.

The writers who tried to solve too many problems at once? Their products felt overwhelming.

Keep it focused.

(3.) Simple to Create, Easy to Consume

These weren’t complicated products.

We’re talking simple formats, an ebook, set of templates, recorded workshop, swipe file, etc

Something the customer could consume in an afternoon.

Not some 20-hour course they’ll never finish. Not a membership site with endless content. Something actionable and digestible.

And here’s the other benefit: simple products are fast to create.

The successful writers launched in 2 to 3 days. Not weeks. Not months.

They didn’t wait for perfection. They created something useful and put it out there.

The writers who spent six months perfecting their product? Most of them never actually launched.

Done beats perfect every single time.

(4.) Price for Trust, Not Credibility

Here’s what most people get wrong about pricing.

They think a higher price equals more credibility. They think people won’t take a product seriously if it’s under $100.

But when you’re just starting, your audience doesn’t fully trust you yet.

That’s not a bad thing. It’s just reality. Trust takes time.

A $500 product requires serious trust. People need to know you, believe in you, and be confident you’ll deliver before they invest that much.

A $50 product? That’s an easy yes.

The successful launches I watched priced their products between $49 and $99. Low enough to be a no-brainer purchase. High enough to be taken seriously.

And here’s another bonus: that first product builds trust for bigger offers later.

Use it as your entry point. Let people experience your work. Deliver massive value.

Then when you launch something bigger down the road, you already have buyers who trust you.

Don’t start with the $500 course. Start with the $49 guide.

(5.) The Difference Between the Winners and Everyone Else

This is the one that really separated the 8 winners from everyone else.

They didn’t try to complicate the process.

They followed the system I gave them. They were coachable.

When I said “keep it simple,” they actually kept it simple. When I said “launch even if it’s not perfect,” they launched.

The writers who struggled? They kept adding features. Overthinking every detail. Second-guessing their pricing.

They wanted to do it “their way” before they understood what actually works.

Look, I get it. You want to be creative and unique. You want to stand out.

But learn the basics first. Follow what works. Get your first product out there and make your first sales.

Then add your flair and personality to product number two.

What That First $1,000 Actually Means

Each of these 8 writers I worked with generated at least $1,000 from their first product within the first 45 days.

Some made exactly $1,000. Some made $1,500. One made over $3,000.

And here’s why that matters.

That first $1,000 is the milestone. It’s proof that your idea works.

Once you’ve hit that first $1,000, everything changes.

You can scale that product. Promote it more. Refine it based on feedback.

Or you can create a second product, knowing you already have a system that works.

But beyond the validation, think about what an extra $1,000 per month could mean in your actual life.

Would you be able to finally pay off that credit card debt?

Save for a trip you’ve been putting off for years?

Have a little more wiggle room in your budget so you’re not stressed every month?

Maybe it means you can cut back on client work that’s draining you.

I’m convinced that digital products combined with a newsletter is the smartest side hustle you can build right now.

You can do this from anywhere. Create it once from your laptop, sell it over and over.

This is what gave me my life back.

And it can work for you too.

Let me show you how to create your first product, the same system I taught these 8 writers

This exact process is what I teach in the $1K Digital Product Formula.

It’s included as a bonus when you join my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

Inside the Masterclass, I break down the complete strategy I used to grow my newsletter to 15,000 subscribers in 18 months and generate over $100K in revenue.

Not from paid subscriptions. From simple digital products that people actually want to buy.

Here’s what you get:

✅ The $1K Digital Product Formula (BONUS) - The step-by-step system to create and launch your first product, even if you have a small audience

✅ The complete growth strategy that took me from 0 to 15,000 subscribers without hoping for viral luck or spending money on ads

✅ My exact monetization approach that generated $100K+ through simple products under $100 (no complicated courses or high-ticket offers required)

✅ The collaboration and recommendation framework that helped me build a network of writers who support and recommend each other

✅ How to work 2-3 hours a day instead of being chained to client calls or exhausting yourself with content creation

This isn’t just about making money.

It’s about creating options. Building something that gives you freedom.

You can join 100’s inside the masterclass & formula below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

You’re already uniquely qualified to do this…

Here’s what I want you to hear.

You already know enough to create something valuable.

You don’t need to be the world’s leading expert.

You just need to solve one problem for one group of people.

The writers who succeeded weren’t the most qualified or the most experienced.

They were the ones who actually launched.

Follow the system. Keep it simple. Launch it.

Your first $1,000 is waiting.

Question: What’s one simple product idea that could genuinely help your audience?

Leave a comment