Every Tuesday morning, 300+ writers show up to my Notes Boost inside the Substack Chat.

I open up the space, and everyone shares their latest Note.

It’s not about gaming the algorithm or working some system.

It’s about the community it builds. Writers discover each other.

They follow each other. They leave a kind word on a Note from someone they’ve never met. It’s become this place where writers actually feel seen, which is a rare thing online these days.

I’ve been running it for over a year now. That means I’ve read thousands of Notes from hundreds of writers at every possible stage.

And after all that, there are three mistakes I see over and over. If your Notes aren’t bringing in subscribers, it’s almost always one of these three.

Mistake 1: Writing Notes that get likes instead of Notes that get subscribers

This is the most common one by far.

Writers chase the clever takes. The hot tips. The quick clever observations that are easy to tap a heart on and scroll right past.

They rack up likes and then wonder why none of it turns into actual subscribers.

Here’s what took me awhile to understand: A like and a subscriber come from completely different Notes. Likes come from clever. Subscribers come from connection.

The Notes that actually grow your newsletter are the honest, story-driven ones. The ones where you share something real that makes another person feel understood.

Those rarely get the most likes. Yet, they tend to bring in the most subscribers.

The fix: stop writing to be liked. Start writing the story only you can tell.

Mistake 2: Treating Notes like a billboard instead of a conversation

This is the second thing I see consistently.

Writers show up to Notes only to promote themselves. “Hey, I just published a new post, go read it.” Drop the link, disappear, repeat.

That’s like walking into a party and handing everyone your business card before you’ve even said hello.

Nobody responds to it, and the algorithm doesn’t reward it either.

The whole reason the Boost works is the exact opposite of this.

People show up to genuinely support each other first. They read, they comment, they cheer each other on.

And funny enough, that’s when their own growth takes off, because when you give before you ask, people actually want to follow you.

The fix: show up to connect, not to advertise. Support other writers. Join real conversations. Be a person, not a billboard. The growth follows.

Mistake 3: Quitting right before it starts working

This is the one that gets me, because it’s so close to a win.

Writers post for a week or two, see barely any movement, decide Notes must not work for them, and stop.

Almost always right before the algorithm figures out who they are and who their readers are.

I watch this happen every single week. The writers who keep showing up to the Boost month after month are almost always the ones who end up growing.

Not because they’re more talented than the ones who left. Because they didn’t quit.

I almost quit myself around day 30. Nothing was happening and I was ready to give up. Then one Note took off, and it turned into the engine behind everything I’ve built since. If I’d stopped one day earlier, none of this happens.

The fix: build a routine simple enough that you’ll actually stick to it, and give it time to work. Consistency is the whole game.

Notice something about all three of these…

None of them are about talent. None of them are about being a better writer.

They’re about what you write, how you show up, and whether you stay. Every single one is fixable. Most writers just never had them named.

Notes is by far my biggest growth driver.

It brings me somewhere between 500 and 700+ new subscribers every single month.

Not from posting more or being on five platforms. From a simple 20-minute morning system.

I sit down, write and schedule a few Notes, and then I go live my life.

Those Notes bring new people in all throughout the day. Even while I’m sleeping. I wake up to new subscriber notifications almost every morning.

That’s what’s possible once you stop making those three mistakes and start showing up the right way.

Let me help you grow your Substack with Notes

If you saw yourself in any of those, that’s exactly what my Notes Growth Workshop was built to fix.

Here’s what you get when you join:

The Notes Growth Workshop — my complete 20-minute daily Notes routine behind 18,000 subscribers and consistent 10+ subscriber days. The Note types that bring subscribers not just likes, how to show up in a way that actually builds an audience, and a simple system you’ll actually keep.

The Notes Writing Playbook — 30+ of my best Notes prompts and templates, so you always know what to write and never sit down to nothing.

Over 300 writers have joined the Workshop in the last year and are growing every day with Notes.

📌 One quick heads up: pricing on all of my products goes up July 5th.

I’m adding new material and bonuses and raising the prices back up then. So if you’ve been thinking about it, this is genuinely the best week to jump in, and you’ll get every future update free.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

If you’d rather start with the deeper foundation, your story, your positioning, and your full growth strategy, that all lives inside my Substack Growth Masterclass, which you can find right here below, too:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

And if you just want to come experience the community for yourself, join us any Tuesday morning in the Substack Chat. Search “EscapeTheCubicle” in the app’s Chat and come share a Note. No strings, just writers helping writers grow.

Keep writing, Wes

Be honest. Which of these three are you most guilty of? I won’t tell. Drop it in the comments.